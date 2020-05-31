Who knows if this was even possible without him carrying us when it was bleek. Hope you enjoyed it King Steven



You're right there. Not only did he win a lot of points on his own but he would've been a big reason for the likes of Alonso, Torres, Mascherano, Suarez etc signing for us and giving us so many years. We could've been off the radar completely without him. I hope the ghosts of 13/14 can subside for him now. It was a horrible moment but I think the worst thing about it was realising that we probably wouldn't get another chance for a long time. It's why nobody talks about the Terry penalty slip; they were always at the top and were bound to get another chance to win one. A big part of the pain he'd have felt was the thought that we might never get that chance again. Now here we are, League, European and World Champions.