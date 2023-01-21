« previous next »
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1440 on: Yesterday at 08:06:50 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:04:50 pm
Would you also take a sportswasher to take over Liverpool Football Club?
If the answer is yes, then this is not the club for you.
was about to say, I think this thread is a good indicator of whod welcome sports washers as owners and who would not.
Offline Raaphael

Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1441 on: Yesterday at 08:45:26 pm »
Pathetic, Stevie.

Should obviously never be in contention as Liverpool manager.

Legacy ruined.
Offline Hysterical Fool

Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1442 on: Yesterday at 09:04:56 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:08:59 pm
I agree and he may never have got there but he is young and he was doing well at Rangers, although I have read a lot of this was down to Beale and issues started at Villa when Beale moved on (how true that is I'll never know). He did however have time on his side to say go to Leicester in the Championship and get them promoted and see how we gets on.. Moving to a nothing league is what you expect of managers wanting their last pay day not anyone with aspirations.

Yeah sportswashing is where I'm done with football if they take over our club.

Tad premature. Xavi worked out fine.
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1443 on: Yesterday at 09:12:08 pm »
Quote from: 24/007 on Yesterday at 06:51:38 pm
I wouldn't. Not a chance. Principles......maybe you've heard of them......

:thumbup
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1444 on: Yesterday at 09:20:03 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 06:55:10 pm
Absolute bollocks, not everyone in the world is obsessed by money.

Correct money helps but it cannot solve everything in life.

Id be nowhere near a place like Saudi and I say that as a pauper !
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1445 on: Yesterday at 09:36:11 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Yesterday at 09:04:56 pm
Tad premature. Xavi worked out fine.

They are nothing alike, Gerrard got sacked at Villa so has a lot to learn about being a manager, Xavi has done well at  Barca so clearly talented as a manager.
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1446 on: Yesterday at 09:54:45 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:36:11 pm
They are nothing alike, Gerrard got sacked at Villa so has a lot to learn about being a manager, Xavi has done well at  Barca so clearly talented as a manager.
If Xavi was at another club, he might not have had the same patience given to him as Barca did. They threw all their eggs in his basket and it paid off. Though I think part of his "success" is because of how poor the competition is in Spain this year.
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1447 on: Yesterday at 10:10:35 pm »
Apparently offered an initial 2 year deal. So that's 40 million straight into the bank account.
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1448 on: Yesterday at 10:18:36 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:08:34 pm
I don't expect to like every player on a personal level for whatever reason, but it seems that LFC have a disproportionate amount of former players who turned out to be complete whoppers.
not necessarily.
- maybe you just notice more when it's an ex-Red

and above all....

- MU ex-players!
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1449 on: Yesterday at 10:47:35 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 07:18:00 pm
He's a manager who couldn't get a job in England, so he got one abroad. Let's be honest, it's not like he turned down many proper football clubs just to go there. He's average manager at best and he knows it, therefore he couldn't let go such a brilliant financial opportunity.

Yes he could. Hes worth £75m. He has enough money to comfortably last him 50 lifetimes already. Its a question of money v morality and Stevie appears to have chosen money.
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1450 on: Yesterday at 10:52:18 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 06:09:40 pm
Yes, it's disappointing but people on here calling him a dickhead and saying it's a stain on his reputation when absolutely every single person on here would take their money as well.  ;D

Like fuck I would.
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1451 on: Today at 12:01:05 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:52:18 pm
Like fuck I would.
+1

If I had £75m (that is the ability to spend about £40k a week for the rest of your life without earning another penny), I am in no doubt that I could then afford to maintain some principles. It's the poor bastards on no money that should struggle with ethics.
