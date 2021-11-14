« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Down

Author Topic: Steven Gerrard  (Read 160407 times)

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,792
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1240 on: November 14, 2021, 10:16:12 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on November 14, 2021, 10:37:13 am
I don't think so. If he does a poor job at Villa he's more or less no chance of taking over from Klopp when he eventually goes. FSG as they shown when Kenny was moved aside don't give a hoot about sentimentality. Now if he failed at Villa went to a Southampton or Leeds and did a good job there then he may be in the conversation in years to come.

That's why I said 'fans and media'

Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,792
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1241 on: November 18, 2021, 06:05:54 pm »
Already a story on BBC about him becoming our manager and Villa haven't even kicked a ball under him
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,316
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1242 on: November 19, 2021, 06:37:59 pm »
Saw an interview today where he said if Klopp signed a lifetime contract he'd be delighted for the club and for Jurgen. Classy attempt to defuse the endless shite.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1243 on: November 19, 2021, 07:23:01 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 18, 2021, 06:05:54 pm
Already a story on BBC about him becoming our manager and Villa haven't even kicked a ball under him

So you're saying that there's a chance  8)
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,792
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1244 on: November 19, 2021, 07:28:54 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on November 19, 2021, 07:23:01 pm
So you're saying that there's a chance  8)

Nailed on for me  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,863
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1245 on: November 19, 2021, 08:04:53 pm »
Quote from: No666 on November 19, 2021, 06:37:59 pm
Saw an interview today where he said if Klopp signed a lifetime contract he'd be delighted for the club and for Jurgen. Classy attempt to defuse the endless shite.

"LIVERPOOL FANS CLAMORING FOR STEVEN GERRARD AS THEY PRAISE "CLASSY" PRESS CONFERENCE"

- Some rag somewhere, probably.
Logged

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,263
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1246 on: January 22, 2022, 12:15:44 pm »
Really nice interview here. Stevie in a relaxed mode, almost like with his mates:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aplr70fzruU

For me, our greatest ever player hands down. He could do everything and was our engine room and catalyst for many years.
There'll always be arguments in the pub about who was LFC's 'greatest ever player' etc.
Those arguments and discussions never really get to a consensus because it's hard to pick a best player in a current team let alone a best player over many decades of players in various positions and team setups.

BUT, for me a great litmus test is to ask the following question:
If there was only ONE place left in an LFC fantasy/greatest 11 and you didn't know who the other 10 players were who had already been picked, which of the following great LFC players would you pick to complete the 11?

Stevie
Kenny
Phil Neal
Rushie
Suarez
Barnes
Torres
etc. etc.

I don't think anyone would pick anyone other than are Stevie.
Logged

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,263
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1247 on: March 11, 2022, 04:49:37 pm »
Just watching his post-match interview after the S'ton win.. he comes across really well as a manager. Just a natural.
Stevie might well become one of the rare breed of top, top players who became top, top managers.
I'm not a footy expert but off the top of my head I can think of the following who are in that bracket:
Pep Guardiola
Kenny
mind's gone blank haha


But love Stevie as a great example of how an every day kid from a council estate can rise to the top of his profession with hard graft and discipline. And obviously God-gifted talents!
I love the fact that he's never been flashy. He's a good model pro. And no one is perfect.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,138
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1248 on: March 11, 2022, 04:55:36 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on March 11, 2022, 04:49:37 pm
Just watching his post-match interview after the S'ton win.. he comes across really well as a manager. Just a natural.
Stevie might well become one of the rare breed of top, top players who became top, top managers.
I'm not a footy expert but off the top of my head I can think of the following who are in that bracket:
Pep Guardiola
Kenny
mind's gone blank haha


But love Stevie as a great example of how an every day kid from a council estate can rise to the top of his profession with hard graft and discipline. And obviously God-gifted talents!
I love the fact that he's never been flashy. He's a good model pro. And no one is perfect.

