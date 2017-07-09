« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: Guardian's Top 100 footballers  (Read 20787 times)

Offline IanZG

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Guardian's Top 100 footballers
« Reply #400 on: December 30, 2018, 02:15:43 PM »
Quote from: Red85 on December 30, 2018, 12:50:23 PM
Ironically he's one United cast off they should actively pursue he's wasted as a back up. Could easily play top 10 in the Premier League. Everton would have to pay him a fortune though as there's no guarantee they'd be top 10  ;D

Is he really that good? Haven't watched him a lot, but he didn't look all that impressive when I did. Remember him not reacting well to Wilson's free kick earlier in the season (however well it was struck)
Logged

Offline markmywords

  • 2/10. Must try harder.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Guardian's Top 100 footballers
« Reply #401 on: December 30, 2018, 02:22:43 PM »
Quote from: Grinch57 on December 21, 2018, 10:54:50 AM
Good point regarding Lovren, he was a fucking beast at the World Cup and has generally been excellent throughout 2018. Most of our rivals still consider him a joke defender though.

I think it's because past mistakes have been compounded by mistakes in big games this year at old trafford and against Kane at anfield.

Once you have a rep as a bad defender, all you need is the odd mistake every few months to hammer home that message , to the neutrals.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Guardian's Top 100 footballers
« Reply #402 on: December 30, 2018, 03:28:14 PM »
Quote from: IanZG on December 30, 2018, 02:15:43 PM
Is he really that good? Haven't watched him a lot, but he didn't look all that impressive when I did. Remember him not reacting well to Wilson's free kick earlier in the season (however well it was struck)

You don't have to be really good to be a top 10 keeper in the league. Just fairly competent and able to pull off the odd spectacular save. He's too good to be sitting on their bench anyway.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline blacksun

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,164
Re: Guardian's Top 100 footballers
« Reply #403 on: December 31, 2018, 06:53:25 PM »
Quote from: Red85 on December 30, 2018, 03:28:14 PM
You don't have to be really good to be a top 10 keeper in the league. Just fairly competent and able to pull off the odd spectacular save. He's too good to be sitting on their bench anyway.

Id agree with this he looked decent before he went there but sitting rotting on their bench getting the odd cup game is not good for any half decent keeper, no chance to show how good he is.
A Manc fan I know, who is usually fairly reliable when assessing their players, says he'd be happy to give him a shot if De Gea leaves and would certainly keep him rather than overpaying for Pickford as has been suggested in a few places.
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,815
Re: Guardian's Top 100 footballers
« Reply #404 on: Today at 12:03:35 PM »
https://www.theguardian.com/global/ng-interactive/2019/dec/17/the-100-best-male-footballers-in-the-world-2019

Any major complaints here? Haven't looked at it in detail yet. Glad to see Mane that high. Think Robbo should be higher.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 