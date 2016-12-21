I couldn't find a mention of this. It's been out on Netflix for about six weeks, and the second season is already in production.
The first season covers Elizabeth II ascendency to the crown and the first few years. It's a little soap-opera-ish, but a decent watch with a lavish production. Everyone's a bit of a prick in it except for Liz and her dad.
I have never studied the era, so really can't speak to the accuracy, but it's a decent watch. It's based on a play, and from the description of that, each season will cover about a decade.
If you liked...or tolerated Downton this is probably a good replacement.