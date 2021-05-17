« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 125 126 127 128 129 [130]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week  (Read 166831 times)

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,625
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5160 on: May 17, 2021, 06:03:54 pm »
Thanks everyone!

Quote from: Buck Pete on May 17, 2021, 12:47:31 pm
Worst champion ever?  Quite possibly.

Who, me? Quite probably. ;D
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,625
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5161 on: May 17, 2021, 06:06:33 pm »
Just one tournament to get the new season started.

PGA Championship entry list

Rory McIlroy 12
Jon Rahm 15
Justin Thomas 15
Jordan Spieth 17
Bryson DeChambeau 17
Dustin Johnson 21
Xander Schauffele 23
Viktor Hovland 26
Daniel Berger 31
Collin Morikawa 31
Patrick Reed 36
Tony Finau 41
Hideki Matsuyama 41
Cameron Smith 46
Brooks Koepka 46
Webb Simpson 46
Patrick Cantlay 46
Scottie Scheffler 51
Abraham Ancer 56
Tyrrell Hatton 56
Sam Burns 56
Will Zalatoris 56
Matt Fitzpatrick 61
Louis Oosthuizen 67
Tommy Fleetwood 67
Marc Leishman 71
Corey Conners 71
Paul Casey 71
Joaquin Niemann 71
Sungjae Im 81
Justin Rose 91
Shane Lowry 91
Gary Woodland 91
Keegan Bradley 101
Adam Scott 101
Sergio Garcia 101
Brian Harman 101
Matt Wallace 101
Charl Schwartzel 101
Bubba Watson 101
Jason Day 111
Harris English 111
Si Woo Kim 126
Jason Kokrak 126
Garrick Higgo 126
Lee Westwood 126
Billy Horschel 141
Cameron Tringale 141
Robert MacIntyre 151
Rickie Fowler 151
Charley Hoffman 151
Max Homa 151
Matt Kuchar 151
Emiliano Grillo 151
Stewart Cink 176
Matt Jones 176
Kevin Na 176
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 176
Alex Noren 176
Ryan Palmer 176
Branden Grace 201
Cameron Champ 201
Kyoung Hoon Lee 201
Carlos Ortiz 201
Chris Kirk 201
Thomas Pieters 201
Ian Poulter 201
Aaron Wise 201
Russell Henley 201
Kevin Streelman 226
Cameron Davis 226
Victor Perez 251
Kevin Kisner 251
Brendan Todd 251
Phil Mickelson 251
Francesco Molinari 251
Zach Johnson 251
Sebastian Munoz 276
Bernd Wiesberger 276
Lanto Griffin 276
Talor Gooch 276
Danny Willett 301
Joel Dahmen 301
Wyndham Clark 301
Harold Varner III 301
Dylan Frittelli 351
Henrik Stenson 351
Maverick McNealy 351
Thomas Detry 351
Mackenzie Hughes 351
Steve Stricker 351
Adam Hadwin 351
Martin Kaymer 351
John Catlin 351
Martin Laird 351
Dean Burmester 351
Antoine Rozner 351
Brendan Steele 351
Andrew Sullivan 351
Sam Horsfield 501
Sami Valimaki 501
Byeong-Hun An 501
George Coetzee 501
Tom Lewis 501
Jazz Janewattananond 501
Rasmus Hojgaard 501
Aaron Rai 501
J T Poston 501
Denny McCarthy 501
Kalle Samooja 501
Brandon Stone 501
Kurt Kitayama 501
Erik van Rooyen 501
Takumi Kanaya 501
Tom Hoge 501
Jason Dufner 601
Lucas Herbert 601
Chez Reavie 601
Rikuya Hoshino 601
Adam Long 601
Chan Kim 601
Peter Malnati 601
Robert Streb 601
Padraig Harrington 601
Harry Higgs 601
Richy Werenski 601
Brian Gay 751
Jimmy Walker 751
Daniel van Tonder 1001
Hudson Swafford 1001
Jason Scrivener 1001
Jim Herman 1251
John Daly 2001
Y E Yang 2001
Danny Balin 4001
Peter Ballo 4001
Frank Bensel 4001
Tyler Collet 4001
Larkin Gross 4001
Derek Holmes 4001
Greg Koch 4001
Shaun Micheel 4001
Patrick Rada 4001
Sonny Skinner 4001
Joe Summerhays 4001
Omar Uresti 4001
Brett Walker 4001
Alex Beach 4001
Benny Cook 4001
Rich Beem 4001
Ben Polland 4001
Rob Labritz 4001
Stuart Smith 4001
Mark Geddes 4001
Tim Pearce 4001
Brad Marek 4001