Klopp? ;)
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1249 on: March 11, 2022, 05:22:57 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on March 11, 2022, 04:49:37 pm
Just watching his post-match interview after the S'ton win.. he comes across really well as a manager. Just a natural.
Stevie might well become one of the rare breed of top, top players who became top, top managers.
I'm not a footy expert but off the top of my head I can think of the following who are in that bracket:
Pep Guardiola
Kenny
mind's gone blank haha


But love Stevie as a great example of how an every day kid from a council estate can rise to the top of his profession with hard graft and discipline. And obviously God-gifted talents!
I love the fact that he's never been flashy. He's a good model pro. And no one is perfect.

Cruyff.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,138
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1250 on: March 11, 2022, 05:23:53 pm »
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1251 on: March 11, 2022, 05:26:54 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on March 11, 2022, 05:23:53 pm
Zidane?

Thats a good one, Conte too was a decent player.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,138
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1252 on: March 11, 2022, 05:28:23 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on March 11, 2022, 05:26:54 pm
Thats a good one, Conte too was a decent player.
Simeone? Although would you class him a top class manager? I dunno, on the fence with that one.
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 351
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1253 on: March 11, 2022, 06:15:58 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on March 11, 2022, 05:28:23 pm
Simeone? Although would you class him a top class manager? I dunno, on the fence with that one.
Are you kidding?

To win 2 La Ligas, 2 Europa Leagues and get to 2 Champions League finals (as well as winning the Copa del Rey a couple of UEFA Super Cups) is nothing short of amazing.

His achievements confirm he IS top class.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,138
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1254 on: March 11, 2022, 06:17:54 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on March 11, 2022, 06:15:58 pm
Are you kidding?

To win 2 La Ligas, 2 Europa Leagues and get to 2 Champions League finals (as well as winning the Copa del Rey a couple of UEFA Super Cups) is nothing short of amazing.

His achievements confirm he IS top class.

Fair enough, you've convinced me.
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1255 on: March 11, 2022, 08:39:26 pm »
Beckenbauer did really well as West German manager in his short stint. I'd say Pep was on a similar level to Ancelotti and Heynckes as a player, top notch in their day but not at the tip top level.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,746
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1256 on: March 11, 2022, 10:58:13 pm »
Kenny?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1257 on: March 12, 2022, 04:29:29 am »
Ancelotti?
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1258 on: April 22, 2022, 08:42:21 am »
It's a funny one - there's a Gazza documentary running on BBC iPlayer just now describing him as the most talented footballer of his generation. I dunno. Elsewhere after an admittedly breathtaking show against Man City and Man Utd we're seeing people talk about Thiago putting in 'the best midfield performance they've ever seen at Anfield'.

Made me think about Gerrard and whether we really appreciated him was all.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline King_doggerel

  • "What the fuck is a baldrick?"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,521
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1259 on: May 17, 2022, 09:57:09 pm »
All on you now mate. In life, we all deserve a 2nd chance, an opportunity for redemption.

Let's make it happen.
Logged

Offline gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,719
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1260 on: May 18, 2022, 09:58:41 am »
Start work on the statue first thing Monday if they take points off City.
Logged

Offline kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1261 on: May 20, 2022, 01:14:36 pm »
Quite incredible that here are today, it's come to this
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,270
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1262 on: May 21, 2022, 06:00:19 pm »
I believe in him

Mr fucking Authentic
Logged

Offline Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,807
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1263 on: May 22, 2022, 07:09:04 am »
I still cant believe what happened in 2014, such a cruel twist in the script in our quest for glory.

If Stevie does the business today and were crowned, while it wont provide him with a medal, I do think it would provide him with some closure of that moment. I know its haunted him ever since. What another glorious twist it would be if he could do it as well.

Come on Stevie, theres yet another chapter to write into your illustrious book of Anfield legend.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,974
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1264 on: May 22, 2022, 11:03:58 am »
Quote from: Spanish Al on May 22, 2022, 07:09:04 am
I still cant believe what happened in 2014, such a cruel twist in the script in our quest for glory.

If Stevie does the business today and were crowned, while it wont provide him with a medal, I do think it would provide him with some closure of that moment. I know its haunted him ever since. What another glorious twist it would be if he could do it as well.

Come on Stevie, theres yet another chapter to write into your illustrious book of Anfield legend.

