« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: Steven Gerrard  (Read 96941 times)

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,697
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #840 on: July 10, 2020, 11:38:48 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on July 10, 2020, 04:02:18 PM
Liverpool team doctor Andrew Massey after having to stitch Steven Gerrard's penis back together following an FA Cup tie against Bournemouth in January 2014:

Stevie came over to me at the end of the match and said, Doc, you are going to have to have a look at this.

I looked down and saw blood everywhere and thought, Wow, that must be really sore.

I was trying to think back to my medical training and nowhere in my training does it teach you how to stitch a penis.

I thought, I dont want the first penis Ive stitched to be Steven Gerrards but it was.

Whose penis was he hoping would be his first? :o
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 PM
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 PM
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,449
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #841 on: July 10, 2020, 11:43:48 PM »
Ever heard of D.I.Y?
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,718
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #842 on: July 22, 2020, 10:43:54 AM »
MOTD Top 10 podcast: Steven Gerrard on Liverpool title, Rafa Benitez and Zinedine Zidane's 'big feet'

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/53478257
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,566
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #843 on: July 22, 2020, 05:49:26 PM »
This is well worth listening to.

Steven Gerrard: Match of the Day: Top 10. Class interview where he talks about Henderson, Rafa and Istanbul, among other things.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p08lfddc

Don't normally listen to these but this one has been one of my favourite things to listen to recently. Maybe because I'm emotional about our trophy presentation today but it was really interesting to hear him talk about Henderson (particularly Henderson's parents asking him to watch out for him when he was younger), his time as a player, and being coached by Rafa.

Love Gerrard even more after listening to that.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,147
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #844 on: July 27, 2020, 09:56:03 AM »
Quote from: Hazell on July 22, 2020, 05:49:26 PM
This is well worth listening to.

Steven Gerrard: Match of the Day: Top 10. Class interview where he talks about Henderson, Rafa and Istanbul, among other things.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p08lfddc

Don't normally listen to these but this one has been one of my favourite things to listen to recently. Maybe because I'm emotional about our trophy presentation today but it was really interesting to hear him talk about Henderson (particularly Henderson's parents asking him to watch out for him when he was younger), his time as a player, and being coached by Rafa.

Love Gerrard even more after listening to that.
I highly recommend it as well. Come across as a very authentic person. Not your usual sound bites like Michael Owen.

Other talking points about the coaches and players:

1. Best coach - Rafa, although he doesnt have a personal relationship with.
2. Worst coach - Definitely Sven. Playing players based on reputation. Wished England had a coach like Rafa who put team above players.
3. Best player he played with - Suarez and some really interesting insights
4. Best midfielder - Zidane, and how he was in awed when he played against him in his early career.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #845 on: July 28, 2020, 10:39:29 AM »
Very interesting delve into his time at Rangers so far. When I was reading it I couldn't help but think 'Rafa'

https://theathletic.com/1425587/
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,335
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #846 on: July 31, 2020, 04:25:35 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on July 10, 2020, 04:02:18 PM
Liverpool team doctor Andrew Massey after having to stitch Steven Gerrard's penis back together following an FA Cup tie against Bournemouth in January 2014:

Stevie came over to me at the end of the match and said, Doc, you are going to have to have a look at this.

I looked down and saw blood everywhere and thought, Wow, that must be really sore.

I was trying to think back to my medical training and nowhere in my training does it teach you how to stitch a penis.

I thought, I dont want the first penis Ive stitched to be Steven Gerrards but it was.
Yeah you'd hope Gerrard gave his blessing for Massey to disclose that embarrassing and confidential entry from his medical record. Speaking to that shitrag too doesn't reflect well on him either, even if he is with FIFA now.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 PM
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,335
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #847 on: July 31, 2020, 04:28:58 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 28, 2020, 10:39:29 AM
Very interesting delve into his time at Rangers so far. When I was reading it I couldn't help but think 'Rafa'

https://theathletic.com/1425587/
Same but not surprising given it's his primary role model in that capacity. I'd still not want him anywhere near Jurgen's succession plan if I'm brutally honest, and hope he doesn't have notions given Lampard's lottery win.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 PM
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Amatt

  • Amoo, Amass.....
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #848 on: August 2, 2020, 05:26:08 PM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on July 31, 2020, 04:28:58 PM
Same but not surprising given it's his primary role model in that capacity. I'd still not want him anywhere near Jurgen's succession plan if I'm brutally honest, and hope he doesn't have notions given Lampard's lottery win.

