« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43]   Go Down

Author Topic: Steven Gerrard  (Read 191572 times)

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1680 on: July 4, 2023, 09:12:46 pm »
Extremely disappointing. Sorry Gerrard, you've lost me here.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,857
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1681 on: July 4, 2023, 09:30:04 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on July  4, 2023, 08:33:06 pm
There's a difference between...

a) thinking you can't do anything but being opposed to something in thought and words, and
b) thinking you can't do anything and therefore basically excusing it and rolling your eyes at those that oppose it.

Maybe nothing can be done, maybe the world is as it is now and we're all just pissing in the wind, but having conviction (even if naive and hopeless) still beats apathy and defeatism.

Very well said, mate.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,214
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1682 on: July 4, 2023, 10:36:23 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July  4, 2023, 02:32:01 pm
. It's a shame about the recent forced evictions from their homes of thousands of people in Jeddah but they were given 24 hours notice which again shows that the people in authority care. 

And let's not forget the penalty for protesting a displacement order, why it is death, of course:

https://alqst.org/en/post/death-sentences-upheld-for-three-men-who-resisted-neom-project#:~:text=On%2023%20January%202023%2C%20Saudi,state%2Dled%20Neom%20megacity%20project.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,607
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1683 on: July 4, 2023, 10:52:30 pm »
Were not allowed to call him a prick or a c*nt on here. But hes sure as shit acting like a prick and a c*nt.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,345
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1684 on: July 5, 2023, 08:21:49 am »
Quote from: thejbs on July  4, 2023, 10:52:30 pm
Were not allowed to call him a prick or a c*nt on here. But hes sure as shit acting like a prick and a c*nt.

call him what you want - whilst you still have free speech

some people on here defending him are just trying to justify their own morals

life is bigger than any one footballer
Logged
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,901
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1685 on: July 5, 2023, 09:05:08 am »
Terrible manager.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,212
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1686 on: July 5, 2023, 09:09:00 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on July  5, 2023, 09:05:08 am
Terrible manager.

Indeed

There is much to discuss about the filthy money - I've just landed a stonking diatribe in the Saudi Money thread

But in a footballing sense,

Not the move a decent manager makes. Curious path to his managerial career.
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,572
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1687 on: July 5, 2023, 09:09:06 am »
Stevie G-had.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,572
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1688 on: July 5, 2023, 09:16:42 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on July  5, 2023, 09:05:08 am
Terrible manager.

He bombed at Villa but he did a good job at Rangers.  How much of it was down to Beale, who knows, but the performances in Europe were way above par.

Of course, he's now effectively tanked any managerial career he might've had, this is basically a retirement tour before going full time into punditry.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,933
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1689 on: July 5, 2023, 10:02:24 am »
Quote from: tubby on July  5, 2023, 09:16:42 am
He bombed at Villa but he did a good job at Rangers.  How much of it was down to Beale, who knows, but the performances in Europe were way above par.

Of course, he's now effectively tanked any managerial career he might've had, this is basically a retirement tour before going full time into punditry.

SG wouldn't be the first manager to struggle without his other half, be it a coach or assistant manager. Clough and Taylor for example. There are others, such as Rafa, and there's even been debate about Klopp.

But yes, he's given up after getting burned once in a job he should never have taken in the first place. But the fact he still has a better record than Gary Neville speaks volumes.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1690 on: July 5, 2023, 11:56:22 am »
Surprised he has seemingly given up on a serious career in management so soon. Didn't end well at Villa but his record at Rangers was really good. I'm sure he could get a job at a big Championship club but I have a feeling he'd be too proud to manage below the PL.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,702
  • SPQR
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1691 on: July 5, 2023, 06:05:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on July  4, 2023, 08:17:14 pm
Maybe Gerrard did get cold feet about signing. But after doing all the PR and essentially offering a verbal agreement, perhaps someone took him aside and warned him about the potential consequences of turning his back on the Saudis at such a late stage in the game. I suspect the ramifications might have gone further than any Irish gangster could dish out.

Either way, he's a fool for going. Especially if he realises he put himself in a position where he couldn't back out.

Oh come on. You think he would have woken up to a horse head in his bed? There's no need for them to care if he had rejected them because they would have just moved on to the next former superstar-player and payed him tons too. Gerrard has done this of his own accord.

In the end the chance to financially secure your family generations from now proved to be too tempting.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,933
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1692 on: July 5, 2023, 06:20:42 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on July  5, 2023, 06:05:39 pm
Oh come on. You think he would have woken up to a horse head in his bed? There's no need for them to care if he had rejected them because they would have just moved on to the next former superstar-player and payed him tons too. Gerrard has done this of his own accord.

In the end the chance to financially secure your family generations from now proved to be too tempting.

I have absolutely no idea. I am merely speculating.

