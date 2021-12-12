« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41] 42   Go Down

Author Topic: Steven Gerrard  (Read 188037 times)

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,005
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1600 on: Today at 08:51:00 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:45:18 am
Biggest problem in the world that. People looking out for themselves and not giving a shit about what that may mean or how that may impact others.

That mind set is why everything is so fucked

This.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,761
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1601 on: Today at 09:58:40 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:05:25 am
Also try a . or , once in a while
Coming from the guy who says where instead of were in every sentence   :P ;)

(Im only messing - its just something Ive noticed.  Apologies if its a dyslexia thing)
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1602 on: Today at 09:58:53 am »
Can't wait for his presser talking about being excited with a new project. No chance anyone in the room would ask about why he decided to turnaround and take up the offer.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,957
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1603 on: Today at 10:21:05 am »
It's embarrassing for him, but i'd love to see if everyone going berserk at him in here would turn down a 2 year job for £20 million quid for just 2 years in Saudi
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,491
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1604 on: Today at 10:22:23 am »
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 10:21:05 am
It's embarrassing for him, but i'd love to see if everyone going berserk at him in here would turn down a 2 year job for £20 million quid for just 2 years in Saudi

Difference is we don't have £70m in the bank already.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,176
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1605 on: Today at 10:26:18 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:23:41 am
You're the lad who had a problem with the German team covering their mouths for the team photo at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - and then tried some 'whataboutery' to try and justify it.

Yeah, you keep trying mate.

Huh? Not sure what your point is

Im happy for Gerrard and wish him all the best  :)
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 517
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1606 on: Today at 10:28:38 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:22:23 am
Difference is we don't have £70m in the bank already.

Read the other day that Gary Neville has a net worth of £20m so I can't see how Gerrard would have that kind of money.

I'm not saying he's struggling either of course, but I guess when you've accumulated that kind of wealth you start to think that you can box off generations of your family.

The worst part of the move is Gerrard essentially giving up on his managerial career. This is the death knell 100% He doesn't come back to the big leagues after this move. If I were to guess, I'd imagine he comes back after the 2 years (maybe earlier) and goes into a media career.
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,076
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1607 on: Today at 10:41:40 am »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 09:58:40 am
Coming from the guy who says where instead of were in every sentence   :P ;)

(Im only messing - its just something Ive noticed.  Apologies if its a dyslexia thing)
;D
Logged

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,761
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1608 on: Today at 10:48:46 am »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 10:41:40 am
;D
Apologies!! Gal  :D

Always thought Dim was a guy for some reason!
Logged

Online Macc77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1609 on: Today at 10:52:42 am »
Unfortunately as a massive club we have loads of absolute whoppers who follow us who don't understand a thing about the club, city or our shared history. Things like this reveal how diluted our shared identity has become with people jumping on our clubs back without caring a jot about anything other than how much money we spend.

Thankfully we still also have some absolute diamonds left in our support, who keep the flame flying and are doing their utmost to protect our values. Keep fighting lads.
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1610 on: Today at 10:54:39 am »
How stupid does Danny Murphy think we all are by the way. On the radio yesterday saying about Stevie is not going for the money but to enhance his coaching career. He's not getting to practice coaching here apparently.
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,076
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1611 on: Today at 10:58:24 am »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 10:48:46 am
Apologies!! Gal  :D

Always thought Dim was a guy for some reason!

Been there, done that.

At this point I don't know if she takes it as a compliment or is quietly pissed off!

Logged

Online Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 517
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1612 on: Today at 11:01:09 am »
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 10:52:42 am
Unfortunately as a massive club we have loads of absolute whoppers who follow us who don't understand a thing about the club, city or our shared history. Things like this reveal how diluted our shared identity has become with people jumping on our clubs back without caring a jot about anything other than how much money we spend.

Thankfully we still also have some absolute diamonds left in our support, who keep the flame flying and are doing their utmost to protect our values. Keep fighting lads.

It's not that deep. Not everybody has the time/desire to fight moral crusades. We have shared values as a fanbase but not everybody has to have the exact, to the letter, stance on absolutely everything.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,943
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1613 on: Today at 11:13:30 am »
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 10:21:05 am
It's embarrassing for him, but i'd love to see if everyone going berserk at him in here would turn down a 2 year job for £20 million quid for just 2 years in Saudi

Not sure I'd be able to turn down £40m for 2 years either. But I'm relatively broke compared to him and £40m would set my whole family up for a few generations. He's already got enough money for that.

