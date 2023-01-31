« previous next »
Hey Stevie, fancy buying Mbappe and loan him to us for free?

Cheers lad!
Owen has been roasted for years for going to the mancs, rightly so, but the mancs arent bloody murderers.
Sickening
Basically ended his serious managerial career. Cool I guess. Enjoy the retirement in that paradise.

#vomit
I think Xabi Alonso will be our future manager.
Another greedy cnut in it for the money.

Not a Liverpool legend anymore for me.
hope he enjoys his early retirement.

to think, some (not the wise majority!) on here thought he should be first in line to replace klopp as the 'chosen one' - but he's not even a patch on Moyes
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 04:45:37 pm
That's bigger than his most lucrative contract at Liverpool from what I can tell from a quick google. Outrageous amount of money to offer a manager with his career to date. No doubt the money is for the name nothing else. It's more than double his reported Villa contract.

Yeah, it's nothing more than a sly way of tying their club to LFC. Watch how many times they refer to us, either in words or images like the one of the Anfield sign. It's a way to 'clean' their name by associating themselves with us. I'm not sure what the club can do about it, but I wish they'd make a statement of some kind.
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 09:31:36 pm
Yeah, it's nothing more than a sly way of tying their club to LFC. Watch how many times they refer to us, either in words or images like the one of the Anfield sign. It's a way to 'clean' their name by associating themselves with us. I'm not sure what the club can do about it, but I wish they'd make a statement of some kind.

The club need to come out and disassociate ourselves from Gerrard for a start. Besides this Saudi shit he associates with known drug dealers who have wrecked havoc on communities here in Ireland. The lad is a complete shitbag.
fuckinel lad, did you really need it?
I hope the club can sue those assholes for associating Liverpool FC with them.
Also, Stevie might as well retire after this "coaching" stint, no European club will take him seriously.
Lost for words.
Those who are ruling him out of European jobs need to remember Xavis managerial career prior to getting the Barca job. Thats got to be on their minds going there.
https://reprieve.org/uk/2023/01/31/saudi-arabia-and-the-death-penalty-everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-rise-in-executions-under-mohammed-bin-salman/

The rate of executions in Saudi Arabia has almost doubled since King Salman and his son Mohammed bin Salman came to power in 2015, as revealed in a new report by Reprieve and ESOHR.

Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:34:26 pm
The Saudi club can fuck off with this shite too...




^ from https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/14pomhe/ettifaq_playing_on_lfc_symbolism & https://twitter.com/frankctangberg (if you're on twitter)

Ah remember the days when FSG wanted to trademark the name Liverpool, and yet shite like this is apparently just fine.