The guy apparently did two 180 degree turns in about the space of a week. Most likely they just offered him more money. They made him an offer he couldn't refuse. ;)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1693 on: July 5, 2023, 06:27:22 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on July  5, 2023, 06:05:39 pm
Oh come on. You think he would have woken up to a horse head in his bed? There's no need for them to care if he had rejected them because they would have just moved on to the next former superstar-player and payed him tons too. Gerrard has done this of his own accord.

In the end the chance to financially secure your family generations from now proved to be too tempting.
The internet puts his fortune at £70 million. He's already gone far past that point, it's just greed.
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,422
  • YNWA
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1694 on: July 5, 2023, 06:52:56 pm »
So incredibly disappointed with him. And Bobby and Robbie, to be honest.

On Gerrard, he showed great promise at Rangers, was an absolute load of shite at Villa (I'll NEVER forgive him or them for letting a 2-0 lead slip to 3-2 which gave City the league). But, I think it's clear he's not gonna make it as a manager.

But this is pathetic from all 3 ex reds.
Logged

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,804
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1695 on: July 5, 2023, 07:42:12 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on July  5, 2023, 06:27:22 pm
The internet puts his fortune at £70 million. He's already gone far past that point, it's just greed.
Is that what he has earned over his career or what his balance says when he goes the hole in the wall?
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,706
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1696 on: July 5, 2023, 09:52:58 pm »
Scouse Arabic bellendery  Etefuckkkkky  :o

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s45lBaM5rvU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s45lBaM5rvU</a>
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1697 on: July 5, 2023, 10:42:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on July  4, 2023, 08:17:14 pm
Maybe Gerrard did get cold feet about signing. But after doing all the PR and essentially offering a verbal agreement, perhaps someone took him aside and warned him about the potential consequences of turning his back on the Saudis at such a late stage in the game. I suspect the ramifications might have gone further than any Irish gangster could dish out.

Either way, he's a fool for going. Especially if he realises he put himself in a position where he couldn't back out.

That did get a literal lol out of me! Clearly the other side of the propaganda is working!
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1698 on: July 6, 2023, 12:29:17 pm »
James Pearce reporting Liverpools academy analyst Ray Shearwood, has left his role at Kirkby to join Gerrard in the Middle East.

https://theathletic.com/4668359/2023/07/05/ray-shearwood-steven-gerrard-liverpool/?source=emp_shared_article
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,706
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1699 on: July 6, 2023, 11:34:51 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July  6, 2023, 12:29:17 pm
James Pearce reporting Liverpools academy analyst Ray Shearwood, has left his role at Kirkby to join Gerrard in the Middle East.

https://theathletic.com/4668359/2023/07/05/ray-shearwood-steven-gerrard-liverpool/?source=emp_shared_article

Mahaba ana Ray Sherwood laaa
Ana el etefuckkkkkkkky
See ya soon
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,607
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1700 on: July 7, 2023, 09:24:10 am »
Quote from: only6times on July  5, 2023, 07:42:12 pm
Is that what he has earned over his career or what his balance says when he goes the hole in the wall?

Does it matter?!? Hes set for life either way.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,542
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1701 on: July 7, 2023, 01:01:18 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on July  4, 2023, 08:33:06 pm
There's a difference between...
a) thinking you can't do anything but being opposed to something in thought and words, and
b) thinking you can't do anything and therefore basically excusing it and rolling your eyes at those that oppose it.

Maybe nothing can be done, maybe the world is as it is now and we're all just pissing in the wind, but having conviction (even if naive and hopeless) still beats apathy and defeatism.

is right.
Logged

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,180
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1702 on: July 7, 2023, 01:31:33 pm »
Sell his arse for a £5.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,642
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1703 on: July 7, 2023, 01:44:32 pm »
Just another example of why people shouldn't hold sportsmen up beyond what they are.  More times than not, in the end, all they do is disappoint you. 
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,706
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1704 on: July 7, 2023, 08:02:48 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on July  7, 2023, 01:44:32 pm
Just another example of why people shouldn't hold sportsmen up beyond what they are.  More times than not, in the end, all they do is disappoint you. 

True. Most of them have the intellect of a shady plumber
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Macc77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1705 on: July 7, 2023, 08:28:56 pm »
Funnily enough, my firm is now openly discussing doing business in Saudi, and have doubled down saying they're thinking they are opening an office in the ME in order to pursue 'opportunities'. I'm in a position whereby I've just been offered a decent pay rise and I'm reasonably content, but I also mentioned to my boss a few months ago that if this happened I would walk. Maybe the pay rise is connected with this as I'm in a quite a specialist role and it's cheaper to pay me more than bring someone else in. But, I will now actively seek a way out of the company and go somewhere else, and everyone will know why.

As I said earlier in the thread, one person's conviction may not change anything, but it's better than just giving up and actively encouraging it. If every person who worked for a similar company spoke out and made threats, imagine what a small difference it might make. 

