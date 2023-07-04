Funnily enough, my firm is now openly discussing doing business in Saudi, and have doubled down saying they're thinking they are opening an office in the ME in order to pursue 'opportunities'. I'm in a position whereby I've just been offered a decent pay rise and I'm reasonably content, but I also mentioned to my boss a few months ago that if this happened I would walk. Maybe the pay rise is connected with this as I'm in a quite a specialist role and it's cheaper to pay me more than bring someone else in. But, I will now actively seek a way out of the company and go somewhere else, and everyone will know why.
As I said earlier in the thread, one person's conviction may not change anything, but it's better than just giving up and actively encouraging it. If every person who worked for a similar company spoke out and made threats, imagine what a small difference it might make.
So, I refuse to give Gerrard, Fowler and Bobby any benefit of the doubt. Apathy is acceptance.