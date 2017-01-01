@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
Have a good one everyone.We're off to the local social club to see an Abba tribute band - beat that if you can!!
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Uo0JAUWijM
Why do people do things like this to themselves. Sheer torture
That's a nice feather boa, that reminds me, I need to dig mine out ready for tonight, ideal for glam rock events too!
Thoroughly mediocre player.
Page created in 0.037 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 1.58]