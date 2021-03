Same here, started watching after Migliozzi finished his round.



And me. Turned it on as he was on 18th Green. Thought he was three putting so was cursing him having watched none all week!The players is on now so looks like another 10 hour stretch . Been driving thr wife mad watching it. Keep talking her through my shots when I played it 18 months or so ago. She'll be glad when its over haha