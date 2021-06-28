« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 128 129 130 131 132 [133]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13  (Read 171460 times)

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,756
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5280 on: June 28, 2021, 06:20:54 pm »
Irish Open:

McIlroy
Fox
Harding
Valimaki
Catlin

Rocket Mortgage Classic:

Matsuyama
Day
Higgo
Davis
Rodgers
« Last Edit: June 30, 2021, 10:17:42 am by BoRed »
Logged

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5281 on: June 28, 2021, 09:49:16 pm »
Irish

Mcilroy
Sullivan
Lombard
Kieffer
Stone


Rocket

Dechambeau
Noren
Lewis
Laird
Champ
Logged

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,089
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5282 on: June 29, 2021, 12:54:40 pm »
Irish Open

Lowry
Fox
Armitage
Norris
Southgate

Rocket Mortgage

Reed
Niemann
Redman
Kirk
Armour
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,626
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5283 on: June 29, 2021, 03:36:17 pm »
Irish Open

Mcilroy
Luiten
Kitayama
Van Tonder
Hend


Rocket

DeChambeau
Watson
Howell III
Champ
List
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,626
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5284 on: June 29, 2021, 03:38:46 pm »
Never thought I'd be saying this but come on Mcilroy.  Get me that 10 point bonus. :)
Logged

Offline mickitez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5285 on: June 30, 2021, 11:56:10 am »
Irish Open

Rory McIlroy
Ryan Fox
Andrew Johnston
Jazz Janewattananond
Romain Langasque


Rocket Mortgage

Bryson DeChambeau
Matthew Wolff
Garrick Higgo
Pat Perez
JB Holmes
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,046
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5286 on: July 1, 2021, 12:04:01 am »
Irish Open

Rory McIlroy
Robert MacIntyre
Rasmus Hojgaard
Sami Valimaki
Niall Kearney

Rocket Mortgage

Will Zalatoris
Joaquin Niemann
Garrick Higgo
Adam Hadwin
Erik van Rooyen

« Last Edit: July 1, 2021, 12:07:28 am by FlashGordon »
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,245
  • JFT96.
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5287 on: July 1, 2021, 12:31:24 am »
Irish Open:

Martin Kaymer
Antoine Rozner
Wilco Nienaber
John Catlin
Julian Suri
 


Rocket Mortgage:

Patrick Reed
Joaquin Niemann
Doc Redman
Troy Merritt
JB Holmes
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5288 on: July 1, 2021, 08:02:11 am »
Ah, shit

Rocket Mortgage

Bryson DeChambeau
Will Zalatoris
Garrick Higgo
Troy Merritt
Joel Dahmen
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,756
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5289 on: July 1, 2021, 10:10:31 am »
Quote from: ollyfrom.tv on June 29, 2021, 12:54:40 pm
Irish Open

Lowry
Fox
Armitage
Norris
Southgate

Southgate has pulled out, you're getting Valimaki instead.
Quote from: FlashGordon on July  1, 2021, 12:04:01 am
Irish Open

Rory McIlroy
Robert MacIntyre
Rasmus Hojgaard
Sami Valimaki
Niall Kearney

You're getting Horsfield for MacIntyre.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  1, 2021, 08:02:11 am
Ah, shit

And you're getting:

Fleetwood
Herbert
Burmester
Norrman
Campillo
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13
« Reply #5290 on: July 1, 2021, 10:18:24 am »
Cool. Id never heard of Norrman. Apparently hes world number 658 ;D
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,626
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13
« Reply #5291 on: July 1, 2021, 10:26:36 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  1, 2021, 10:18:24 am
Cool. Id never heard of Norrman. Apparently hes world number 658 ;D

Norman and Herbert

Sounds like a 1970's sit-com :)
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,626
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13
« Reply #5292 on: July 1, 2021, 10:29:49 am »
Bo.  I'll take Hank Lebioda instead of Luke List (withdrawn) please mate.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,756
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13
« Reply #5293 on: July 1, 2021, 12:25:48 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on July  1, 2021, 12:04:01 am
Rocket Mortgage

