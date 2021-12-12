You've got to take the positives from this and that is a lot of influential westerners are starting to have a high profile in Saudi. Some of their values will filter through, as has happened elsewhere in the Middle East, where there's been an influx of westerners.
I work in a specialised job in construction and Qatar is one of the major places where my skills are in demand, so I've been working here for two years and I've seen great change in that short time. I'll fully admit I'm here for the money. I come from nothing, have hardly ever had anything and this is life changing for my family.
I first thought that the construction sites were being brought up to decent health and safety standards solely for the World Cup but it's gone beyond that. I can genuinely say that the standards on my sites at present, are much better than the two projects that I worked on in Cyprus and Portugal, EU countries, before I left Europe. I don't know of any major sites where the standards are less than reasonable.
The workers now have adequate breaks when the weather is hot, which it is throughout summer and their general welfare is taken into consideration, with excellent access to medical facilities.
I know openly gay people in Qatar, who admittedly keep a low profile and I know many Qatari women who work in highly influential positions. More Qatari women go on to higher education than Qatari men.
It's not perfect by a long way but it's making big strides, as I'm hoping will happen in Saudi. Taking the good from the bad, Gerard and Fowler going there is a positive for ordinary Saudi people.
That reads like something from a glossy PR brochure or PR release.
Yet it has little to do with Gerrard, yes?
Firstly, there are no positives from this other than to Gerrard's bank balance. Gerrard will not affect change out there, not will he likely try. This, afterall is the same man who kept quiet during the lies, debts, broken promises and undermining of the manager... during the days of G&H. An excuse offered as to why was that he 'didn't want people to think he had a big head' (paraphrasing)
Secondly if you've been in Qatar less than two years than you've missed the worst of the construction phases, yes? The 6,500+ migrant workers have died in Qatar since World Cup awarded (a conservative figure up to late 2020)
, which is before you started work out there. Qatar does state it has made great strides - yet the facts and evidence know remains contrary to such claims, not difficult to believe given the constant disingenuous lies and bullshit that continue to this day.
6,500+ strides that were too little, too late.
The 'Qatar's True WC Legacy: news and reports on the human cost of sportswashing' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=305953.0
features many of them.
Thirdly, please send me a PM and tell me about the accommodation sites and living quarters for immigrant workers from Nepal, Pakistan, or Africa. Or are they different to yours?
Fourthly; re the high heat and drinks breaks... I think you are ignoring reports and articles highlighting such abuses still occurring. If there are more drinks breaks now than before, then great, though it still isn't enough. And the practice of preventing workers having drinks, supplying drinks, or enforcing work through excessive heat still occurs and has been documented.
Next... gay people are still being persecuted, arrested, beaten, sexually abused, and sentenced to prison in Qatar, yes?
As for Saudi Arabia... influential Westerners having been out for a while now... and yet:-
'Rate of executions in Saudi Arabia almost doubles under Mohammed bin Salman
':-Last six years among bloodiest in kingdoms modern history despite push to modernisewww.theguardian.com/world/2023/feb/01/executions-in-saudi-arabia-almost-double-under-mohammed-bin-salmana brief snippet...
Between 2015 and 2022, an average of 129 executions were carried out each year. The figure represents an 82% increase on the period 2010-14. Last year, 147 people were executed 90 of them for crimes that were considered to be nonviolent.
On 12 March last year, up to 81 men were put to death an all-time high number of executions, in what activists believe was a pointed message from the Saudi leadership to dissenters, among them tribal groups in the countrys eastern provinces.
The death penalty is routinely used for non-lethal offences and to silence dissidents and protesters, despite promises by the crown prince that executions would only be used for murder, it added. Fair trial violations and torture are endemic in death penalty cases, including torture of child defendants.
The kingdom is considered one of the leading exponents of capital punishment in the region, with only Iran thought to execute more people a year. In the last six years there have also been slight increases in numbers of executions of children, women and foreign nationals, as well as mass executions and executions for non-lethal offences. A moratorium on capital punishment for drug crimes was recently lifted.'
or...
Hey Bobby, Robbie et Al, Saudi Arabia recently imprisoned a young woman for 30 years. Her crime was criticising the Neom megacity project on Twitter as it was causing displacement of people from their homes.
or...
'UN rights experts denounce planned Saudi executions of megacity opponents
':-Three members of Huwaitat tribe face execution, reportedly for opposition to Neom projectwww.theguardian.com/world/2023/may/03/un-rights-experts-denounce-planned-saudi-executions
'UN rights experts have denounced the pending execution of three members of a Saudi tribe, reportedly in connection with their opposition to a planned Red Sea megacity.
Three members of the Huwaitat tribe, which inhabits the desert area in north-western Saudi Arabia where the crown prince Mohammed bin Salmans $500bn (£400bn) futuristic megacity is under construction, face the imminent risk of execution, more than a dozen independent experts warned.
Despite being charged with terrorism, they were reportedly arrested for resisting forced evictions in the name of the Neom project and the construction of a 170km linear city called The Line, they said in a statement.'
So why do you believe Gerrard going out there for 2 years, and 'his values', will 'filter through' and change this - or significantly improve the rights of workers, immigrants, women, gay people, dissenters, or protestors, etc.