Look at it in real terms though. His Villa contract was around £5m a year so he's getting paid 4 times as much. I wouldn't go to work in Saudi Arabia for 2 years for 4 times my salary.

You can't compare the average Joe taking £40m to work in Saudi Arabia to an already multi millionaire with a huge profile and supposed role model for kids doing it.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online flyingcod

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 318
  • Barry Davies: "It's the old, old story yet again."
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1614 on: Today at 11:48:31 am »
It is hard to judge a person's moral compass.  None of us on here are going to be offered the same job / vast amount of money as SG, however we can choose not to work in countries with oppressive regimes, and if we accepted/turned down no one would bat an eyelid, however Stevie G is known worldwide he has a huge following and he knows taking or not taking a job like this makes a statement, given his background and the ethos of the fans.

He isn't going to take career advice from daft blerts on an internet forum, but the guy has three daughters, how does he explain that one?  If he needs the work, surely you can aim for a higher level?  Surprised he doesn't have any connections in the MLS and do the same as Rooney.

fc

« Last Edit: Today at 12:15:58 pm by flyingcod »
Logged
Fire in your belly comes from pride and passion in wearing the red shirt - Bill Shankly

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,800
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1615 on: Today at 12:07:26 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 10:21:05 am
It's embarrassing for him, but i'd love to see if everyone going berserk at him in here would turn down a 2 year job for £20 million quid for just 2 years in Saudi

Mate, as has been said in this thread and the other Qatar, Saudi, sportswashing threads... that is a false equivalency.

Gerrard, Fowler and Bobby are already set up for life, their kids and their kids too, probably.

It is not the same as someone having to accept their money to put food on the table for their family, or someone from Nepal, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan or from Africa having little choice to go there, then being lied to, extorted, and finding themselves in a shitshow of nightmare. The Qatar World Cup thread highlights a lot of that.

As Barney says above, it is 'only' 4/5 times what he was being paid at Villa... and as many others have said on here they have refused job offers out there, despite being offered considerably more.


And nobody is going 'beserk at him' in here. Just calling him (and Fowler & Bobby etc) out on it. If you disagree, fine, but you're gonna have to come up with a better justification of him taking the Saudi sportswashing, human-rights abusing, executioners blood stained money... than 'you'd take the money too'.

As others have already stated a number of times. we haven't - and we wouldn't.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,800
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1616 on: Today at 12:09:58 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 08:45:52 am
Your 1st post since last November when you posted this.

You and your ilk are not true football supporters, you are fucking scum.

I suggest Sir, it's you who should piss off.

Nice find, Paul. And you're spot on too, as usual.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,871
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1617 on: Today at 12:19:15 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 08:45:52 am
Your 1st post since last November when you posted this.

You and your ilk are not true football supporters, you are fucking scum.

I suggest Sir, it's you who should piss off.

exactly.

Just a fan whos already sportswashed and would love to see this club owned for that very purpose. Pathetic.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,871
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1618 on: Today at 12:23:28 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 09:58:40 am
Coming from the guy who says where instead of were in every sentence   :P ;)

(Im only messing - its just something Ive noticed.  Apologies if its a dyslexia thing)


im only messing yet posts it on a public forum  ::)

Some prick from here actually PMd me about that a few months ago, I ignored it, I couldnt give a shit, my written English isnt very good for various reasons.
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,792
  • JFT96.
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1619 on: Today at 12:24:53 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:18:40 am
Yep, add this to his gangster connections and punching blokes out over a Phil Collins request and you're left with a great footballer and not much else that's worthy of admiration.

Gangster connections? Quite a claim that. You don't understand much about a person or a player, and you certainly don't have any idea what Gerrard (and others who get abuse) do behind the scenes and for charitable causes or just out the good of their heart because they can. I know about Gerrard's generosity pretty much first-hand, so for you to say he's a great footballer and not but else of him is worthy of consideration is wide of the mark.