At the moment I think the same. If hes getting outwitted by Neil Lennon its hardly confidence inspiring that he could be successful down here.
Logged

Online ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,424
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #849 on: August 2, 2020, 08:07:59 PM »
Quote from: Amatt on August  2, 2020, 05:26:08 PM
At the moment I think the same. If hes getting outwitted by Neil Lennon its hardly confidence inspiring that he could be successful down here.

While I agree Gerrard needs to show something as a manager before he gets anywhere near the Liverpool job, it's nonsense to say he's being outwitted by Lennon.  Celtic have a squad that's miles ahead of Rangers, even in a two team league.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,573
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #850 on: August 2, 2020, 08:21:13 PM »
Let's remember that, when it comes to the "future manager of Liverpool shouts", Kenny played and learned under two of our club's greatest managers in Paisley and Fagan.  Whilst it's good to see Gerrard cutting his teeth in management at another club, he's probably missing out on a shedload of coaching experience by not hanging around Jurgen.

Didn't Andy Lonergan say recently that he binned off all the coaching notes he'd made over his entire career after spending this past season at Liverpool?  You can't buy that kind of experience.

I'm more interested in seeing our club promote someone from within who has worked within the established system and knows it like the back of their hand, rather than have an outsider come in and tear up what works to replace it with a system they are familiar with.  That's Souness territory, although I imagine FSG wouldn't allow him to do that!
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #851 on: August 3, 2020, 09:22:19 AM »
He would have to win multiple titles in scotland to even be in the conversation
Logged

Offline keano7

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,001
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #852 on: August 3, 2020, 09:25:51 AM »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on August  3, 2020, 09:22:19 AM
He would have to win multiple titles in scotland to even be in the conversation
Lampard won the X Factor in the Elland Road changing rooms and hes now the manager of Chelsea.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,151
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #853 on: August 3, 2020, 09:28:45 AM »
Quote from: ubb! please on August  2, 2020, 08:07:59 PM
While I agree Gerrard needs to show something as a manager before he gets anywhere near the Liverpool job, it's nonsense to say he's being outwitted by Lennon.  Celtic have a squad that's miles ahead of Rangers, even in a two team league.

I agree with this which is why I dont broadly agree with this:

Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on August  3, 2020, 09:22:19 AM
He would have to win multiple titles in scotland to even be in the conversation

In the sense that Gerrard winning one title with Rangers would be a pretty impressive achievement to be honest. More so that Souness winning a few (although to be fair, he did win them their first title in quite a while too from memory).

All that said, Im also in the same camp as most of you that currently he shouldnt be the near the top of any list. All a bit of a moot point for now given Juergen will be here for several years yet and a lot can change in that time.
Logged

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,873
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #854 on: November 2, 2020, 12:57:42 AM »
Steven Gerrard is on Jake Humphreys high performance podcast. Worth a listen if you get a spare moment, he seems to open up a bit more, now hes hung his boots up.
Logged

Online J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,553
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #855 on: November 2, 2020, 11:11:35 AM »
Quote from: Alf on November  2, 2020, 12:57:42 AM
Steven Gerrard is on Jake Humphreys high performance podcast. Worth a listen if you get a spare moment, he seems to open up a bit more, now hes hung his boots up.

Enticing but it also means listening to Jake Humphrey speak ;D
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,617
  • YNWA
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #856 on: November 2, 2020, 01:44:52 PM »
Nice to see him doing really well up in Scotland currently.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #857 on: November 2, 2020, 03:12:43 PM »
He's done great up there in Europe since he's been there. Very hit and miss domestically, they've done very well at times but faded off after the new year.

Key is if they can show consistency this season. They look ready to challenge Celtic properly.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,037
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #858 on: November 2, 2020, 04:22:43 PM »
Quote from: Alf on November  2, 2020, 12:57:42 AM
Steven Gerrard is on Jake Humphreys high performance podcast. Worth a listen if you get a spare moment, he seems to open up a bit more, now hes hung his boots up.

where is it available?
Logged

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,873
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #859 on: November 2, 2020, 07:31:39 PM »
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,037
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #860 on: November 2, 2020, 07:33:21 PM »
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #861 on: November 3, 2020, 02:52:36 PM »
If he can stop Celtic winning 10 in a role they might build him a statue. Doing great at mo, hope he sustains it.
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,020
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #862 on: November 3, 2020, 06:28:52 PM »
Quote from: Samie on July 10, 2020, 11:43:48 PM
Ever heard of D.I.Y?

