Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #840 on: July 10, 2020, 11:38:48 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on July 10, 2020, 04:02:18 PM
Liverpool team doctor Andrew Massey after having to stitch Steven Gerrard's penis back together following an FA Cup tie against Bournemouth in January 2014:

Stevie came over to me at the end of the match and said, Doc, you are going to have to have a look at this.

I looked down and saw blood everywhere and thought, Wow, that must be really sore.

I was trying to think back to my medical training and nowhere in my training does it teach you how to stitch a penis.

I thought, I dont want the first penis Ive stitched to be Steven Gerrards but it was.

Whose penis was he hoping would be his first? :o
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #841 on: July 10, 2020, 11:43:48 PM »
Ever heard of D.I.Y?
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #842 on: July 22, 2020, 10:43:54 AM »
MOTD Top 10 podcast: Steven Gerrard on Liverpool title, Rafa Benitez and Zinedine Zidane's 'big feet'

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/53478257
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #843 on: July 22, 2020, 05:49:26 PM »
This is well worth listening to.

Steven Gerrard: Match of the Day: Top 10. Class interview where he talks about Henderson, Rafa and Istanbul, among other things.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p08lfddc

Don't normally listen to these but this one has been one of my favourite things to listen to recently. Maybe because I'm emotional about our trophy presentation today but it was really interesting to hear him talk about Henderson (particularly Henderson's parents asking him to watch out for him when he was younger), his time as a player, and being coached by Rafa.

Love Gerrard even more after listening to that.
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #844 on: July 27, 2020, 09:56:03 AM »
Quote from: Hazell on July 22, 2020, 05:49:26 PM
This is well worth listening to.

Steven Gerrard: Match of the Day: Top 10. Class interview where he talks about Henderson, Rafa and Istanbul, among other things.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p08lfddc

Don't normally listen to these but this one has been one of my favourite things to listen to recently. Maybe because I'm emotional about our trophy presentation today but it was really interesting to hear him talk about Henderson (particularly Henderson's parents asking him to watch out for him when he was younger), his time as a player, and being coached by Rafa.

Love Gerrard even more after listening to that.
I highly recommend it as well. Come across as a very authentic person. Not your usual sound bites like Michael Owen.

Other talking points about the coaches and players:

1. Best coach - Rafa, although he doesnt have a personal relationship with.
2. Worst coach - Definitely Sven. Playing players based on reputation. Wished England had a coach like Rafa who put team above players.
3. Best player he played with - Suarez and some really interesting insights
4. Best midfielder - Zidane, and how he was in awed when he played against him in his early career.
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #845 on: July 28, 2020, 10:39:29 AM »
Very interesting delve into his time at Rangers so far. When I was reading it I couldn't help but think 'Rafa'

https://theathletic.com/1425587/
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #846 on: July 31, 2020, 04:25:35 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on July 10, 2020, 04:02:18 PM
Liverpool team doctor Andrew Massey after having to stitch Steven Gerrard's penis back together following an FA Cup tie against Bournemouth in January 2014:

Stevie came over to me at the end of the match and said, Doc, you are going to have to have a look at this.

I looked down and saw blood everywhere and thought, Wow, that must be really sore.

I was trying to think back to my medical training and nowhere in my training does it teach you how to stitch a penis.

I thought, I dont want the first penis Ive stitched to be Steven Gerrards but it was.
Yeah you'd hope Gerrard gave his blessing for Massey to disclose that embarrassing and confidential entry from his medical record. Speaking to that shitrag too doesn't reflect well on him either, even if he is with FIFA now.
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #847 on: July 31, 2020, 04:28:58 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 28, 2020, 10:39:29 AM
Very interesting delve into his time at Rangers so far. When I was reading it I couldn't help but think 'Rafa'

https://theathletic.com/1425587/
Same but not surprising given it's his primary role model in that capacity. I'd still not want him anywhere near Jurgen's succession plan if I'm brutally honest, and hope he doesn't have notions given Lampard's lottery win.
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #848 on: August 2, 2020, 05:26:08 PM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on July 31, 2020, 04:28:58 PM
Same but not surprising given it's his primary role model in that capacity. I'd still not want him anywhere near Jurgen's succession plan if I'm brutally honest, and hope he doesn't have notions given Lampard's lottery win.

At the moment I think the same. If hes getting outwitted by Neil Lennon its hardly confidence inspiring that he could be successful down here.
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #849 on: August 2, 2020, 08:07:59 PM »
Quote from: Amatt on August  2, 2020, 05:26:08 PM
At the moment I think the same. If hes getting outwitted by Neil Lennon its hardly confidence inspiring that he could be successful down here.

While I agree Gerrard needs to show something as a manager before he gets anywhere near the Liverpool job, it's nonsense to say he's being outwitted by Lennon.  Celtic have a squad that's miles ahead of Rangers, even in a two team league.
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #850 on: August 2, 2020, 08:21:13 PM »
Let's remember that, when it comes to the "future manager of Liverpool shouts", Kenny played and learned under two of our club's greatest managers in Paisley and Fagan.  Whilst it's good to see Gerrard cutting his teeth in management at another club, he's probably missing out on a shedload of coaching experience by not hanging around Jurgen.

Didn't Andy Lonergan say recently that he binned off all the coaching notes he'd made over his entire career after spending this past season at Liverpool?  You can't buy that kind of experience.

I'm more interested in seeing our club promote someone from within who has worked within the established system and knows it like the back of their hand, rather than have an outsider come in and tear up what works to replace it with a system they are familiar with.  That's Souness territory, although I imagine FSG wouldn't allow him to do that!
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #851 on: August 3, 2020, 09:22:19 AM »
He would have to win multiple titles in scotland to even be in the conversation
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #852 on: August 3, 2020, 09:25:51 AM »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on August  3, 2020, 09:22:19 AM
He would have to win multiple titles in scotland to even be in the conversation
Lampard won the X Factor in the Elland Road changing rooms and hes now the manager of Chelsea.
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #853 on: August 3, 2020, 09:28:45 AM »
Quote from: ubb! please on August  2, 2020, 08:07:59 PM
While I agree Gerrard needs to show something as a manager before he gets anywhere near the Liverpool job, it's nonsense to say he's being outwitted by Lennon.  Celtic have a squad that's miles ahead of Rangers, even in a two team league.

I agree with this which is why I dont broadly agree with this:

Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on August  3, 2020, 09:22:19 AM
He would have to win multiple titles in scotland to even be in the conversation

In the sense that Gerrard winning one title with Rangers would be a pretty impressive achievement to be honest. More so that Souness winning a few (although to be fair, he did win them their first title in quite a while too from memory).

All that said, Im also in the same camp as most of you that currently he shouldnt be the near the top of any list. All a bit of a moot point for now given Juergen will be here for several years yet and a lot can change in that time.
Re: Steven Gerrard
« Reply #854 on: Today at 12:57:42 AM »
Steven Gerrard is on Jake Humphreys high performance podcast. Worth a listen if you get a spare moment, he seems to open up a bit more, now hes hung his boots up.
