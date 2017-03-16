My experience is different. But that aside, most of these players know how to speak English to a decent level, particularly the younger generation.
It's not just the players though... it's the backroom staff, the scouts, the medics, the directors, the youth training staff, the marketing teams, the finance teams, the officials, etc. etc. He'll need to be able to converse with them all to do his job properly.
That's before you have the media to contend with.
Personally, regardless of how widely spoken English is, I think he'd be starting from a much harder position if he didn't know the local lingo.