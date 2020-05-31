yeah, remember watching that for about 10 minutes after the game, really couldnt fathom how he did that!
Yeah, I don't think many out-n-out strikers would have even attempted that, let alone executed it!
It just highlights his mentality and hunger. How he visualised the strike in his brain before the ball came to him etc.
I think most players, including lil old me, would have realised the ball is slightly behind and either taken another touch to bring it in front of moved body accordingly. But a first time strike? Ya havin a laff!
Footballing genius is made up of technique AND brain.
He has/had both.
Legend.