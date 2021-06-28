IT'S TURNING LEFT!
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Irish OpenLowry FoxArmitageNorris Southgate
Irish OpenRory McIlroy Robert MacIntyre Rasmus HojgaardSami ValimakiNiall Kearney
Ah, shit
Cool. Id never heard of Norrman. Apparently hes world number 658
Rocket MortgageWill ZalatorisJoaquin NiemannGarrick Higgo Adam HadwinErik van Rooyen
You won't be complaining about Herbert the way things are going.
Rather have Niemann than Merritt. Sorry Gerrance.
Looks like at least a playoff for Davis. Shame about that bogey on the 16th.
Niemann will drain this 17 footer
Thought I'd spoken too soon for a moment. Come on Cam!