So, I refuse to give Gerrard, Fowler and Bobby any benefit of the doubt. Apathy is acceptance.
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,031
  • kopite
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1706 on: July 7, 2023, 08:37:46 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on July  7, 2023, 08:02:48 pm
True. Most of them have the intellect of a shady plumber

...but not as rich as the plumbers!
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,706
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1707 on: July 7, 2023, 08:43:17 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on July  7, 2023, 08:28:56 pm
Funnily enough, my firm is now openly discussing doing business in Saudi, and have doubled down saying they're thinking they are opening an office in the ME in order to pursue 'opportunities'. I'm in a position whereby I've just been offered a decent pay rise and I'm reasonably content, but I also mentioned to my boss a few months ago that if this happened I would walk. Maybe the pay rise is connected with this as I'm in a quite a specialist role and it's cheaper to pay me more than bring someone else in. But, I will now actively seek a way out of the company and go somewhere else, and everyone will know why.

As I said earlier in the thread, one person's conviction may not change anything, but it's better than just giving up and actively encouraging it. If every person who worked for a similar company spoke out and made threats, imagine what a small difference it might make. 

So, I refuse to give Gerrard, Fowler and Bobby any benefit of the doubt. Apathy is acceptance.

You, sir, are a thoroughbred gentleman that is unfortunately urinating in the wind.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Macc77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1708 on: July 7, 2023, 08:58:05 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on July  7, 2023, 08:43:17 pm
You, sir, are a thoroughbred gentleman that is unfortunately urinating in the wind.

I also know that 3 other people were even more annoyed than me and have left in the last couple of months because they saw which way the wind was blowing, they all told me the real reason because we discussed it. But none of them said that was why they left when handing in their notice because they wanted a good reference etc. I work for one of these companies that goes on about 'values' to bolster their image, and picks off all the low hanging fruit in the UK that they didn't care a jot about 5 years ago. Those values don't extend to parts of the world where the things they support in the UK are illegal or can get you in real bother.

I don't like the term 'woke corporations' but you can see where it comes from when companies like mine preach diversity, inclusion and tolerance but then happily open their arms for a bit of cash from regimes that oppose everything they claim to believe in here.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,607
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1709 on: July 9, 2023, 09:43:15 am »
Quote from: Macc77 on July  7, 2023, 08:28:56 pm
Funnily enough, my firm is now openly discussing doing business in Saudi, and have doubled down saying they're thinking they are opening an office in the ME in order to pursue 'opportunities'. I'm in a position whereby I've just been offered a decent pay rise and I'm reasonably content, but I also mentioned to my boss a few months ago that if this happened I would walk. Maybe the pay rise is connected with this as I'm in a quite a specialist role and it's cheaper to pay me more than bring someone else in. But, I will now actively seek a way out of the company and go somewhere else, and everyone will know why.

As I said earlier in the thread, one person's conviction may not change anything, but it's better than just giving up and actively encouraging it. If every person who worked for a similar company spoke out and made threats, imagine what a small difference it might make. 

So, I refuse to give Gerrard, Fowler and Bobby any benefit of the doubt. Apathy is acceptance.

Excellent post and fair play to you. If enough people do this, the message can get across.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,084
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1710 on: Yesterday at 11:31:43 pm »
The replies to this are killing me.  ;D

https://twitter.com/_JakeeLFC_/status/1678475017615450131

Quote
This photo is killing me he looks like a political leader addressing the nation about waging war on a foreign country.

Logged

Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,736
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1711 on: Today at 01:52:12 am »
Quote from: Macc77 on July  7, 2023, 08:28:56 pm
Funnily enough, my firm is now openly discussing doing business in Saudi, and have doubled down saying they're thinking they are opening an office in the ME in order to pursue 'opportunities'. I'm in a position whereby I've just been offered a decent pay rise and I'm reasonably content, but I also mentioned to my boss a few months ago that if this happened I would walk. Maybe the pay rise is connected with this as I'm in a quite a specialist role and it's cheaper to pay me more than bring someone else in. But, I will now actively seek a way out of the company and go somewhere else, and everyone will know why.

As I said earlier in the thread, one person's conviction may not change anything, but it's better than just giving up and actively encouraging it. If every person who worked for a similar company spoke out and made threats, imagine what a small difference it might make. 

So, I refuse to give Gerrard, Fowler and Bobby any benefit of the doubt. Apathy is acceptance.
Would you have had the same stance had the country been Israel not Saudi Arabia?
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1712 on: Today at 03:46:02 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:31:43 pm
The replies to this are killing me.  ;D

https://twitter.com/_JakeeLFC_/status/1678475017615450131



Quote
"When I went to Saudi I got a real family feeling. It made me actually feel welcomed," Gerrard told Al Ettifaq's Twitter account on Sunday.

"There are three things I always consider in order -- it needs to be right for my family first and foremost. We have to be excited and motivated by the challenge.

"Secondly I think the football project needs to be ambitious, it needs to be for the right reasons, and then of course you need to feel secure with the contract, but this comes at the very end."

> Family - Supposedly going to be living in Abu Dhabi
> Ambitious - Here's a shit load of cash to wash out of our thobes.
> Secure - Money, money, money.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43]   Go Up
« previous next »
 