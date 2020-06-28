« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Last of Us.... Part II  (Read 7534 times)

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,723
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
« Reply #200 on: June 28, 2020, 11:51:00 AM »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on June 28, 2020, 09:35:22 AM
You only choose to be a killing machine. The majority of encounters can be avoided.


Think you said the same about the first game a few pages back and that just isn't true, the closest seems to be an 11 kill run using glitches. The story in the second game is literally about killing too much, there's no divirgent story path where you choose not to be a killing machine.
Logged

Offline Dynasty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 90
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
« Reply #201 on: June 28, 2020, 12:30:14 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 28, 2020, 11:11:46 AM
Considering Dynasty completed it in a day he must have really hated it  ;D

Ive played it every night since release and I still havent completed it. Im far into it but still not close to finishing it.
My copy came a day early and I wanted to trade it as soon as possible!  :)

On a side note, this is why I don't like criticising the game people get offended  ;D

The game can easily be done in  20 hours if you limit exploration for collectables e.t.c

The story is just a mess. I'm sorry it's full of holes akin to Game of Thrones season 8 that just leaves me puzzled throughout.  I really find it hard to give a shite about anyone or anything in this game by the end.
« Last Edit: June 28, 2020, 12:48:54 PM by Dynasty »
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,069
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
« Reply #202 on: June 28, 2020, 12:47:52 PM »
Quote from: Dynasty on June 28, 2020, 12:30:14 PM
My copy came a day early and I wanted to trade it as soon as possible!  :)

On a side note, this is why I don't like criticising the game people get offended  ;D

The game can easily be done in  20 hours if you limit exploration for collectables e.t.c

The story is just a mess I'm sorry it's full of holes akin to Game of Thrones season 8 that just leaves me puzzled throughout.

Nobody is offended.  ::)

Youve rushed through a game and not enjoyed the story. As I said earlier Im far into it and nothing in the story has puzzled me so far.
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,165
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
« Reply #203 on: June 28, 2020, 12:51:22 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on June 27, 2020, 09:05:28 PM
That's the video game equivalent of Schindler's List you're talking about there pal!

;D

A lot of that echoes the criticism I've seen from people.
Logged

Offline Dynasty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 90
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
« Reply #204 on: June 28, 2020, 12:52:39 PM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on June 27, 2020, 10:55:04 PM
. The first game struck the right balance. It was a simple enough story that never got in the way, and it felt like you were on a journey with two characters, and any story telling became about them and their progressing relationship as the seasons moved on. TLoU 2 has none of that to keep the player invested or interested enough to give a shit.
Have to agree with that could not have put it better!
Logged

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,772
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
« Reply #205 on: June 28, 2020, 06:23:23 PM »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on June 28, 2020, 09:35:22 AM
You only choose to be a killing machine. The majority of encounters can be avoided.

Out of curiosity Dynasty what do you consider a masterpiece in story telling in videos games?

Is there one? They're mostly just excuses for *gameplay mechanic*. Unless you count the telltale games
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,304
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
« Reply #206 on: June 28, 2020, 06:33:29 PM »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on June 28, 2020, 09:35:22 AM
You only choose to be a killing machine. The majority of encounters can be avoided.
Yeah, but it still doesn't circumvent the fact that the game's central plot conflict is about  Ellie going on a revenge mission to kill people. If the game was trying to make you feel guilty or empathy towards that kind of behaviour, then it shouldn't have made the game focus on the more brutal aspects, which it clearly wants you to see and experience, otherwise they wouldn't have lavishly concentrated on making all those lovely gore and death animation effects. The other thing is, that unlike games like Mass Effect, and heavily  story-based driven game, you're not given a say or any choice in the matter on how the story pans out. You're basically being berated and patronised by Naughty Dog here. It's a vanity project driven by an ego.

