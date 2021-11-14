I don't think so. If he does a poor job at Villa he's more or less no chance of taking over from Klopp when he eventually goes. FSG as they shown when Kenny was moved aside don't give a hoot about sentimentality. Now if he failed at Villa went to a Southampton or Leeds and did a good job there then he may be in the conversation in years to come.
Already a story on BBC about him becoming our manager and Villa haven't even kicked a ball under him
So you're saying that there's a chance
Saw an interview today where he said if Klopp signed a lifetime contract he'd be delighted for the club and for Jurgen. Classy attempt to defuse the endless shite.
Just watching his post-match interview after the S'ton win.. he comes across really well as a manager. Just a natural.Stevie might well become one of the rare breed of top, top players who became top, top managers.I'm not a footy expert but off the top of my head I can think of the following who are in that bracket:Pep GuardiolaKenny mind's gone blank hahaBut love Stevie as a great example of how an every day kid from a council estate can rise to the top of his profession with hard graft and discipline. And obviously God-gifted talents! I love the fact that he's never been flashy. He's a good model pro. And no one is perfect.
Cruyff.
Zidane?
Thats a good one, Conte too was a decent player.
Simeone? Although would you class him a top class manager? I dunno, on the fence with that one.
Are you kidding?To win 2 La Ligas, 2 Europa Leagues and get to 2 Champions League finals (as well as winning the Copa del Rey a couple of UEFA Super Cups) is nothing short of amazing.His achievements confirm he IS top class.
I still cant believe what happened in 2014, such a cruel twist in the script in our quest for glory. If Stevie does the business today and were crowned, while it wont provide him with a medal, I do think it would provide him with some closure of that moment. I know its haunted him ever since. What another glorious twist it would be if he could do it as well. Come on Stevie, theres yet another chapter to write into your illustrious book of Anfield legend.