deadline: Thursday, 20 May, 12:00 p.m. BST
« Last Edit: May 19, 2021, 09:28:42 am by BoRed »
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,625
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5162 on: May 17, 2021, 06:08:27 pm »
Thomas
Morikawa
Hatton
Harman
Si Woo Kim
Logged

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5163 on: May 17, 2021, 07:31:58 pm »
Mcilroy
Zalatoris
Garcia
Wallace
Willett
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,625
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5164 on: May 17, 2021, 08:01:45 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on May 17, 2021, 12:47:31 pm
Worst champion ever?

Just to put your mind at rest, had a quick look at the archives. :)

Quote from: BoRed on April 28, 2019, 05:08:56 pm
Final standings

204 FlashGordon
193 ollyfrom.tv
181 BoRed
158 dudleyred
153 Gerry Attrick
101 Buck Pete

Quote from: BoRed on August 18, 2019, 11:03:36 pm
Overall standings

182 BoRed
176 Gerry Attrick
160 ollyfrom.tv
150 Buck Pete
111 dudleyred
092 FlashGordon

To be fair to Flash, I think he missed quite a few entries that season.

Another depressing stat - it's been over ten months (and two full seasons) since anyone got a bonus for predicting two winners in a row.
Logged

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5165 on: May 18, 2021, 09:21:31 am »
PGA Championship

DeChambeau
Matsuyama
Fleetwood
Higgo
Fowler
Logged

Offline mickitez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 727
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5166 on: May 18, 2021, 09:48:07 am »
well done Bo

PGA Championship

Jordan Spieth
Tony Finau
Marc Leishman
Garrick Higgo
Cameron Champ
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,401
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5167 on: May 19, 2021, 09:18:19 am »
PGA Championship

Rahm
Koepka
Scheffler
Bradley
Garcia
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,038
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5168 on: May 20, 2021, 12:26:32 am »
PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy
Viktor Hovland
Sam Burns
Cameron Tringale
Garrick Higgo
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5169 on: May 20, 2021, 07:32:08 am »
Well done Bo

PGA

Jordan Spieth
Patrick Reed
Tommy Fleetwood
Sergio Garcia
Billy Horschel
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,228
  • JFT96.
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5170 on: May 20, 2021, 09:27:10 am »
Jordan Spieth
Daniel Berger
Scottie Scheffler
Jason Day
Max Homa
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,625
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5171 on: May 24, 2021, 09:43:11 am »
Pete picks four in the top 20 and takes the early lead.

PGA Championship results

10p: -
6p: Koepka
3p: Morikawa, Rahm, Zalatoris, Scheffler, Finau, Fowler (x2)
1p: Reed, Bradley (x2)

14 Buck Pete
06 ollyfrom.tv
03 BoRed
03 dudleyred
03 Fiasco
03 mickitez
01 Gerry Attrick
00 FlashGordon
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,401
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5172 on: May 24, 2021, 10:01:33 am »
Its all Everton from here :)
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,625
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5173 on: May 24, 2021, 05:00:10 pm »
Made in Himmerland entry list

