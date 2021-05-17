Worst champion ever?



Final standings



204 FlashGordon

193 ollyfrom.tv

181 BoRed

158 dudleyred

153 Gerry Attrick

101 Buck Pete





Overall standings



182 BoRed

176 Gerry Attrick

160 ollyfrom.tv

150 Buck Pete

111 dudleyred

092 FlashGordon



Just to put your mind at rest, had a quick look at the archives.To be fair to Flash, I think he missed quite a few entries that season.Another depressing stat - it's been over ten months (and two full seasons) since anyone got a bonus for predicting two winners in a row.