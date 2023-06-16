« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Down

Author Topic: Steven Gerrard  (Read 182116 times)

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,601
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1480 on: Yesterday at 04:42:50 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on June 16, 2023, 10:02:27 am
I know a lad who worked in Qatar for around 5 years, tax free salary of around £150k, all accomodation and expenses paid.

Pretty much didn't spend a penny when he was out there. His missus didn't go with him, she went for occasional visits if course and he came home two or three times a year, which the company used to pay for.

He's pretty much set up for life now, loads of money in the bank, semi-retired at 49 and living off the rental income from properties he bought with the cash.

It's not for everyone but you can't begrudge people trying to make a better life for themselves.


Edit - not saying the last paragraph applies to Stevie as he has a nice comfortable life as it is

I would say Qatar is not quite as bad as Saudi but some would not accept that. It's rude to comment on other people's choices as you just don't know, and it is personal anyway. It is his business and I guess he would have made sacrifices to do so, i.e. not seeing his friends and family most of the year. Wouldn't begrudge him but he's foregone the right to moan about the UK in any way, as sidelined paying taxes for 5 years and used that to take advantage of others with rental properties - all part of capitalism of course.

Unlike Gerrard, as you say, independently already wealthy and contributing to the sports washing scene by showing up there.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,733
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1481 on: Yesterday at 04:48:03 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 03:16:47 pm
Must have seen people slagging him off on Rawk

 ;D
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1482 on: Yesterday at 07:10:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:10:44 pm
Looks like Stevie hasn't officially signed his contract. Having second thoughts apparently.

Just said on channel 4 that he's turned it down.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,220
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1483 on: Yesterday at 08:39:19 pm »
Its like when he nearly left for Chelsea and loads of people called him all sorts only to have to backtrack after.

Maybe a lesson should be learned about slagging off legends so quickly. I doubt it though.
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,238
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1484 on: Yesterday at 08:46:24 pm »
He flirted with Chelsea and announced that he wanted to go there so some criticism was fair.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,220
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1485 on: Yesterday at 09:47:50 pm »
Criticism is absolutely fine. Calling him a c*nt/prick/twat etc is a bit much.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,277
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1486 on: Yesterday at 10:24:45 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 08:39:19 pm
Its like when he nearly left for Chelsea and loads of people called him all sorts only to have to backtrack after.

Maybe a lesson should be learned about slagging off legends so quickly. I doubt it though.

absolutely.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1487 on: Yesterday at 10:59:52 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 08:39:19 pm
Its like when he nearly left for Chelsea and loads of people called him all sorts only to have to backtrack after.

Maybe a lesson should be learned about slagging off legends so quickly. I doubt it though.

Exactly.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,173
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1488 on: Yesterday at 11:52:57 pm »
He shouldn't have even checked it out but I'm glad he's back
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,053
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1489 on: Today at 12:00:53 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on June 16, 2023, 10:02:27 am
I know a lad who worked in Qatar for around 5 years, tax free salary of around £150k, all accomodation and expenses paid.

Pretty much didn't spend a penny when he was out there. His missus didn't go with him, she went for occasional visits if course and he came home two or three times a year, which the company used to pay for.

He's pretty much set up for life now, loads of money in the bank, semi-retired at 49 and living off the rental income from properties he bought with the cash.

It's not for everyone but you can't begrudge people trying to make a better life for themselves.


Edit - not saying the last paragraph applies to Stevie as he has a nice comfortable life as it is

Unearned income and working for Qatar. Tory voter?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1490 on: Today at 04:27:29 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:47:50 pm
Criticism is absolutely fine. Calling him a c*nt/prick/twat etc is a bit much.

Really? People label Newcastle and City fans all sorts when their club ended up getting bought out, but it's a bit much to call out a legend from a left-learning city a dickhead for heading to Saudi and getting his photo taken with the shirt of his potential club, only to backtrack later?

All's forgiven, Stevie ;D Back to #1 on my fav Liverpool players' list.
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Up
« previous next »
 