Robert MacIntyre 13
Bernd Wiesberger 21
Andy Sullivan 26
Matthias Schwab 26
Thorbjorn Olesen 34
Eddie Pepperell 34
Rasmus Hojgaard 34
Andrew Johnston 34
Calum Hill 34
Justin Harding 34
Joachim B Hansen 36
Thomas Detry 36
Laurie Canter 41
Joost Luiten 46
Jason Scrivener 46
Guido Migliozzi 46
Aaron Rai 51
Adrian Meronk 51
Adri Arnaus 51
Ryan Fox 51
Richard Bland 61
Brandon Stone 67
Kurt Kitayama 67
Victor Dubuisson 67
Wilco Nienaber 67
Mikko Korhonen 71
Connor Syme 71
Richie Ramsay 76
Adrian Otaegui 76
Sean Crocker 81
Maximilian Kieffer 81
Romain Langasque 91
Niklas Norgaard Møller 91
Mike Lorenzo Vera 91
Jordan Smith 91
Masahiro Kawamura 91
Marcus Armitage 91
Renato Paratore 101
Min Woo Lee 101
Chris Paisley 101
Edoardo Molinari 101
Jeff Winther 101
Nicolai Hojgaard 101
Maverick Antcliff 111
Wil Besseling 111
Ashun Wu 111
Richard Mansell 126
Alexander Bjork 126
Matthew Southgate 126
Scott Jamieson 126
Julian Suri 126
Soren Kjeldsen 126
Johannes Veerman 126
Aaron Cockerill 126
Pablo Larrazabal 141
Ross Fisher 141
Matthieu Pavon 141
Niklas Lemke 141
Alexander Levy 151
Wade Ormsby 151
Callum Shinkwin 151
Benjamin Hebert 151
Nino Bertasio 151
David Horsey 151
Robert Rock 151
Sebastian Heisele 151
Jack Senior 151
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez 151
Alejandro Canizares 151
Dale Whitnell 151
James Morrison 151
Matthew Jordan 151
Scott Hend 161
Julien Guerrier 161
Darius van Driel 176
Robin Sciot-Siegrist 176
Paul Peterson 176
Chris Wood 201
Marcus Helligkilde 201
Gavin Green 201
Ashley Chesters 201
Tapio Pulkkanen 201
Francesco Laporta 201
Dave Coupland 201
Pep Angles 201
Marcel Siem 201
Martin Simonsen 201
Niall Kearney 201
Garrick Porteous 201
Nicolai von Dellingshausen 201
Shubankar Sharma 226
Sihwan Kim 226
Jorge Campillo 251
Steven Brown 251
Stephen Gallacher 251
Li Haotong 251
Alejandro Del Rey 251
Joakim Lagergren 251
Cormac Sharvin 251
Clement Sordet 251
Jonathan Caldwell 251
Josh Geary 251
Marcel Schneider 276
Sebastian Soderberg 276
Bernd Ritthammer 276
Gonzalo Fdez Castano 276
Rhys Enoch 276
John Axelsen 301
Dimitrios Papadatos 301
Kristoffer Broberg 301
Lars van Meijel 351
Paul Dunne 351
Nacho Elvira 351
Toby Tree 351
Ben Evans 351
Max Schmitt 351
Lucas Bjerregaard 351
Morten O Madsen 401
Lorenzo Gagli 401
Joel Stalter 401
Rikard Karlberg 401
Richard McEvoy 401
Jean Baptiste Gonnet 401
Matt Ford 501
David Law 501
Trevor Simsby 501
Peter Launer Baek 501
Lauri Ruuska 501
David Drysdale 501
Robin Roussel 501
Gregory Havret 501
Jake McLeod 501
Yikeun Chang 501
Lee Slattery 501
Lorenzo Scalise 501
Eduardo De La Riva 501
Alvaro Quiros 501
Oliver Farr 501
Lasse Jensen 501
Haydn Porteous 601
Adrien Saddier 601
Graeme Storm 751
Peter Hanson 751
Jesper Sandborg 751
Janne Kaske 751
Carlos Pigem 1001
Suradit Yongchareon Chai 1001
Jarryd Felton 1001
Tom Gandy 1001
Benjamin Poke 1001
Andrea Pavan 1001
Mathiam Keyser 1001
Thomas Bjorn 1001
Pedro Figueiredo 1001
David Howell 1501
Adam Guedra 1501

deadline: Thursday, 23 May, 6:30 a.m. BST
« Last Edit: May 26, 2021, 11:25:44 am by BoRed »
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,625
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5174 on: May 24, 2021, 05:00:29 pm »
Charles Schwab Challenge entry list