Now, don't get me wrong, the game has to have some kind of narrative framework to hold itself up on, but let's not pretend to make it anything other than what it should have been, which is just a basic revenge story. Blowing people up, murdering them horrendously, and petrol bombing annoying mutts in a game is fun. It's just that simple. If they wanted to make you feel guilty, then don't make that stuff so fun? A game being fun? hey, whodathunkit.
« Last Edit: June 28, 2020, 06:37:46 PM by Macphisto80 »
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
« Reply #207 on: June 28, 2020, 06:33:51 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on June 28, 2020, 06:23:23 PM
Is there one? They're mostly just excuses for *gameplay mechanic*. Unless you count the telltale games

I think there are examples yeah. Firewatch, What Remains of Edith Finch, Brothers A tale of two sons. Life is strange, Nier Automata and I'd consider both TLOU games and others among them.
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
« Reply #208 on: June 28, 2020, 06:50:52 PM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on June 28, 2020, 06:33:29 PM
Yeah, but it still doesn't circumvent the fact that the game's central plot conflict is about  Ellie going on a revenge mission to kill people. If the game was trying to make you feel guilty or empathy towards that kind of behaviour, then it shouldn't have made the game focus on the more brutal aspects, which it clearly wants you to see and experience, otherwise they wouldn't have lavishly concentrated on making all those lovely gore and death animation effects. The other thing is, that unlike games like Mass Effect, and heavily  story-based driven game, you're not given a say or any choice in the matter on how the story pans out. You're basically being berated and patronised by Naughty Dog here. It's a vanity project driven by an ego.

Now, don't get me wrong, the game has to have some kind of narrative framework to hold itself up on, but let's not pretend to make it anything other than what it should have been, which is just a basic revenge story. Blowing people up, murdering them horrendously, and petrol bombing annoying mutts in a game is fun. It's just that simple. If they wanted to make you feel guilty, then don't make that stuff so fun? A game being fun? hey, whodathunkit.

It is a basic revenge story though. I mean there are elements besides that but for every action there has to be a reaction and I think that's what was also trying to be conveyed. When your caught up in this spiral of revenge and you don't see the people your hurting until it's too late. Yes it's not perfect because your this desensitised individual who seemingly isn't bothered by all these gruesome deaths carried out but is every protagonist supposed to be like Geralt of Rivia who is devoid of all emotion or not supposed to realise there is a line you don't cross, maybe that like has just shifted because of the world they are in.


Maybe I'm a sucker because the VA and the animation and music all brought together makes it all engrossing for me and I just didn't see these issues some other people did.
« Last Edit: June 28, 2020, 06:54:37 PM by naYoRHa2b »
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,304
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
« Reply #209 on: June 28, 2020, 06:57:04 PM »
Yeah, but that's the point. Druckmann and the gaming media want you to believe it's this grandiose masterpiece, befitting of the highest of praise and have you look on it like it's a finely tuned piece of art, rather than anything other than what it is. What it should be. A video game. That's all it is. It's a game. It's fun. It's supposed to be entertaining. It's not Schindler's List. It's not Citizen Kane (Harry Kane, maybe). It's not even Porky's Revenge for fuck sake. It's not saying anything profound whatsoever, so I don't get the pretence. Reviewers are marking this up as a masterpiece. A 10 out of 10, not because the gameplay has anything to say for itself, but on the narrative. That's laughable.

Mentioning Joel is a good point, because that's basically the only interesting thread TLoU ended on and should have really focused on more in this one, but then again you can only stretch that so far, and you could basically resolve any conflict there in a couple of lines of dialogue . Then again, they Everything else is just fluff.
« Last Edit: June 28, 2020, 07:05:32 PM by Macphisto80 »
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,069
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
« Reply #210 on: June 28, 2020, 07:03:09 PM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on June 28, 2020, 06:57:04 PM
Yeah, but that's the point. Druckmann and the gaming media want you to believe it's this grandiose masterpiece, befitting of the highest of praise and have you look on it like it's a finely tuned piece of art, rather than anything other than what it is. What it should be. A video game. That's all it is. It's a game. It's fun. It's supposed to be entertaining. It's not Schindler's List. It's not Citizen Kane (Harry Kane, maybe). It's not even Porky's Revenge for fuck sake. It's not saying anything profound whatsoever, so I don't get the pretence. Reviewers are marking this up as a masterpiece. A 10 out of 10, not because the gameplay has anything to say for itself, but on the narrative. That's laughable.