Clicking on this thread, anything but work or politics, and this exchange deserves recognition for comedic excellence
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline Gordon_Bennett

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • YNWA
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #863 on: November 6, 2020, 11:16:20 AM »
Rangers are doing really well right now, Stevie might just acheive the dream and win the title - preventing Celtic from getting 10 in a row.

Almost a sensational result last night, though I bet they're gutted to have only gotten a draw in the end.

Stevie a viable option for us in the future?
Logged
Yes, Humour

Yes, Resilience

Yes, Community

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #864 on: November 6, 2020, 05:07:36 PM »
Quote from: Gordon_Bennett on November  6, 2020, 11:16:20 AM
Rangers are doing really well right now, Stevie might just acheive the dream and win the title - preventing Celtic from getting 10 in a row.

Almost a sensational result last night, though I bet they're gutted to have only gotten a draw in the end.

Stevie a viable option for us in the future?

Was still a great result for them

Don't think anyone has an issue with stevie being considered in the future as long as its in merit not sentiment

Hes doing well so far but think he'll need to do it somewhere other than Scotland too to be a real contender
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,735
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #865 on: November 6, 2020, 05:09:34 PM »
Oh joy ;D
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #866 on: Yesterday at 08:49:52 PM »
I can kind off see the combination of Gerrard and Lijnders working well together.

Lijnders has a good tactical head, he's excellent at developing young players, likeable sort of character.

Gerrard is a born leader, motivator, the sort of guy players would run through brick walls for. Plus he is showing at Rangers that he is definitely capable.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,037
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #867 on: Today at 04:12:46 AM »
He needs to do more in his career as a manager before he ever gets a sniff at managing us. Winning the league with Rangers ain't it.
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,548
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #868 on: Today at 10:10:41 AM »
Guarantee if Lucas Leiva or Fabio Aurelio took one coaching badge half this forum would prefer to have them as manager than Stevie. Still early in the season but what he's doing at Rangers is very promising, only 3 goals conceded in the league all season and they continue to impress in Europe too which is massive really, it shows that his methods can translate to a higher level. He's doing everything right, the club will want him, Jurgen will be helping him every step of the way, it won't ever be enough for some weirdos on here.

He's obviously not ready yet but fingers crossed we've got Jurgen for a long time yet.
Logged

Online fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,654
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #869 on: Today at 12:32:47 PM »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 10:10:41 AM
Guarantee if Lucas Leiva or Fabio Aurelio took one coaching badge half this forum would prefer to have them as manager than Stevie.

Pretty stupid guarantee on your part...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,424
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #870 on: Today at 12:41:38 PM »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 10:10:41 AM
Guarantee if Lucas Leiva or Fabio Aurelio took one coaching badge half this forum would prefer to have them as manager than Stevie. Still early in the season but what he's doing at Rangers is very promising, only 3 goals conceded in the league all season and they continue to impress in Europe too which is massive really, it shows that his methods can translate to a higher level. He's doing everything right, the club will want him, Jurgen will be helping him every step of the way, it won't ever be enough for some weirdos on here.

He's obviously not ready yet but fingers crossed we've got Jurgen for a long time yet.

Yup.  Xabi is currently managing a reserve team in Spain and I'd bet dollars to donuts if we had a poll now to see who RAWK would prefer to see manage us next, he'd easily be ahead of Gerrard.  Even with way less experience.

It's just how it is.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,735
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #871 on: Today at 12:48:02 PM »
Jesus wept ;D

Is there not even the remote possibility we can park this tedious shit for a few years?

He needs to do more to manage us? No shit. Luckily were at least three years away from having to make a decision. In the meantime maybe just enjoy our greatest ever player having a good start to his management career? Its disrespectful to him and to Klopp to constantly bring this up.
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #872 on: Today at 12:58:12 PM »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 10:10:41 AM
Guarantee if Lucas Leiva or Fabio Aurelio took one coaching badge half this forum would prefer to have them as manager than Stevie. Still early in the season but what he's doing at Rangers is very promising, only 3 goals conceded in the league all season and they continue to impress in Europe too which is massive really, it shows that his methods can translate to a higher level. He's doing everything right, the club will want him, Jurgen will be helping him every step of the way, it won't ever be enough for some weirdos on here.
Trust me, if Lucas and Fabio Aurelio turn into coaches and do just as well as Stevie did so far, no one in the world would suggest they should replace Klopp when he goes.

Seems like everyone wants Stevie to end up as our coach and it's easy to see why, but I can also see why some people wouldn't like him to coach us just because he's Steven Gerrard.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 