By all means disagree with his decision to take the job, but to pass judgement and comment on his character because of it is just bizarre.
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1620 on: Today at 12:53:08 pm »
It's just massively disappointing. I've always considered Gerrard to be Liverpool's best ever player, just had everything. That opinion won't change but just as a human being I can't help but feel dejected. I wanted Gerrard to succeeds at Rangers, at Villa and if he continued the trajectory then why not us? But he's thrown it all in the bin for a sportswashing regime. Nothing more. Now they use his image, our image as part of their brand.

Just sickening it really is.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,005
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1621 on: Today at 12:56:36 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 10:21:05 am
It's embarrassing for him, but i'd love to see if everyone going berserk at him in here would turn down a 2 year job for £20 million quid for just 2 years in Saudi

Well done on completely missing the point.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,005
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1622 on: Today at 01:02:58 pm »
The sad thing is multi millionaires like Gerrard could turn around and take a stance against this sport washing shit and it wouldn't effect them whatsoever. They are set for life never having to worry about how to pay the electricity bill or if they can scrap enough together to send the kids through college so it would be easy for them to refuse the money and come out and explain why they think the Saudi's are a bunch of cnuts.

Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,935
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1623 on: Today at 01:10:53 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 10:55:01 pm
Happy for him

YNWA Stevie La  :wave
Massive c*nt you are   :wanker
Logged

Offline PIPA23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,420
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1624 on: Today at 01:16:53 pm »
he sold his soul, the last one I would expect...
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,838
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1625 on: Today at 01:25:55 pm »
Steven Gerrard was a great player for us whilst he was here.


End of
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,800
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1626 on: Today at 02:10:11 pm »
Quote from: rojo para la vida on Today at 06:14:51 am
You've got to take the positives from this and that is a lot of influential westerners are starting to have a high profile in Saudi. Some of their values will filter through, as has happened elsewhere in the Middle East, where there's been an influx of westerners.
I work in a specialised job in construction and Qatar is one of the major places where my skills are in demand, so I've been working here for two years and I've seen great change in that short time. I'll fully admit I'm here for the money. I come from nothing, have hardly ever had anything and this is life changing for my family.
I first thought that the construction sites were being brought up to decent health and safety standards solely for the World Cup but it's gone beyond that. I can genuinely say that the standards on my sites at present, are much better than the two projects that I worked on in Cyprus and Portugal, EU countries, before I left Europe. I don't know of any major sites where the standards are less than reasonable.
The workers now have adequate breaks when the weather is hot, which it is throughout summer and their general welfare is taken into consideration, with excellent access to medical facilities.
I know openly gay people in Qatar, who admittedly keep a low profile and I know many Qatari women who work in highly influential positions. More Qatari women go on to higher education than Qatari men.
It's not perfect by a long way but it's making big strides, as I'm hoping will happen in Saudi. Taking the good from the bad, Gerard and Fowler going there is a positive for ordinary Saudi people.

That reads like something from a glossy PR brochure or PR release.

Yet it has little to do with Gerrard, yes?


Firstly, there are no positives from this other than to Gerrard's bank balance. Gerrard will not affect change out there, not will he likely try. This, afterall is the same man who kept quiet during the lies, debts, broken promises and undermining of the manager... during the days of G&H. An excuse offered as to why was that he 'didn't want people to think he had a big head' (paraphrasing).

Secondly if you've been in Qatar less than two years than you've missed the worst of the construction phases, yes? The 6,500+ migrant workers have died in Qatar since World Cup awarded (a conservative figure up to late 2020), which is before you started work out there. Qatar does state it has made great strides - yet the facts and evidence know remains contrary to such claims, not difficult to believe given the constant disingenuous lies and bullshit that continue to this day.

6,500+ strides that were too little, too late.

The 'Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=305953.0 features many of them.

Thirdly, please send me a PM and tell me about the accommodation sites and living quarters for immigrant workers from Nepal, Pakistan, or Africa. Or are they different to yours?

Fourthly; re the high heat and drinks breaks... I think you are ignoring reports and articles highlighting such abuses still occurring. If there are more drinks breaks now than before, then great, though it still isn't enough. And the practice of preventing workers having drinks, supplying drinks, or enforcing work through excessive heat still occurs and has been documented.

Next... gay people are still being persecuted, arrested, beaten, sexually abused, and sentenced to prison in Qatar, yes?



As for Saudi Arabia... influential Westerners having been out for a while now... and yet:-


'Rate of executions in Saudi Arabia almost doubles under Mohammed bin Salman':-

Last six years among bloodiest in kingdoms modern history despite push to modernise

www.theguardian.com/world/2023/feb/01/executions-in-saudi-arabia-almost-double-under-mohammed-bin-salman




a brief snippet...

