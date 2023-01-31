« previous next »
GBF

  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,006
  • The only religion with a God that you can touch!
Re: Steven Gerrard
Reply #1560 on: Today at 08:20:48 pm
Hey Stevie, fancy buying Mbappe and loan him to us for free?

Cheers lad!
01111001 01101111 01110101 00100111 01101100 01101100 00100000 01101110 01100101 01110110 01100101 01110010 00100000 01110111 01100001 01101100 01101011 00100000 01100001 01101100 01101111 01101110 01100101

jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,707
  • Meh sd f
Re: Steven Gerrard
Reply #1561 on: Today at 08:53:04 pm
Owen has been roasted for years for going to the mancs, rightly so, but the mancs arent bloody murderers.
Sickening
Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,594
Re: Steven Gerrard
Reply #1562 on: Today at 08:59:28 pm
Basically ended his serious managerial career. Cool I guess. Enjoy the retirement in that paradise.

#vomit
Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,252
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Steven Gerrard
Reply #1563 on: Today at 09:02:02 pm
I think Xabi Alonso will be our future manager.
Elliemental

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 692
  • You Love Us
Re: Steven Gerrard
Reply #1564 on: Today at 09:11:26 pm
Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,002
Re: Steven Gerrard
Reply #1565 on: Today at 09:24:50 pm
Another greedy cnut in it for the money.

Not a Liverpool legend anymore for me.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,598
Re: Steven Gerrard
Reply #1566 on: Today at 09:26:45 pm
hope he enjoys his early retirement.

to think, some (not the wise majority!) on here thought he should be first in line to replace klopp as the 'chosen one' - but he's not even a patch on Moyes
coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,071
  • Ground Control
Re: Steven Gerrard
Reply #1567 on: Today at 09:31:36 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 04:45:37 pm
That's bigger than his most lucrative contract at Liverpool from what I can tell from a quick google. Outrageous amount of money to offer a manager with his career to date. No doubt the money is for the name nothing else. It's more than double his reported Villa contract.

Yeah, it's nothing more than a sly way of tying their club to LFC. Watch how many times they refer to us, either in words or images like the one of the Anfield sign. It's a way to 'clean' their name by associating themselves with us. I'm not sure what the club can do about it, but I wish they'd make a statement of some kind.
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,074
Re: Steven Gerrard
Reply #1568 on: Today at 09:36:49 pm
Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,002
Re: Steven Gerrard
Reply #1569 on: Today at 09:39:03 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 09:31:36 pm
Yeah, it's nothing more than a sly way of tying their club to LFC. Watch how many times they refer to us, either in words or images like the one of the Anfield sign. It's a way to 'clean' their name by associating themselves with us. I'm not sure what the club can do about it, but I wish they'd make a statement of some kind.

The club need to come out and disassociate ourselves from Gerrard for a start. Besides this Saudi shit he associates with known drug dealers who have wrecked havoc on communities here in Ireland. The lad is a complete shitbag.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

tray fenny

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,522
Re: Steven Gerrard
Reply #1570 on: Today at 09:39:03 pm
fuckinel lad, did you really need it?
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Hoenheim

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,869
  • Lovely cushioned header for Gerrard...
Re: Steven Gerrard
Reply #1571 on: Today at 09:49:27 pm
I hope the club can sue those assholes for associating Liverpool FC with them.
Also, Stevie might as well retire after this "coaching" stint, no European club will take him seriously.
Quote from: Working Class Hero on May  5, 2016, 09:57:09 pm
I love Emre Can more than both of my children. Fact

Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,394
  • The first five yards........
Re: Steven Gerrard
Reply #1572 on: Today at 09:51:00 pm
Lost for words.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,627
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Steven Gerrard
Reply #1573 on: Today at 09:52:44 pm
Those who are ruling him out of European jobs need to remember Xavis managerial career prior to getting the Barca job. Thats got to be on their minds going there.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,394
  • The first five yards........
Re: Steven Gerrard
Reply #1574 on: Today at 09:53:49 pm
https://reprieve.org/uk/2023/01/31/saudi-arabia-and-the-death-penalty-everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-rise-in-executions-under-mohammed-bin-salman/

The rate of executions in Saudi Arabia has almost doubled since King Salman and his son Mohammed bin Salman came to power in 2015, as revealed in a new report by Reprieve and ESOHR.

"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Cracking Left Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,869
Re: Steven Gerrard
Reply #1575 on: Today at 09:55:07 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:34:26 pm
The Saudi club can fuck off with this shite too...




^ from https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/14pomhe/ettifaq_playing_on_lfc_symbolism & https://twitter.com/frankctangberg (if you're on twitter)

Ah remember the days when FSG wanted to trademark the name Liverpool, and yet shite like this is apparently just fine.
please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,735
Re: Steven Gerrard
Reply #1576 on: Today at 10:15:29 pm
People saying he's finished, will never manage in England let.alone Europe, do you remember that Xavi went from managing in Qatar to Barcelona in the span of three years?

Saudi is a good opportunity (sports washing aside) to regroup and analyze/build-on your ideas and strategies in a half decent league (the best league in Asia by every metric) and then hell be back in Europe after.
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,390
Re: Steven Gerrard
Reply #1577 on: Today at 10:19:34 pm
Xavi got the job as he's Barca through and through and I'd say his managerial achievements were given little consideration. Laporta was very keen to bring him in to bolster his own popularity.
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
Reply #1578 on: Today at 10:27:32 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:43:23 pm
sportswashing!
I have my conspiracy hat on today and am wondering if:

- the Bobby + Robbie + Stevie news

- followed by that sign abomination 

..... is related to the rumours that FSG have done a deal to sell 33% of the club and the Saudis have started their version of charm offensive.

I usually don't get (very) paranoid but these fuckers may well be up to something that affects us directly.
Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,692
Re: Steven Gerrard
Reply #1579 on: Today at 10:31:57 pm
Disappointed but not surprised. Whatever. Will always be a playing legend for us, but dont expect these footballers to be bastions of morality. Likes of Jurgen Klopp are a rare breed.

I remember posting in here when he got the Villa job that I was very thankful they took a bullet for us and proved he was not up to snuff in the managerial stakes.
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,175
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Steven Gerrard
Reply #1580 on: Today at 10:55:01 pm
Happy for him

YNWA Stevie La  :wave
harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,000
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
Reply #1581 on: Today at 10:55:30 pm
Beyond disappointing, what you thinking Stevie Lad.
lamad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,252
Re: Steven Gerrard
Reply #1582 on: Today at 11:16:34 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 09:02:02 pm
I think Xabi Alonso will be our future manager.
This has looked like the way safer bet for quite a while now and so far so good. On the other hand I have reached a point where I basically trust no-one and their dog in professional sports to have any kind of morals these days when obscene money calls. There are decent ways to spend a time-after-being-a-footballer life, there are those in between (like embarassing yourself as a pundit or so) and then there is... this. It was always clear that SG is not the brightest candle and some of the company he has kept has been a disgrace, but becoming head coach for a Saudi club is the bottom of the barrel.

Similar to what someone else mentioned, I will always enjoy the goals of old. But that is as far as my compartmentalizing goes. Next weekend I will free up some space where my signed Istanbul artwork still hangs on one of the walls in my living room area, seeing as my feelings range from between flat and not surprised at all to really disappointed and absolutely disgusted. I might replace it with an unsigned Anfield poster or a photo from the last bus parade... while I still can without wanting to vomit. I am not usually in any conspiracy camp, but the way these fuckers seem to attach themselves to LFC at the moment, well, it might just be to exploit the name as much as possible or it might hint at other plans on their part.
