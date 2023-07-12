Wasn't there suggestions the family were going to be living in Dubai?
Bahrain, I read. Whether that means they'll never set foot in Saudi though remains to be seen.
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.
The distance between Bahrain and Dammam is the same as from Liverpool to the Wirral.
hahahaha. nomaybe you got confused by the scale on a map or something, but it's not even close
I blame Gerrard.
Gerrard is acting very prickly going after our players.
He's only after Henderson
Henderson is a bigger legend than Stevie.
He wants Jay Spearing too.
that's where I draw the line
Hendo is a legend, Stevie is an icon.
Maybe. But I think hes slightly overrated in Liverpool history as a loyal servant. He said he wanted to go to Chelsea after we won the CL. I think there are other Liverpool legends who would never even concider that.
Like who? The only legends you can compare him to are those who never needed to leave Liverpool because they were playing for us at a time when we were not only dominant domestically but in Europe as well, albeit one of those legends actually left for a season to Juventus.
Maybe so. But he forgets that Liverpool is full of iconoclasts.
And henderson threatened to leave (inc. to man city) if he wasn't quickly given security of a new contract and a pay rise. and has now asked to leave, while undr that contract. don't see how you can hold something against gerrard but not henderson when he does the same, aside from recency bias (wanting to give hendo benefit of the doubt)
Another went to Sampdoria
Indeed. Kenny is golden tier icon. Stevie is silver tier icon.
I'm not certain you know what "iconoclasts" means?
I just said Henderson is a bigger Liverpool legend than Stevie. If Henderson goes to Saudi hes just as greedy.
We won the league with Henderson as captain. We didnt with Stevie. Henderson has been a better captain than Stevie ever was.
