Surprised (or at least I couldn't find one) there wasn't a thread for this already since it seems to be doing very well.



Started this on a whim over Christmas and am nearly half way through S4 (the most recent). It's a hell of a lot better than it has any right to be honestly. The thing I love is actually learning about some historical events and even getting an idea of how certain notable figures were like. eg Suez and Anthony Eden.



You would suspect the series must be whitewashed but its surprising at times how negatively it portrays the royals. I thought they were very clever when dealing with Philip's alleged romances in the 50's/60's by basically showing his mate at it but not suggesting Philip was.



Overall, really good. Well written, looks fantastic and the acting/impressions are really good. I have mixed feelings about Thatcher in the current season obviously. Its impressive to see Gillian Anderson give such a good performance, but its Thatcher.