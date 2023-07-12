« previous next »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July 11, 2023, 11:14:46 pm
Wasn't there suggestions the family were going to be living in Dubai?

Bahrain, I read. Whether that means they'll never set foot in Saudi though remains to be seen.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Quote from: redgriffin73 on July 12, 2023, 02:53:05 pm
Bahrain, I read. Whether that means they'll never set foot in Saudi though remains to be seen.
The distance between Bahrain and Dammam is the same as from Liverpool to the Wirral.
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 02:06:26 am
The distance between Bahrain and Dammam is the same as from Liverpool to the Wirral.
hahahaha. no

maybe you got confused by the scale on a map or something, but it's not even close
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 02:13:23 am
hahahaha. no

maybe you got confused by the scale on a map or something, but it's not even close
Maybe not Liverpool and the Wirral, but it is definitely an hour trip. maybe Liverpool to Manchester.

My aunt and uncle lived in Dammam two decades ago and they went and spent the weekends in Bahrain, every weekend. They'd sometime hang out with their friends (if they wanted more fun) during the midweek too.
yep, google says Dammam to Manama (capital of Bahrain) is 1 hr 7 min (70.8 km) via Route 80M, and Manama's in the north-east of the country so arriving on the island of Bahrain is an even shorter trip.
I blame Gerrard.
Gerrard is acting very prickly going after our players.
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 11:04:59 am
Gerrard is acting very prickly going after our players.

He's only after Henderson  ;D
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 12:06:47 pm
He's only after Henderson  ;D

He wants Jay Spearing too.
Henderson is a bigger legend than Stevie.
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 01:30:32 pm
Henderson is a bigger legend than Stevie.

Hendo is a legend, Stevie is an icon.
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 12:08:49 pm
He wants Jay Spearing too.

that's where I draw the line  :no

Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:32:43 pm
that's where I draw the line  :no



It's not a very high line though.
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 01:31:16 pm
Hendo is a legend, Stevie is an icon.

Maybe. But I think hes slightly overrated in Liverpool history as a loyal servant. He said he wanted to go to Chelsea after we won the CL. I think there are other Liverpool legends who would never even concider that.
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 01:31:16 pm
Stevie is an icon.

Maybe so. But he forgets that Liverpool is full of iconoclasts.

Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 01:39:44 pm
Maybe. But I think hes slightly overrated in Liverpool history as a loyal servant. He said he wanted to go to Chelsea after we won the CL. I think there are other Liverpool legends who would never even concider that.
And henderson threatened to leave (inc. to man city) if he wasn't quickly given security of a new contract and a pay rise. and has now asked to leave, while undr that contract. don't see how you can hold something against gerrard but not henderson when he does the same, aside from recency bias (wanting to give hendo benefit of the doubt)
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 01:39:44 pm
Maybe. But I think hes slightly overrated in Liverpool history as a loyal servant. He said he wanted to go to Chelsea after we won the CL. I think there are other Liverpool legends who would never even concider that.

Like who? The only legends you can compare him to are those who never needed to leave Liverpool because they were playing for us at a time when we were not only dominant domestically but in Europe as well, albeit one of those legends actually left for a season to Juventus.
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 03:26:44 pm
Like who? The only legends you can compare him to are those who never needed to leave Liverpool because they were playing for us at a time when we were not only dominant domestically but in Europe as well, albeit one of those legends actually left for a season to Juventus.

Another went to Sampdoria
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:17:05 pm
Maybe so. But he forgets that Liverpool is full of iconoclasts.

Indeed. Kenny is golden tier icon. Stevie is silver tier icon.
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 03:25:07 pm
And henderson threatened to leave (inc. to man city) if he wasn't quickly given security of a new contract and a pay rise. and has now asked to leave, while undr that contract. don't see how you can hold something against gerrard but not henderson when he does the same, aside from recency bias (wanting to give hendo benefit of the doubt)

I just said Henderson is a bigger Liverpool legend than Stevie. If Henderson goes to Saudi hes just as greedy.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:11:46 pm
Another went to Sampdoria

And another went to Hamburg.
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 06:52:30 pm
Indeed. Kenny is golden tier icon. Stevie is silver tier icon.

I'm not certain you know what "iconoclasts" means?
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:26:36 pm
I'm not certain you know what "iconoclasts" means?

 ;D
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 08:29:50 pm
I just said Henderson is a bigger Liverpool legend than Stevie. If Henderson goes to Saudi hes just as greedy.
fair enough on the latter. the former is obviously a wild take though
We won the league with Henderson as captain. We didnt with Stevie. Henderson has been a better captain than Stevie ever was.
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 06:10:28 am
We won the league with Henderson as captain. We didnt with Stevie. Henderson has been a better captain than Stevie ever was.

Henderson has won it with Virgil, Salah and Mane, and Gerrard had to play with fucking Voronin, Kyrgiakos and Dossena.

Also not to mention Klopp.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:26:36 pm
I'm not certain you know what "iconoclasts" means?

