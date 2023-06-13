« previous next »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 13, 2023, 08:04:50 pm
Would you also take a sportswasher to take over Liverpool Football Club?
If the answer is yes, then this is not the club for you.
was about to say, I think this thread is a good indicator of whod welcome sports washers as owners and who would not.
Pathetic, Stevie.

Should obviously never be in contention as Liverpool manager.

Legacy ruined.
Quote from: Draex on June 13, 2023, 07:08:59 pm
I agree and he may never have got there but he is young and he was doing well at Rangers, although I have read a lot of this was down to Beale and issues started at Villa when Beale moved on (how true that is I'll never know). He did however have time on his side to say go to Leicester in the Championship and get them promoted and see how we gets on.. Moving to a nothing league is what you expect of managers wanting their last pay day not anyone with aspirations.

Yeah sportswashing is where I'm done with football if they take over our club.

Tad premature. Xavi worked out fine.
Quote from: 24/007 on June 13, 2023, 06:51:38 pm
I wouldn't. Not a chance. Principles......maybe you've heard of them......

:thumbup
Quote from: jillcwhomever on June 13, 2023, 06:55:10 pm
Absolute bollocks, not everyone in the world is obsessed by money.

Correct money helps but it cannot solve everything in life.

Id be nowhere near a place like Saudi and I say that as a pauper !
« Reply #1445 on: June 13, 2023, 09:36:11 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on June 13, 2023, 09:04:56 pm
Tad premature. Xavi worked out fine.

They are nothing alike, Gerrard got sacked at Villa so has a lot to learn about being a manager, Xavi has done well at  Barca so clearly talented as a manager.
« Reply #1446 on: June 13, 2023, 09:54:45 pm »
Quote from: Draex on June 13, 2023, 09:36:11 pm
They are nothing alike, Gerrard got sacked at Villa so has a lot to learn about being a manager, Xavi has done well at  Barca so clearly talented as a manager.
If Xavi was at another club, he might not have had the same patience given to him as Barca did. They threw all their eggs in his basket and it paid off. Though I think part of his "success" is because of how poor the competition is in Spain this year.
« Reply #1447 on: June 13, 2023, 10:10:35 pm »
Apparently offered an initial 2 year deal. So that's 40 million straight into the bank account.
« Reply #1448 on: June 13, 2023, 10:18:36 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on June 13, 2023, 07:08:34 pm
I don't expect to like every player on a personal level for whatever reason, but it seems that LFC have a disproportionate amount of former players who turned out to be complete whoppers.
not necessarily.
- maybe you just notice more when it's an ex-Red

and above all....

- MU ex-players!
« Reply #1449 on: June 13, 2023, 10:47:35 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on June 13, 2023, 07:18:00 pm
He's a manager who couldn't get a job in England, so he got one abroad. Let's be honest, it's not like he turned down many proper football clubs just to go there. He's average manager at best and he knows it, therefore he couldn't let go such a brilliant financial opportunity.

Yes he could. Hes worth £75m. He has enough money to comfortably last him 50 lifetimes already. Its a question of money v morality and Stevie appears to have chosen money.
« Reply #1450 on: June 13, 2023, 10:52:18 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on June 13, 2023, 06:09:40 pm
Yes, it's disappointing but people on here calling him a dickhead and saying it's a stain on his reputation when absolutely every single person on here would take their money as well.  ;D

Like fuck I would.
« Reply #1451 on: June 14, 2023, 12:01:05 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 13, 2023, 10:52:18 pm
Like fuck I would.
+1

If I had £75m (that is the ability to spend about £40k a week for the rest of your life without earning another penny), I am in no doubt that I could then afford to maintain some principles. It's the poor bastards on no money that should struggle with ethics.
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1452 on: June 14, 2023, 12:43:30 am »
strange one, not arsed though, if he wants to take the money he can, it certainly won't affect his playing legacy at the club in my eyes.  He was highly unlikely to become manager of Liverpool anyway, this should be the final nail in that coffin.

Personally I wouldn't take a job in a place like Saudi for any money
« Reply #1453 on: June 14, 2023, 06:22:28 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 13, 2023, 08:04:50 pm
Would you also take a sportswasher to take over Liverpool Football Club?
If the answer is yes, then this is not the club for you.

I wouldn't. I sincerely couldn't care less what's going on in Arabian league, or any other league outside England. We've seen plenty of players and managers going to different countries and different continents for financial reasons. Wasn't Rafa managing in China at some point? Going abroad for financial reasons it's a thing now, so i got used to it hence I'm not really surprised.
« Reply #1454 on: June 14, 2023, 08:38:37 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 13, 2023, 10:19:15 am
The sub-text of any decision to coach in Saudi Arabia is also sad: "I'm not good enough".

And it's barely sub-text.

As others have said - not quite as grim as palling around with the Kinahans.
« Reply #1455 on: June 14, 2023, 08:46:05 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 13, 2023, 10:19:15 am
The sub-text of any decision to coach in Saudi Arabia is also sad: "I'm not good enough".

