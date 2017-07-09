You don't have to be really good to be a top 10 keeper in the league. Just fairly competent and able to pull off the odd spectacular save. He's too good to be sitting on their bench anyway.



Id agree with this he looked decent before he went there but sitting rotting on their bench getting the odd cup game is not good for any half decent keeper, no chance to show how good he is.A Manc fan I know, who is usually fairly reliable when assessing their players, says he'd be happy to give him a shot if De Gea leaves and would certainly keep him rather than overpaying for Pickford as has been suggested in a few places.