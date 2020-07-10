Let's remember that, when it comes to the "future manager of Liverpool shouts", Kenny played and learned under two of our club's greatest managers in Paisley and Fagan. Whilst it's good to see Gerrard cutting his teeth in management at another club, he's probably missing out on a shedload of coaching experience by not hanging around Jurgen.



Didn't Andy Lonergan say recently that he binned off all the coaching notes he'd made over his entire career after spending this past season at Liverpool? You can't buy that kind of experience.



I'm more interested in seeing our club promote someone from within who has worked within the established system and knows it like the back of their hand, rather than have an outsider come in and tear up what works to replace it with a system they are familiar with. That's Souness territory, although I imagine FSG wouldn't allow him to do that!