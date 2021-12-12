It's embarrassing for him, but i'd love to see if everyone going berserk at him in here would turn down a 2 year job for £20 million quid for just 2 years in Saudi



Mate, as has been said in this thread and the other Qatar, Saudi, sportswashing threads... that is a false equivalency.Gerrard, Fowler and Bobby are already set up for life, their kids and their kids too, probably.It is not the same as someone having to accept their money to put food on the table for their family, or someone from Nepal, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan or from Africa having little choice to go there, then being lied to, extorted, and finding themselves in a shitshow of nightmare. The Qatar World Cup thread highlights a lot of that.As Barney says above, it is 'only' 4/5 times what he was being paid at Villa... and as many others have said on here they have refused job offers out there, despite being offered considerably more.And nobody is going 'beserk at him' in here. Just calling him (and Fowler & Bobby etc) out on it. If you disagree, fine, but you're gonna have to come up with a better justification of him taking the Saudi sportswashing, human-rights abusing, executioners blood stained money... than 'you'd take the money too'.As others have already stated a number of times. we haven't - and we wouldn't.