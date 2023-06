Here's my take on it. It'll never take on as a desirable league other than these next 5 years or so where they sink billions into it. Gerrard will be a miniscule part of all this, and he's that young as a person that it'll all be relatively forgotten that he ever went there. It's still disappointing like, I really think for his ambitions to manage at the highest level he can that he should still be building something at Rangers. One wrong decision after another one.