Just think, he's a lifelong Red, so he will get the same joy as we will if we win it today and for him, as a fan, to be able to play a part in LFC winning the League is a massive thing for him. Imagine one of us doing that  ;D. He's going to be as nervous as us today.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Redbonnie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1265 on: May 22, 2022, 10:55:48 pm »
Thanks for trying gutted for you going through that again. We will never forget how you carried this club for so many yearsLegend.
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,839
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1266 on: May 22, 2022, 11:08:15 pm »
You would hope his mentality has matured a bit more from the 'I think about the slip most days' type and not add today to it. If he's going to have a good career as a manager he needs to analyse, deal with anything quickly on a day to day basis and move on. The people judging you properly do it over the long term, cumulatively.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,540
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1267 on: May 23, 2022, 08:20:12 am »
Wasnt to be unfortunately. A lot of work for him to be done at Villa.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,844
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1268 on: May 23, 2022, 08:58:20 am »
If people think that'll 'count against him' in terms of a bigger job, they might be disappointed. Last game of the season, nothing to play for, first choice keeper being an utter shithouse and asking not to play, away at the champions who need to win to win the league. And he's set them up to get to a position of 2 up after 3 quarters of the game. Unfortunately, what he has at his disposal is a reserve goalie who couldnt make the grade at Everton, and Tyrone Mings. As a manager you can try your hardest, but if you've got shite under pressure....they'll probably crumble. Next seasons a big one, he needs a proper clear out but he's done what was expected this season despite a pretty big drop off.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,415
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1269 on: May 23, 2022, 04:34:08 pm »
Whether or not his subs/game management cost them in the end, the only reason Villa were competitive in that game were because Gerrard was desperate to win.

City wouldn't coast through league seasons if every team had a proper go like that rather than write it off. They'd still win most games, but at least make them work for it. If City were playing anyone else at home outside the European places they'd have just walked it yesterday because the opponent wouldn't have been arsed (or just too shit if it was Leeds or Burnley).

At least next season Villa will at least be up for it and give them a game, it's more than most of the other 18 will.
« Last Edit: May 23, 2022, 04:36:15 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,421
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1270 on: Yesterday at 08:00:21 pm »
.
Some info and videos on Steven Gerrard...






LFCHsitory.net Player Profile page: www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/305

LiverpoolFC.com Player Profile page: www.liverpoolfc.com/history/heroes/steven-gerrard

Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steven_Gerrard










'Every Steven Gerrard Goal' - a 38 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DlceSLFU7co" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DlceSLFU7co</a>



'100 players who shook the KOP #1 Steven Gerrard':-

https://mover.uz/watch/11orcrfj



'Steven Gerrard - 50 Men Who Made LFC':-

https://video.liverpoolfc.com/player/0_nc1aq9l8



'Steven Gerrard LEGENDARY Long Shot Goals':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cwYTuvEpj7g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cwYTuvEpj7g</a>



'Steven Gerrard's BEST Premier League goals!':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7eJtMb_8u-I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7eJtMb_8u-I</a>



'Steven Gerrard GENIUS Assists':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aLgTIiT0mc8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aLgTIiT0mc8</a>



'Steven Gerrard - A Complete Midfielder':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6zQy_O3NoJU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6zQy_O3NoJU</a>



'Steven Gerrard - The Story':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IDN0_AntXfc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IDN0_AntXfc</a>



'This is why Gerrard is the Ultimate Midfielder in Football':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Mdx138YafOo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Mdx138YafOo</a>



'Top 10: Steven Gerrard's Premier League screamers':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/62MvIuqdKR8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/62MvIuqdKR8</a>



'All Steven Gerrard Liverpool Goals':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/56JRugcVVY0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/56JRugcVVY0</a>



'Steven Gerrard ● All The Liverpool Goals from Start To Finish':-

www.facebook.com/gbrockfan/videos/1156997154344504



'Steven Gerrard's first LFC goal':-

www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/10154923435837573



'EVERY Steven Gerrard goal against Everton' - from LFC:-

www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/every-steven-gerrard-goal-against-everton-/263804721597845



'9 of Gerrard's goals vs Manchester United':-

www.facebook.com/100050560716418/videos/798215923597395



'Steven Gerrard's European goals' - from UEFA:-

www.facebook.com/ChampionsLeague/videos/620261063100782/



'Every Steven Gerrard Goal in the FA Cup!' - from The FA:-

www.facebook.com/EmiratesFACup/videos/1485064815201327



'Steven Gerrard -- Top 5 Free Kicks':-

www.facebook.com/100050560716418/videos/815661168519537



'Steven Gerrard - The End':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VOIYOqr3aLM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VOIYOqr3aLM</a>







Some videos of Finals / Trophies won with Gerrard at Liverpool...