Smacks of a bruised ego. For a player who carried the club on multiple occasions, it seems he's struggled to get to grips with his first major setback as a manager.

Still, I doubt Lampard would be offered a job over there.
« Reply #1456 on: June 14, 2023, 09:53:52 am »
A millionaire going there to get more millions. Dirty money, simply sportswashing. Sickens me. The Eddie Howe attitude of "nothing to do with me, I just do football" is nonsense.

People like Stevie have a responsibilty to challenge sportwashing by not taking jobs like these, claiming ignorance is not good enough. It's not the Liverpool Way.
« Reply #1457 on: June 14, 2023, 09:54:13 am »
Jurgen Klopp's salary per year is £16million (per a quick search on google). And I take it that's before tax, so say he's getting hit with roughly 45% tax, taking home less than £10m.

So Gerrard is lifting at least double a year what Klopp is getting. It's sad but Gerrard won't be the last manager making this type of move in the near term. 
« Reply #1458 on: June 14, 2023, 11:47:56 am »
I wouldn't go there for any money and it should be easy for him to turn them down.
« Reply #1459 on: June 14, 2023, 01:16:58 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 13, 2023, 08:04:50 pm
Would you also take a sportswasher to take over Liverpool Football Club?
If the answer is yes, then this is not the club for you.
Absolutely YESSSS! Imagine Michael Edwards with alllll the oil money  :champ :champ :champ :champ
« Reply #1460 on: June 14, 2023, 01:20:53 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on June 14, 2023, 01:16:58 pm
Absolutely YESSSS! Imagine Michael Edwards with alllll the oil money  :champ :champ :champ :champ

you really need to work on your baiting game.
« Reply #1461 on: June 14, 2023, 01:27:19 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 14, 2023, 01:20:53 pm
you really need to work on your baiting game.

Baiting or old fashioned trolling? Or WUMing?

The jury is out.
« Reply #1462 on: June 14, 2023, 02:32:12 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 14, 2023, 01:20:53 pm
you really need to work on your baiting game.

It's desperate stuff.
« Reply #1463 on: June 14, 2023, 04:26:39 pm »
Very sad to see. Growing up with Gerrard as an absolute god-like player you can only be gutted seeing this. But lets be honest, he has always been a questionnable judge of character. He's got a track record of seeking out and hanging around with gangsters and other low lives in his spare time. Now he gets to hang around with the biggest gangsters of them all...
« Reply #1464 on: June 14, 2023, 06:14:56 pm »
Quote from: tubby on June 14, 2023, 02:32:12 pm
It's desperate stuff.

The word you were looking for is Shite.
« Reply #1465 on: June 14, 2023, 07:24:16 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on June 13, 2023, 06:55:10 pm
Absolute bollocks, not everyone in the world is obsessed by money.

Of course you have a point. Obviously I went in a little hard with my statement  because I'm not really used to Gerrard getting dog's abuse, right? A legend of this club who has given us memories we'll treasure forever.

Yes, not everyone would take the money. Steven Gerrard is in a different category though. He's famous, already wealthy and someone who many people look up to. He has an obligation to do the right thing because of who he is. And he's not doing the right thing. As for the rest of us, who are we? We're nobodies who would change nothing in the world if we turned down that sum. Subsequently if we accepted it again it would mean very little in the grand scheme of things. That's why I said that most people - that is, completely average folks - would take the money if it was offered to them. I still stand by that statement.
« Reply #1466 on: June 14, 2023, 07:28:21 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on June 14, 2023, 04:26:39 pm
Very sad to see. Growing up with Gerrard as an absolute god-like player you can only be gutted seeing this. But lets be honest, he has always been a questionnable judge of character. He's got a track record of seeking out and hanging around with gangsters and other low lives in his spare time. Now he gets to hang around with the biggest gangsters of them all...

Seems you can take the lad out of Huyton...
« Reply #1467 on: Yesterday at 04:06:46 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on June 14, 2023, 07:24:16 pm
Of course you have a point. Obviously I went in a little hard with my statement  because I'm not really used to Gerrard getting dog's abuse, right? A legend of this club who has given us memories we'll treasure forever.

Yes, not everyone would take the money. Steven Gerrard is in a different category though. He's famous, already wealthy and someone who many people look up to. He has an obligation to do the right thing because of who he is. And he's not doing the right thing. As for the rest of us, who are we? We're nobodies who would change nothing in the world if we turned down that sum. Subsequently if we accepted it again it would mean very little in the grand scheme of things. That's why I said that most people - that is, completely average folks - would take the money if it was offered to them. I still stand by that statement.

Context is everything, though.

Of course 99.9% of people would take up the opportunity to earn £20 million in a year. But the average person doesn't already have £70 million in the bank. That makes it a life changing opportunity, where the positives undoubtedly outweigh the negatives from an individualistic perspective. However, I can safely say that if I was in Gerrard's position I would absolutely turn the job down - what could I do with £90 million that I couldn't already do with £70 million? It's a shitty decision and will rightly tarnish him. He deserves all the criticism that is coming his way.

