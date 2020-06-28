Yeah, but that's the point. Druckmann and the gaming media want you to believe it's this grandiose masterpiece, befitting of the highest of praise and have you look on it like it's a finely tuned piece of art, rather than anything other than what it is. What it should be. A video game. That's all it is. It's a game. It's fun. It's supposed to be entertaining. It's not Schindler's List. It's not Citizen Kane (Harry Kane, maybe). It's not even Porky's Revenge for fuck sake. It's not saying anything profound whatsoever, so I don't get the pretence. Reviewers are marking this up as a masterpiece. A 10 out of 10, not because the gameplay has anything to say for itself, but on the narrative. That's laughable.
Mentioning Joel is a good point, because that's basically the only interesting thread TLoU ended on and should have really focused on more in this one, but then again you can only stretch that so far, and you could basically resolve any conflict there in a couple of lines of dialogue . Then again, they Everything else is just fluff.