'2001 League Cup Final highlights':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zcxxgt1f3e8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zcxxgt1f3e8</a>



'2001 FA Cup Final highlights':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/y54DrDfVTtc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/y54DrDfVTtc</a>



'2001 UEFA Cup Final highlights':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xmHmV4Y43Xs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xmHmV4Y43Xs</a>



'2001 Charity Shield highlights':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oa_9j9o8UkM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oa_9j9o8UkM</a>



'2001 Super Cup Final highlights':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sNi7EfuSPJI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sNi7EfuSPJI</a>



'2003 League Cup Final highlights':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2aWugJIQM2M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2aWugJIQM2M</a>



'2005 Champions League Final highlights':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3ojXHf293M8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3ojXHf293M8</a>



'2005 Super Cup Final highlights':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/p1CqD1Qcg8I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/p1CqD1Qcg8I</a>



'2006 FA Cup Final highlights':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sx97LGqGap8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sx97LGqGap8</a>



'2006 Community Shield Highlights':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OpBKoWZ-ofo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OpBKoWZ-ofo</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/OpBKoWZ-ofo



'2012 League Cup Final highlights':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WHz8W6sAdG0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WHz8W6sAdG0</a>







Some Documentaries, Specials and Interviews with Gerrard...



'Footballs Greatest  Steven Gerrard  Documentary':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9JrgNOcHqzw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9JrgNOcHqzw</a>



'Premier League Heroes - Steven Gerrard':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x5z1je1 & www.dailymotion.com/video/x5gmnkt



'Steven Gerrard: my 2015 full documentary':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x30q6hr



'Steven Gerrard retires | Exclusive interview with Gary Lineker' - 2016:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-cni5bdWtIY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-cni5bdWtIY</a>



'Make Us Dream' - 2018:-

www.bilibili.com/video/BV1kt4119711



'Gary Neville's Soccerbox - Steven_Gerrard':-

www.bilibili.com/video/BV1qJ411Y7ZX



'Rio meets... Steven Gerrard':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XNAMAjLaPaY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XNAMAjLaPaY</a>



'Steven Gerrard - A Year In My Life 2006 documentary':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cLPE7m_IUsI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cLPE7m_IUsI</a>



'Steven Gerrard & F2: Amazing Shooting Session':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TmDXAOvkqzU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TmDXAOvkqzU</a>



'What I Wore: Steven Gerrard':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KZp8jTK7fXY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KZp8jTK7fXY</a>



'Gerrard back at Melwood with Klopp, Carol & Caroline' - 2018, from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6kQJSeFJRgw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6kQJSeFJRgw</a>







Some videos from a few classic / memorable games with Gerrard in the team...




'Liverpool 2-0 Man United | Gerrard's thunderous long-range strike':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FYnUBm5egDI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FYnUBm5egDI</a>



'Everton 1 Liverpool 3 - 2001':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-D0XjmlaBGM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-D0XjmlaBGM</a>



'Liverpool 3-1 Olympiakos - 2004/05':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BBy29Tp3riQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BBy29Tp3riQ</a>



'Barcelona 1-2 Liverpool - 2006/2007':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yo6qBSO1MZc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yo6qBSO1MZc</a>



'Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool (2007-08)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/E2N6G650wEc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/E2N6G650wEc</a>



'Liverpool 4-0 Real Madrid (2009)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cZihmu9bRDo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cZihmu9bRDo</a>



'Manchester United 1-4 Liverpool (2009)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yZ6oZTfjgjk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yZ6oZTfjgjk</a>



'Liverpool vs Napoli 3-1 - Highlights ; Gerrard Hat-trick 2010-2011':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VRscxCIVbCA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VRscxCIVbCA</a>