Between 2015 and 2022, an average of 129 executions were carried out each year. The figure represents an 82% increase on the period 2010-14. Last year, 147 people were executed  90 of them for crimes that were considered to be nonviolent.

On 12 March last year, up to 81 men were put to death  an all-time high number of executions, in what activists believe was a pointed message from the Saudi leadership to dissenters, among them tribal groups in the countrys eastern provinces.

The death penalty is routinely used for non-lethal offences and to silence dissidents and protesters, despite promises by the crown prince that executions would only be used for murder, it added. Fair trial violations and torture are endemic in death penalty cases, including torture of child defendants.

The kingdom is considered one of the leading exponents of capital punishment in the region, with only Iran thought to execute more people a year. In the last six years there have also been slight increases in numbers of executions of children, women and foreign nationals, as well as mass executions and executions for non-lethal offences. A moratorium on capital punishment for drug crimes was recently lifted.'


or...
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:11:48 am
Hey Bobby, Robbie et Al, Saudi Arabia recently imprisoned a young woman for 30 years. Her crime was criticising the Neom megacity project on Twitter as it was causing displacement of people from their homes.

or...

'UN rights experts denounce planned Saudi executions of megacity opponents':-

Three members of Huwaitat tribe face execution, reportedly for opposition to Neom project

www.theguardian.com/world/2023/may/03/un-rights-experts-denounce-planned-saudi-executions


'UN rights experts have denounced the pending execution of three members of a Saudi tribe, reportedly in connection with their opposition to a planned Red Sea megacity.

Three members of the Huwaitat tribe, which inhabits the desert area in north-western Saudi Arabia where the crown prince Mohammed bin Salmans $500bn (£400bn) futuristic megacity is under construction, face the imminent risk of execution, more than a dozen independent experts warned.

Despite being charged with terrorism, they were reportedly arrested for resisting forced evictions in the name of the Neom project and the construction of a 170km linear city called The Line, they said in a statement.'



So why do you believe Gerrard going out there for 2 years, and 'his values', will 'filter through' and change this - or significantly improve the rights of workers, immigrants, women, gay people, dissenters, or protestors, etc.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1627 on: Today at 02:13:19 pm »
Well I wanted to think the best of him but that's disappointing along with his connections to drug dealers.

As a person he is a bit of a shit head sadly.

Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,403
  • The first five yards........
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1628 on: Today at 02:32:01 pm »
Quote from: rojo para la vida on Today at 06:14:51 am
You've got to take the positives from this and that is a lot of influential westerners are starting to have a high profile in Saudi. Some of their values will filter through, as has happened elsewhere in the Middle East, where there's been an influx of westerners.
I work in a specialised job in construction and Qatar is one of the major places where my skills are in demand, so I've been working here for two years and I've seen great change in that short time. I'll fully admit I'm here for the money. I come from nothing, have hardly ever had anything and this is life changing for my family.
I first thought that the construction sites were being brought up to decent health and safety standards solely for the World Cup but it's gone beyond that. I can genuinely say that the standards on my sites at present, are much better than the two projects that I worked on in Cyprus and Portugal, EU countries, before I left Europe. I don't know of any major sites where the standards are less than reasonable.
The workers now have adequate breaks when the weather is hot, which it is throughout summer and their general welfare is taken into consideration, with excellent access to medical facilities.
I know openly gay people in Qatar, who admittedly keep a low profile and I know many Qatari women who work in highly influential positions. More Qatari women go on to higher education than Qatari men.
It's not perfect by a long way but it's making big strides, as I'm hoping will happen in Saudi. Taking the good from the bad, Gerard and Fowler going there is a positive for ordinary Saudi people.

That's nice.