Will Zalatoris
Joaquin Niemann
Garrick Higgo
Adam Hadwin
Erik van Rooyen

Van Rooyen has also pulled out, you're getting Howell III instead.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,756
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13
« Reply #5294 on: July 1, 2021, 12:26:13 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  1, 2021, 10:18:24 am
Cool. Id never heard of Norrman. Apparently hes world number 658 ;D

You won't be complaining about Herbert the way things are going. ;)
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,756
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13
« Reply #5295 on: July 1, 2021, 06:16:54 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on July  1, 2021, 12:26:13 pm
You won't be complaining about Herbert the way things are going. ;)

Even Norrman is better than all my picks. ;D
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,756
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13
« Reply #5296 on: Today at 09:03:04 pm »
Without Gerry's default entry, this would have been one of our worst tournaments ever. Summed up by Harding dropping from 3rd to 23rd. :butt

Irish Open results

10p: Herbert
6p: -
3p: Johnston
1p: Sullivan, Fleetwood

11 Gerry Attrick
03 mickitez
01 dudleyred
00 BoRed
00 Buck Pete
00 Fiasco
00 FlashGordon
00 ollyfrom.tv

Overall standings

101 Buck Pete
097 Gerry Attrick
090 mickitez
083 dudleyred
063 BoRed
062 ollyfrom.tv
040 FlashGordon
030 Fiasco
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,626
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13
« Reply #5297 on: Today at 10:21:02 pm »
Hank needs to birdie this PAR 5.  Come on man.

Edit: Eagle putt
« Last Edit: Today at 10:24:29 pm by Buck Pete »
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,756
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13
« Reply #5298 on: Today at 10:31:04 pm »
Amazing finish to this, currently five tied for the lead, all of them picked by at least one of us.

And three of them on double points!
« Last Edit: Today at 10:32:35 pm by BoRed »
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,626
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13
« Reply #5299 on: Today at 10:34:37 pm »
Hank has blown it with that 3 putt on 17.  Utter wanker

Fucking Niemann is going to win this  :no
« Last Edit: Today at 10:36:50 pm by Buck Pete »
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,756
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13
« Reply #5300 on: Today at 10:35:08 pm »
Niemann's to lose now.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,626
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13
« Reply #5301 on: Today at 10:38:11 pm »
Rather have Niemann than Merritt.  Sorry Gerrance.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,756
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13
« Reply #5302 on: Today at 10:38:19 pm »
Some shots by Merritt and Davis, too.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,756
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13
« Reply #5303 on: Today at 10:43:02 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:38:11 pm
Rather have Niemann than Merritt.  Sorry Gerrance.

Gerry going for the bonus, too. That would be 30 points from Merritt alone.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,626
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13
« Reply #5304 on: Today at 10:44:36 pm »
Wank Lebioda
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,626
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13
« Reply #5305 on: Today at 10:47:44 pm »
Work that Iron Joaquin lad.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,756
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13
« Reply #5306 on: Today at 10:51:06 pm »
Looks like at least a playoff for Davis. Shame about that bogey on the 16th.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,626
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13
« Reply #5307 on: Today at 10:53:02 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 10:51:06 pm
Looks like at least a playoff for Davis. Shame about that bogey on the 16th.

Niemann will drain this 17 footer :)
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,756
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13
« Reply #5308 on: Today at 10:55:47 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:53:02 pm
Niemann will drain this 17 footer :)

Thought I'd spoken too soon for a moment. ;D

Come on Cam!
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,626
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13
« Reply #5309 on: Today at 10:58:19 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 10:55:47 pm
Thought I'd spoken too soon for a moment. ;D

Come on Cam!

Sorry Bo but Gerry is charmed with that Herbert replacement this week.. Only one fucker winning this.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 128 129 130 131 132 [133]   Go Up
« previous next »
 