Jordan Spieth 11
Justin Thomas 13
Collin Morikawa 15
Daniel Berger 19
Abraham Ancer 21
Tony Finau 23
Patrick Reed 23
Will Zalatoris 26
Corey Conners 29
Scottie Scheffler 29
Justin Rose 34
Joaquin Niemann 36
Sungjae Im 41
Brian Harman 51
Billy Horschel 56
Charley Hoffman 56
Jason Kokrak 61
Gary Woodland 67
Sergio Garcia 67
Cameron Tringale 71
Matt Wallace 71
Matt Kuchar 71
Emiliano Grillo 71
Kevin Na 76
Kevin Streelman 76
Ryan Palmer 76
Phil Mickelson 81
Keith Mitchell 81
Branden Grace 81
Matt Jones 81
Chris Kirk 81
Si Woo Kim 81
Ian Poulter 91
Brandt Snedeker 101
Lucas Glover 101
Russell Knox 101
Kevin Kisner 101
Patton Kizzire 101
Joel Dahmen 101
Harold Varner III 101
Camilo Villegas 101
Lee Westwood 101
Cameron Davis 111
Peter Uihlein 111
Doug Ghim 126
Jhonattan Vegas 126
Scott Stallings 126
Talor Gooch 126
K H Lee 126
Carlos Ortiz 126
Brendan Todd 126
Doc Redman 151
Cameron Champ 151
Rory Sabbatini 151
Harry Higgs 151
Matthew Nesmith 151
Adam Hadwin 151
Maverick McNealy 151
Troy Merritt 151
C T Pan 151
Pat Perez 151
Dylan Frittelli 151
Luke List 151
Kyle Stanley 161
Sepp Straka 161
Zach Johnson 161
Joseph Bramlett 176
Sebastian Munoz 176
Richy Werenski 176
Scott Piercy 201
Andrew Putnam 201
Wyndham Clark 201
James Hahn 201
Tom Hoge 201
Mackenzie Hughes 201
Adam Schenk 201
J T Poston 201
Patrick Rodgers 201
Michael Thompson 226
Henrik Stenson 251
Denny McCarthy 251
Jason Dufner 251
Danny Lee 251
Rafa Cabrera Bello 251
Brian Stuard 251
Brice Garnett 251
Byeong-Hun An 251
Adam Long 301
Robert Streb 301
Chase Seiffert 301
Anirban Lahiri 301
Sahith Theegala 351
Nate Lashley 351
Nick Taylor 351
Mark Hubbard 351
Henrik Norlander 351
Sung Kang 401
Peter Malnati 401
Tyler McCumber 501
Sam Ryder 501
Michael Gligic 501
Brandon Hagy 501
Austin Cook 501
Brian Gay 501
Will Gordon 501
Cameron Percy 501
Jimmy Walker 501
Kramer Hickok 501
Andrew Landry 501
Robby Shelton 501
Graeme McDowell 501
Scott Brown 501
Hudson Swafford 601
Vincent Whaley 751
Xinjun Zhang 751
Erik Compton 1001
Michael Visacki 1001
John Augenstein 1501
J J Henry 2001
D A Points 2501
Keith Clearwater 5001

deadline: Thursday, 23 May, 1:10 p.m. BST
« Last Edit: May 26, 2021, 11:26:06 am by BoRed »
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,625
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5175 on: May 24, 2021, 05:03:45 pm »
Himmerland:

MacIntyre
Harding
Syme
Paratore
Antcliff

Charles Schwab:

Morikawa
Scheffler
Na
Knox
Streb
Logged

Offline mickitez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 727
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5176 on: May 25, 2021, 12:13:28 pm »
Himmerland

