Steven Gerrard

Re: Steven Gerrard
February 19, 2021, 02:03:17 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on February 19, 2021, 01:31:13 pm
My experience is different. But that aside, most of these players know how to speak English to a decent level, particularly the younger generation.

It's not just the players though... it's the backroom staff, the scouts, the medics, the directors, the youth training staff, the marketing teams, the finance teams, the officials, etc. etc. He'll need to be able to converse with them all to do his job properly.

That's before you have the media to contend with.

Personally, regardless of how widely spoken English is, I think he'd be starting from a much harder position if he didn't know the local lingo.
Re: Steven Gerrard
February 19, 2021, 10:20:27 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on February 17, 2021, 06:32:01 pm
It's an OK piece, and he makes some good points.... however the Scottish league is a bit shite. Their European records over the last 20 years confirms this - however in saying that it's also how Gerrard has them performing in Europe now which points to how well he is doing.

Not sure where he goes from there though. Guess another year at Rangers but then surely he'll look to move on come summer 2022 if he wants to prove his ability somewhere else to be in the frame should Klopp go in summer 2024. But where?
Maybe Leicester if Rodgers moves on.

Maybe Newastle if they got wealthy new owners.
Re: Steven Gerrard
February 19, 2021, 10:24:01 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on February 19, 2021, 10:20:27 pm
Maybe Leicester if Rodgers moves on.

Maybe Newastle if they got wealthy new owners.

Can't see Rodgers moving soon, where's he gonna go?
Re: Steven Gerrard
February 23, 2021, 10:53:48 am
Doubt Gerrard will come to any team in the prem besides Liverpool, thats the reason he didn't take offers from english clubs because he didn't want to play against his boyhood club
Re: Steven Gerrard
February 23, 2021, 07:28:43 pm
Quote from: stevieG786 on February 23, 2021, 10:53:48 am
Doubt Gerrard will come to any team in the prem besides Liverpool, thats the reason he didn't take offers from english clubs because he didn't want to play against his boyhood club

He may not have a choice, who knows how long Klopp stays and even if its until his current contract ends is Gerrard going to be happy sitting in limbo at Rangers for another 3 years, for the sake of his career he may have to take another PL job because there's no guarantee he's going to get the Liverpool gig
Re: Steven Gerrard
February 23, 2021, 07:31:00 pm
Quote from: stevieG786 on February 23, 2021, 10:53:48 am
Doubt Gerrard will come to any team in the prem besides Liverpool, thats the reason he didn't take offers from english clubs because he didn't want to play against his boyhood club

I think he would depending on which club it was. I think he knows he's got to prove he's good enough, and not just that but get the experience to be good enough.

Problem is he really needs to be at a club in Europe and there prob aren't too many of those he'd go to, so it may be a case of having to go abroad to get that.
Re: Steven Gerrard
February 25, 2021, 10:49:03 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on February 23, 2021, 07:31:00 pm
I think he would depending on which club it was. I think he knows he's got to prove he's good enough, and not just that but get the experience to be good enough.

Problem is he really needs to be at a club in Europe and there prob aren't too many of those he'd go to, so it may be a case of having to go abroad to get that.

He's at a club in Europe, doing very well in it. He's won 26 of 30 league games, having scored 73 and conceded 9 goals. That's extraordinary regardless of the standard.

He's already proving he's a very good manager, playing an intense, modern, attractive style of football, at a massive football club with huge pressure on his shoulders; one where the odds were stacked against him when he walked through the door.

What he's doing at Rangers is far more translatable to Liverpool than if he was at West Ham or Southampton imo.
Re: Steven Gerrard
February 25, 2021, 11:12:02 pm
Just look at how his "peers" have gone in management.

The man is levels above anyone of his generation.

Oh captain, my captain.
Re: Steven Gerrard
February 25, 2021, 11:17:06 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on February 25, 2021, 11:12:02 pm
Just look at how his "peers" have gone in management.

The man is levels above anyone of his generation.

Oh captain, my captain.

Yep.

Put it this way. Would people have been happier hiring Rodgers after his stint at Swansea as we did, or his stint at Celtic as Leicester did?

I'd go for the latter every time. Loads of managers have got teams up and kept them up. Not many can win three trebles on the bounce. Stevie is on the path to similar standards at Rangers from a harder starting point, while also performing much better in Europe. And he's one of us.

I don't think he needs to go to Monchengladbach or Villarreal to prove himself personally.
Re: Steven Gerrard
Yesterday at 02:05:43 am
Fair fucking play Stevie. Proud of him, have to say I'm eating humble pie as I didn't have a strong belief he'd be much chop on the touchline
Re: Steven Gerrard
Yesterday at 02:17:42 am
Quote from: Longwood NY on Yesterday at 02:05:43 am
Fair fucking play Stevie. Proud of him, have to say I'm eating humble pie as I didn't have a strong belief he'd be much chop on the touchline

Many didnt, I think some of us have a prejudice towards British managers and players thinking their not the most intelligent people or cut out to be good managers because of it, in contrast mostly everyone was backing Alonso to be a great one(he may still be).

Maybe its due to playing styles, but its definitely something I noticed even in this same thread a year or two back.
Re: Steven Gerrard
Yesterday at 11:50:27 am
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on February 25, 2021, 10:49:03 pm
He's at a club in Europe, doing very well in it. He's won 26 of 30 league games, having scored 73 and conceded 9 goals. That's extraordinary regardless of the standard.

He's already proving he's a very good manager, playing an intense, modern, attractive style of football, at a massive football club with huge pressure on his shoulders; one where the odds were stacked against him when he walked through the door.

What he's doing at Rangers is far more translatable to Liverpool than if he was at West Ham or Southampton imo.

Oh, for sure he is. However now sure managing the budgets (not directly) / squads / players at Rangers translates to any PL club, let alone a European playing club in the PL, and certainly not our own (where out revenue is nearly 10x Rangers').

I'd not really be too keen on him jumping from Rangers to here without having some experience at a bigger set up.
Re: Steven Gerrard
Today at 01:07:37 am
Rangers season so far.
Re: Steven Gerrard
Today at 01:14:03 am
Quote from: leinad on Today at 01:07:37 am
Rangers season so far.

Incredible statistics... would be interesting to see if Celtic had any similar runs during this 9 in a row.. I don't follow the Scottish leagues so don't know off the top of my head
