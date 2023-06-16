I know a lad who worked in Qatar for around 5 years, tax free salary of around £150k, all accomodation and expenses paid.



Pretty much didn't spend a penny when he was out there. His missus didn't go with him, she went for occasional visits if course and he came home two or three times a year, which the company used to pay for.



He's pretty much set up for life now, loads of money in the bank, semi-retired at 49 and living off the rental income from properties he bought with the cash.



It's not for everyone but you can't begrudge people trying to make a better life for themselves.





Edit - not saying the last paragraph applies to Stevie as he has a nice comfortable life as it is



I would say Qatar is not quite as bad as Saudi but some would not accept that. It's rude to comment on other people's choices as you just don't know, and it is personal anyway. It is his business and I guess he would have made sacrifices to do so, i.e. not seeing his friends and family most of the year. Wouldn't begrudge him but he's foregone the right to moan about the UK in any way, as sidelined paying taxes for 5 years and used that to take advantage of others with rental properties - all part of capitalism of course.Unlike Gerrard, as you say, independently already wealthy and contributing to the sports washing scene by showing up there.