Andy Sullivan
Ryan Fox
Renato Paratore
Matthieu Pavon
Francesco Laporta


Charles Schwab Challenge

Jordan Spieth
Justin Rose
Branden Grace
Lee Westwood
Harry Higgs
Logged

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5177 on: May 25, 2021, 02:57:17 pm »
Himmerland

Pepperell
R Hojgaard
Kitayama
N Hojgaard
Wu

Charles Schwab Challenge

Ancer
Niemann
Garcia
Stallings
Todd
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,401
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5178 on: May 26, 2021, 11:45:49 am »
Made in Himmerland

Wiesberger
Schwab
Langasque
Winther
Jensen

Charles Schwab

Morikawa
Conners
Grillo
NeSmith
Hahn
Logged

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5179 on: May 26, 2021, 01:02:38 pm »
Made in himmerland

Olesen
Meronk
Molinari
Enoch
Dunne

Charles schwab

Spieth
Horschel
Know
Stenson
Dufner
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5180 on: May 26, 2021, 07:47:44 pm »
Himmerland

Bernd Wiesberger
Thorbjorn Olesen
Ryan Fox
Chris Paisley
Julian Suri

Charles Schwab

Jordan Spieth
Will Zalatoris
Billy Horschel
Brandt Snedeker
Kevin Kisner
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,038
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5181 on: May 26, 2021, 11:26:15 pm »
Made in Himmerland

Bernd Wiesberger
Rasmus Hojgaard
Aaron Rai
Renato Paratore
Min Woo Lee

Charles Schwab Challenge

Collin Morikawa
Will Zalatoris
Gary Woodland
Harold Varner III
Lee Westwood
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,228
  • JFT96.
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5182 on: May 27, 2021, 12:24:29 pm »
Daniel Berger
Joaquin Niemann
Gary Woodland
Patton Kizzire
Kevin Kisner
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,625
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5183 on: May 27, 2021, 12:52:57 pm »
No default entries at this stage of the season, I'm afraid.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5184 on: Today at 09:57:23 am »
Slender leads for Spieth and Wiesberger. See it home please, men.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,625
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5185 on: Today at 11:18:37 am »
Spieth was such an obvious pick this week I decided to skip him. :butt

Looks like no points at all for me this week.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,625
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5186 on: Today at 12:13:38 pm »
Having said that, MacIntyre just birdied five in a row, so I might get a point after all. ;D
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,625
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5187 on: Today at 01:42:26 pm »
Followed by a triple bogey on the 18th. :D
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,625
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5188 on: Today at 05:54:24 pm »
Three players picked that winner, but Gerry is the only one likely to get the bonus points tonight.

Made in Himmerland results

10p: Wiesberger
6p: -
3p: Schwab, Kitayama
1p: -

13 Buck Pete
10 FlashGordon
10 Gerry Attrick
03 ollyfrom.tv
00 BoRed
00 dudleyred
00 Fiasco
00 mickitez

Overall standings

27 Buck Pete
11 Gerry Attrick
10 FlashGordon
09 ollyfrom.tv
03 BoRed
03 dudleyred
03 Fiasco
03 mickitez
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,625
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 13 starts this week
« Reply #5189 on: Today at 11:43:13 pm »
It's been nearly a year since anyone got a bonus, and it was Gerry's turn to narrowly miss out this week. Pete still holds the lead, while my title defence couldn't have started much worse.

Charles Schwab Challenge results

10p: -
6p: Spieth, Kizzire (x2)
3p: Grillo, Todd (x2)
1p: Woodland, Ancer, Morikawa, Berger, Conners, Rose, Garcia

14 Fiasco
08 ollyfrom.tv
07 mickitez
06 dudleyred
06 Gerry Attrick
05 Buck Pete
02 FlashGordon
01 BoRed

Overall standings

32 Buck Pete
17 Gerry Attrick
17 Fiasco
17 ollyfrom.tv
12 FlashGordon
10 mickitez
09 dudleyred
04 BoRed
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 125 126 127 128 129 [130]   Go Up
« previous next »
 