They've also sharpened the executioner's axe in the last few years. Some people think that's a backward step but actually the sharper the blade the less messy and drawn out the execution so that's good. It's a shame about the recent forced evictions from their homes of thousands of people in Jeddah but they were given 24 hours notice which again shows that the people in authority care. And I'm sure Steven and Bobby will be on that as soon as they arrive. I know a lot of Ethiopian migrants died in overcrowded cells this year because of lack of access to water, but it doesn't rain there a lot so we shouldn't judge them by our standards. Sure, some of them were kids, but.....can't actually think of a 'but' on that one yet, but will come back to it when I do.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,411
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1629 on: Today at 02:41:24 pm »
oojason doing the Lord's work in so many threads today :thumbup
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,789
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1630 on: Today at 02:43:49 pm »
I can't believe how clever the Saudi's are. Stashing America's oil under their sand.
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,838
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1631 on: Today at 02:48:02 pm »

He can take his kids to watch this given the paucity of entertainment for them probably


https://edition.cnn.com/2015/01/21/middleeast/saudi-beheading-video/index.html


Watch with caution
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Macc77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1632 on: Today at 02:56:43 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 11:01:09 am
It's not that deep. Not everybody has the time/desire to fight moral crusades. We have shared values as a fanbase but not everybody has to have the exact, to the letter, stance on absolutely everything.

That's just your opinion. We do not have shared values as a fanbase as evidenced by the amount who would be quite happy if the Saudi's had bought us instead of Newcastle and got us Mbappe or whoever else they want.

And who's talking moral crusades? Being against the practices and policies of a regime and not wanting legends of our club doing their work for them isn't a moral crusade, it's just doing the right thing. It doesnt take much energy.
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 517
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1633 on: Today at 03:27:46 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 02:56:43 pm
That's just your opinion. We do not have shared values as a fanbase as evidenced by the amount who would be quite happy if the Saudi's had bought us instead of Newcastle and got us Mbappe or whoever else they want.

And who's talking moral crusades? Being against the practices and policies of a regime and not wanting legends of our club doing their work for them isn't a moral crusade, it's just doing the right thing. It doesnt take much energy.

What this excludes to mention though is the millions upon millions of Middle Eastern football supporters who have no ties with the regime they were born under.

Gerrard going to the Middle East isn't an endorsement of their human rights policies. I don't support his decision but I won't vilify him for it either. There are two sides to the coin here and the other side to this is that there are millions of Liverpool supporters in the Middle East who will be delighted to see a hero of theirs involved in football in that corner of the globe.

Where and when is the line drawn? We could easily look at the checkered history of America but nobody bats an eyelid when players, Gerrard included, go and take the MLS' money.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,871
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1634 on: Today at 03:32:39 pm »
Gerrard is going to a league where just the other week 4 clubs where bought by the country.  They dont give a shit about competition. Its sportswashing. There is much wrong in the USA, but I dont think the government is using MLS to sportswash.
Logged

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,437
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1635 on: Today at 03:39:05 pm »
Mad, but unfortunately not surprising, to see some whataboutery and a bit of defence and turning a blind eye. That's the world we live in.

To me it's grim and I'm not trying to be on any high horse my heart genuinely sank when I saw this announced (same with Bobby & Robbie too). Naive in the extreme to think these regimes will be influenced or bettered by the influx of famous footballers. It's pure circus and they're the main attraction. It's not there to improve their human rights record it's there to gloss over it, and it works.
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 517
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1636 on: Today at 03:40:59 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 03:39:05 pm
Mad, but unfortunately not surprising, to see some whataboutery and a bit of defence and turning a blind eye. That's the world we live in.

To me it's grim and I'm not trying to be on any high horse my heart genuinely sank when I saw this announced (same with Bobby & Robbie too). Naive in the extreme to think these regimes will be influenced or bettered by the influx of famous footballers. It's pure circus and they're the main attraction. It's not there to improve their human rights record it's there to gloss over it, and it works.

That seems to imply that if it weren't for the influx of famous footballers, these governments would otherwise be held to account.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,326
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1637 on: Today at 04:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 03:40:59 pm
That seems to imply that if it weren't for the influx of famous footballers, these governments would otherwise be held to account.
Its not so much that but if they turned down the offers and explained why they were doing so, then that could lead to a lot more awareness and pressure on these regimes/governments.
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 517
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1638 on: Today at 04:06:53 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:04:03 pm
Its not so much that but if they turned down the offers and explained why they were doing so, then that could lead to a lot more awareness and pressure on these regimes/governments.

Hasn't that horse already bolted?
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,935
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1639 on: Today at 04:15:45 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 04:06:53 pm
Hasn't that horse already bolted?
It has while people like yourself are just accepting it?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41] 42   Go Up
« previous next »
 