Luckily, I also don't think the majority of people are like Gerrard. If they were, there would be a mass exodus of players to Saudi, just like there would have been to China a decade or so ago. We just don't hear about the countless players turning them down who are obviously choosing their careers and/or morals over the money (countless golfers also did this rather than move to LIV). It seems like only those at the end of their careers are tempted, so there is hope that there is still general "good" within football.

Also a fairer equivalent of what Gerrard is doing for the average person would be asking them to do a job in Saudi that would result in a pay rise but not for a life changing amount - say an extra £10k a year. I would undoubtedly turn that down too, and probably more. Many of course wouldn't.

« Reply #1468 on: Yesterday at 05:27:11 pm »
Exactly. Ive turned down 3 well-paying photo jobs in Dubai because Im uncomfortable with the whole regime. Obviously not £20m worth, but a good equivalent in terms of my usual wages (plus travel and accommodation was included).
« Reply #1469 on: Yesterday at 05:30:25 pm »

Expect to see more of similar PR spin pieces over next few days or so...


'Why Steven Gerrard choosing to manage in Saudi Arabia would show level of ambition' - by Carl Anka:-

https://theathletic.com/4603777/2023/06/15/gerrard-saudia-arabia-manager - or in full here: https://archive.is/Hg0H0
« Reply #1470 on: Today at 05:16:06 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 05:30:25 pm
Expect to see more of similar PR spin pieces over next few days or so...


'Why Steven Gerrard choosing to manage in Saudi Arabia would show level of ambition' - by Carl Anka:-

https://theathletic.com/4603777/2023/06/15/gerrard-saudia-arabia-manager - or in full here: https://archive.is/Hg0H0

Quote
It would be a strange decision for a manager who was criticised for viewing Aston Villa as a stepping stone for his ultimate ambition of becoming Liverpool manager. And according to the sports intelligence agency Twenty First Group, the Saudi Pro League is rated as the 58th highest-quality league in the world, taking into account the strength of its average team, which places it below the Scottish Premiership (49th). Is Gerrard considering a move to the Pro League to refine his craft so he might one day return to the Premier League? Or is Al Ettifaq the best job offer available to him now?

Stepping stone? They finished 7th last season (35 points behind the winners) and haven't won any silverware since this:

« Reply #1471 on: Today at 08:34:07 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 05:27:11 pm
Exactly. Ive turned down 3 well-paying photo jobs in Dubai because Im uncomfortable with the whole regime. Obviously not £20m worth, but a good equivalent in terms of my usual wages (plus travel and accommodation was included).

He turned down many opportunities when it mattered the most though. He stuck with us at the time when many players of his qualities and stature wouldn't . If he had left us, I'm sure we wouldn't be currently where we are. He single-handed carried the Liverpool brand on his shoulders. During the darkest times, people from around the world were still supporting us because of him.


I can't believe it's allowed on this forum to call him a prick or a c*nt. Absolutely mind-blowing.
« Reply #1472 on: Today at 10:02:27 am »
I know a lad who worked in Qatar for around 5 years, tax free salary of around £150k, all accomodation and expenses paid.

Pretty much didn't spend a penny when he was out there. His missus didn't go with him, she went for occasional visits if course and he came home two or three times a year, which the company used to pay for.

He's pretty much set up for life now, loads of money in the bank, semi-retired at 49 and living off the rental income from properties he bought with the cash.

It's not for everyone but you can't begrudge people trying to make a better life for themselves.


Edit - not saying the last paragraph applies to Stevie as he has a nice comfortable life as it is
« Reply #1473 on: Today at 11:36:27 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 08:34:07 am
He turned down many opportunities when it mattered the most though. He stuck with us at the time when many players of his qualities and stature wouldn't . If he had left us, I'm sure we wouldn't be currently where we are. He single-handed carried the Liverpool brand on his shoulders. During the darkest times, people from around the world were still supporting us because of him.


I can't believe it's allowed on this forum to call him a prick or a c*nt. Absolutely mind-blowing.

Did he? Im only aware of chelsea. And it wasnt the money enticing him - it was to win stuff and work with Mourinho (who flattered him at every turn). Even still, he handed in a transfer request anfter Liverpool turned down Chelseas bid, and was allegedly only talked out of it by family and friends.

Wonderful player but hes made poor decisions aplenty. He deserves to be called out for this.
« Reply #1474 on: Today at 11:53:56 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 08:34:07 am
He turned down many opportunities when it mattered the most though. He stuck with us at the time when many players of his qualities and stature wouldn't . If he had left us, I'm sure we wouldn't be currently where we are. He single-handed carried the Liverpool brand on his shoulders. During the darkest times, people from around the world were still supporting us because of him.


I can't believe it's allowed on this forum to call him a prick or a c*nt. Absolutely mind-blowing.

I called him a prick because it's a prick move. If it wasn't for who bought me the shirt I'd have already sold it on ebay.
« Reply #1475 on: Today at 11:58:41 pm »
He's very bright in many respects and dim in others

Aren't we all though I suppose
