Steven Gerrard

Re: Steven Gerrard
Reply #1240 on: November 14, 2021, 10:16:12 pm
Quote from: Mister men on November 14, 2021, 10:37:13 am
I don't think so. If he does a poor job at Villa he's more or less no chance of taking over from Klopp when he eventually goes. FSG as they shown when Kenny was moved aside don't give a hoot about sentimentality. Now if he failed at Villa went to a Southampton or Leeds and did a good job there then he may be in the conversation in years to come.

That's why I said 'fans and media'

Re: Steven Gerrard
Reply #1241 on: November 18, 2021, 06:05:54 pm
Already a story on BBC about him becoming our manager and Villa haven't even kicked a ball under him
Re: Steven Gerrard
Reply #1242 on: November 19, 2021, 06:37:59 pm
Saw an interview today where he said if Klopp signed a lifetime contract he'd be delighted for the club and for Jurgen. Classy attempt to defuse the endless shite.
Re: Steven Gerrard
Reply #1243 on: November 19, 2021, 07:23:01 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 18, 2021, 06:05:54 pm
Already a story on BBC about him becoming our manager and Villa haven't even kicked a ball under him

So you're saying that there's a chance  8)
Re: Steven Gerrard
Reply #1244 on: November 19, 2021, 07:28:54 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on November 19, 2021, 07:23:01 pm
So you're saying that there's a chance  8)

Nailed on for me  :D
Re: Steven Gerrard
Reply #1245 on: November 19, 2021, 08:04:53 pm
Quote from: No666 on November 19, 2021, 06:37:59 pm
Saw an interview today where he said if Klopp signed a lifetime contract he'd be delighted for the club and for Jurgen. Classy attempt to defuse the endless shite.

"LIVERPOOL FANS CLAMORING FOR STEVEN GERRARD AS THEY PRAISE "CLASSY" PRESS CONFERENCE"

- Some rag somewhere, probably.
Re: Steven Gerrard
Reply #1246 on: January 22, 2022, 12:15:44 pm
Really nice interview here. Stevie in a relaxed mode, almost like with his mates:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aplr70fzruU

For me, our greatest ever player hands down. He could do everything and was our engine room and catalyst for many years.
There'll always be arguments in the pub about who was LFC's 'greatest ever player' etc.
Those arguments and discussions never really get to a consensus because it's hard to pick a best player in a current team let alone a best player over many decades of players in various positions and team setups.

BUT, for me a great litmus test is to ask the following question:
If there was only ONE place left in an LFC fantasy/greatest 11 and you didn't know who the other 10 players were who had already been picked, which of the following great LFC players would you pick to complete the 11?

Stevie
Kenny
Phil Neal
Rushie
Suarez
Barnes
Torres
etc. etc.

I don't think anyone would pick anyone other than are Stevie.
