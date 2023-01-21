Would you also take a sportswasher to take over Liverpool Football Club?If the answer is yes, then this is not the club for you.
I agree and he may never have got there but he is young and he was doing well at Rangers, although I have read a lot of this was down to Beale and issues started at Villa when Beale moved on (how true that is I'll never know). He did however have time on his side to say go to Leicester in the Championship and get them promoted and see how we gets on.. Moving to a nothing league is what you expect of managers wanting their last pay day not anyone with aspirations.Yeah sportswashing is where I'm done with football if they take over our club.
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.
I wouldn't. Not a chance. Principles......maybe you've heard of them......
Absolute bollocks, not everyone in the world is obsessed by money.
Tad premature. Xavi worked out fine.
They are nothing alike, Gerrard got sacked at Villa so has a lot to learn about being a manager, Xavi has done well at Barca so clearly talented as a manager.
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.
I don't expect to like every player on a personal level for whatever reason, but it seems that LFC have a disproportionate amount of former players who turned out to be complete whoppers.
He's a manager who couldn't get a job in England, so he got one abroad. Let's be honest, it's not like he turned down many proper football clubs just to go there. He's average manager at best and he knows it, therefore he couldn't let go such a brilliant financial opportunity.
Yes, it's disappointing but people on here calling him a dickhead and saying it's a stain on his reputation when absolutely every single person on here would take their money as well.
Like fuck I would.