'Liverpool 3-0 Everton - Fantastic Hattrick from Steven Gerrard In 2011/12':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BnjQ2ttAp24" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BnjQ2ttAp24</a>



'Manchester United 0-3 Liverpool - 2013/14':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oh-WqvrP-jg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oh-WqvrP-jg</a>











'Steven Gerrard Leaves Liverpool - Full Video 16.05.2015 His Final Game':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uSzO_W3laak" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uSzO_W3laak</a>



'Steven Gerrard receives standing ovation in emotional return to Anfield' - 2021:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WIBJUXWIgBA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WIBJUXWIgBA</a>



































'Steven Gerrard ● All 21 Goals for England':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EA6rWID3llc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EA6rWID3llc</a>



'Steven Gerrard - England' (short 4 minute montage):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LIWzTZRAVcw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LIWzTZRAVcw</a>



'Steven Gerrard - La Galaxy - all goals and skills':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Aj9kNnOGgiA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Aj9kNnOGgiA</a>



'HIGHLIGHTS: The BEST of Steven Gerrard for the LA Galaxy':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hjfcTMvocxk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hjfcTMvocxk</a>







Gerrard with his 2001 PFA Young Player Of The Season Award...





Gerrard with his 2006 PFA Player Of The Season Award...





Gerrard with his 2009 FWA Player Of The Season Award...


















Some articles on Steven Gerrard (among the thousands out there)...


Steven Gerrard - One of a Kind: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3867

A Gerrard infographic for the ages!: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3816

Portrait of a master: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3793

Steven Gerrard - My Liverpool Story: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3567

60 mins with Steven Gerrard: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/2721

The Steven Gerrard saga - BBC (2005): www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/822

Gerrard set to stay (2005): www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/821

Footballer of the year (2009): www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/2329

Gerrard to leave Liverpool: 'Toughest decision of my life' (2014): www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/4312

Steven Gerrard on his retirement - The interview in full: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/244361-steven-gerrard-on-his-retirement-the-interview-in-full

Ranking Every Season of Steven Gerrard's Liverpool Career: https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2333837-ranking-every-season-of-steven-gerrards-liverpool-career

Steven Gerrard tells the story of Liverpool's Miracle in Istanbul: www.youtube.com/watch?v=G9bLyCHzV_o

Liverpool's Captain Fantastic with Derby Treble: https://bleacherreport.com/articles/1103280-steven-gerrard-proves-why-he-is-liverpools-captain-fantastic-with-derby-treble

The Story of Steven Gerrard's Liverpool Career in 20 Games: https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2465702-the-story-of-steven-gerrards-liverpool-career-in-20-games

The Captain Before - and Beyond The Armband: https://thesefootballtimes.co/2016/11/24/steven-gerrard-the-captain-before-and-beyond-the-armband/

2006 - Cup Final, and The Perfection of Captaincy: https://thesefootballtimes.co/2018/11/27/steven-gerrard-the-2006-fa-cup-final-and-the-perfection-of-captaincy/

Gerrard & Torres - a World Class partnership that deserved more: https://thesefootballtimes.co/2016/09/02/gerrard-and-torres-a-partnership-that-deserved-more/

Gerrard's Emotional Reaction To Liverpool's First Ever PL Title: www.sportbible.com/football/football-news-legends-reactions-steven-gerrards-reaction-to-liverpools-first-ever-premier-league-20200625

Loved Every Minute of Anfield Playing Return (2022; Legends game): https://liverpooloffside.sbnation.com/liverpool-fc-news-coverage/2022/3/28/22999588/steven-gerrard-loved-every-minute-liverpool-legends-barcelona-anfield-playing-return-aston-villa

Gerrard at EngandStats: www.englandstats.com/player.php?pid=1099

Steven Gerrard player profile info at Transfermarkt: www.transfermarkt.co.uk/steven-gerrard/profil/spieler/3109













---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0

« Last Edit: Today at 12:24:08 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline jimbo196843

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1271 on: Yesterday at 09:56:41 pm »
Went to a funeral Wednesday for a lad who played in the same team as Gerrard.
When I come out the church he was outside paying his respects.
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 351
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #1272 on: Today at 12:34:50 am »
The greatest all-round footballer, I've ever seen.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Up
« previous next »
 