Go on, enlighten us.



Just go watch Joe Vargas' and Jim Sterling's take on it. Joe's especially, as he's the one that gets into the story element more, and I more or less said the exact same things when playing through it. It's awful. If I were to give this a rating, it'd be a 5/10. The 5 being for the gameplay aspect, which is more or less identical to the first game, apart from a couple of enemy and weapon variations. As for the story, whoever it was that compared it to Game of Thrones series 8 is spot on.