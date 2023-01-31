I think Xabi Alonso will be our future manager.



This has looked like the way safer bet for quite a while now and so far so good. On the other hand I have reached a point where I basically trust no-one and their dog in professional sports to have any kind of morals these days when obscene money calls. There are decent ways to spend a time-after-being-a-footballer life, there are those in between (like embarassing yourself as a pundit or so) and then there is... this. It was always clear that SG is not the brightest candle and some of the company he has kept has been a disgrace, but becoming head coach for a Saudi club is the bottom of the barrel.Similar to what someone else mentioned, I will always enjoy the goals of old. But that is as far as my compartmentalizing goes. Next weekend I will free up some space where my signed Istanbul artwork still hangs on one of the walls in my living room area, seeing as my feelings range from between flat and not surprised at all to really disappointed and absolutely disgusted. I might replace it with an unsigned Anfield poster or a photo from the last bus parade... while I still can without wanting to vomit. I am not usually in any conspiracy camp, but the way these fuckers seem to attach themselves to LFC at the moment, well, it might just be to exploit the name as much as possible or it might hint at other plans on their part.