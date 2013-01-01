Maybe Jim Sterling can make a video about it. Or not...
Right, so I'm basically at the last bit of the game now, and played enough to form a final opinion on it. I didn't even really need to get that deep into the game, but my early impressions formed almost right from the start didn't diverge or change, basically because the story itself didn't really do anything to change that view, because it essentially just kept getting worse. The story in this is absolute dog shit. It's really bad.
Go on, enlighten us.
Anyone who thinks the main point of the story is revenge is completely wrong.Revenge is a plot device, but the overall atory is about forgiveness, acceptance and belonging. Seeing it as just a revenge story, completely misses the point.
Just go watch Joe Vargas' and Jim Sterling's take on it. Joe's especially, as he's the one that gets into the story element more, and I more or less said the exact same things when playing through it. It's awful. If I were to give this a rating, it'd be a 5/10. The 5 being for the gameplay aspect, which is more or less identical to the first game, apart from a couple of enemy and weapon variations. As for the story, whoever it was that compared it to Game of Thrones series 8 is spot on.
