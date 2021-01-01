Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
The Boozer
»
Topic:
Happy New Year
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
2
3
4
[
5
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Happy New Year (Read 6222 times)
Terry's Chocolate Orange
Cellar dweller fella, ya know
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 52,246
Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Happy New Year
«
Reply #160 on:
Yesterday
at 11:29:07 pm »
First New Year's Eve in a long time that I'm not gigging.
Do I miss it? Do I fuck.
Logged
http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=219996.msg7899639#msg7899639
Rest in peace Ray Osborne/shanklyboy
"Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"
YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 44,175
Re: Happy New Year
«
Reply #161 on:
Yesterday
at 11:59:23 pm »
Happy Monday
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Samie
The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 63,862
Re: Happy New Year
«
Reply #162 on:
Today
at 12:19:05 am »
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
2
3
4
[
5
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
The Boozer
»
Topic:
Happy New Year
Page created in 0.009 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.38]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2