Are you finding it both fun and entertaining? Ive only seen 1 person on twitter compare it to Schindlers List. Its not the first time a video game scores great reviews saying it is a masterpiece so Im not sure why you are reading too much into this one?
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
« Reply #211 on: June 28, 2020, 07:06:31 PM »
A 10 out of 10 doesn't have to be perfect. Take RDR2, the gameplay isn't perfect, it's slow and sluggish and the shooting is extremely basic. The world is amazing but there are issues with story and pacing and mission design. Every game made has issues why are these issues in the last of us 2 so much more of an issue in comparison. Because of hype or the leaks or the subsequent success of the game? I mean it's sitting at 94 on MC and it's the fastest selling exclusive PS4 game ever, even with all these leaks. For me it doesn't add up that a game with all these issues ends up being this successful. It must be doing something right to of done so well.
« Last Edit: June 28, 2020, 07:08:10 PM by naYoRHa2b »
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,304
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
« Reply #212 on: June 28, 2020, 07:16:18 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 28, 2020, 07:03:09 PM
Are you finding it both fun and entertaining? Ive only seen 1 person on twitter compare it to Schindlers List. Its not the first time a video game scores great reviews saying it is a masterpiece so Im not sure why you are reading too much into this one?
I'm reading into it because it's an issue with the industry as a whole. I've had this opinion on narrative driven games for years, and you'll probably find me ranting about it somewhere previously in another thread. Probably in TLoU 1 or somewhere else. Video games are no longer solely being judged on the things they should be judged on. This has a knock on effect, where more and more, you'll find developers trying to emulate the success of another based on the things they are being praised for in the gaming media. If a game isn't this sprawling "AAA" state of the art, story driven masterpiece a'la "Schindler's List" that costs 4 billion to make and sells 20 billion copies, then it's not going to warrant the effort, and thus you're going to see less risks and new ideas being taken. The ironic thing about the story in games like these, is that I find the more interesting story elements in world building details within the game design itself. Letters left strewn about that you read. Story elements told by visuals that your brain fills in the gaps. The first game was brilliant at this, and the second has it also. This is nothing new in games, because you can go back as far as the original Resident Evil for this kind of story telling, and it works flawlessly in the context of a video game. Unless it's an RPG, then that's a different kind of design.
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,304
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
« Reply #213 on: June 28, 2020, 07:23:41 PM »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on June 28, 2020, 07:06:31 PM
A 10 out of 10 doesn't have to be perfect. Take RDR2, the gameplay isn't perfect, it's slow and sluggish and the shooting is extremely basic. The world is amazing but there are issues with story and pacing and mission design. Every game made has issues why are these issues in the last of us 2 so much more of an issue in comparison. Because of hype or the leaks or the subsequent success of the game? I mean it's sitting at 94 on MC and it's the fastest selling exclusive PS4 game ever, even with all these leaks. For me it doesn't add up that a game with all these issues ends up being this successful. It must be doing something right to of done so well.
Yeah, but it's been a well known fact that a games score and it's sales are directly related. If a developer doesn't get a perfect score these days, they'll either harass the reviewer, threaten the publication with some form of blackmail, or strike them off their Christmas goodies list. There's a sense of elitist entitlement going on there. Reviewers are afraid to give honest reviews out of fear of being harangued and forced out of their jobs.
Logged

Offline buttersstotch

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
« Reply #214 on: June 28, 2020, 07:27:06 PM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on June 28, 2020, 07:16:18 PM
I'm reading into it because it's an issue with the industry as a whole. I've had this opinion on narrative driven games for years, and you'll probably find me ranting about it somewhere previously in another thread. Probably in TLoU 1 or somewhere else. Video games are no longer solely being judged on the things they should be judged on. This has a knock on effect, where more and more, you'll find developers trying to emulate the success of another based on the things they are being praised for in the gaming media. If a game isn't this sprawling "AAA" state of the art, story driven masterpiece a'la "Schindler's List" that costs 4 billion to make and sells 20 billion copies, then it's not going to warrant the effort, and thus you're going to see less risks and new ideas being taken. The ironic thing about the story in games like these, is that I find the more interesting story elements in world building details within the game design itself. Letters left strewn about that you read. Story elements told by visuals that your brain fills in the gaps. The first game was brilliant at this, and the second has it also. This is nothing new in games, because you can go back as far as the original Resident Evil for this kind of story telling, and it works flawlessly in the context of a video game. Unless it's an RPG, then that's a different kind of design.

I think you're looking way too deep in to it mate. Industries things and games adapt. Personally i am a very, very casual gamer and what attracts me to a game is something story driven and something that I can invest my time in to. The Last of Us did this perfectly and the Last of Us Part II does it also. I'm taking my time and playing a couple of hours every day and I reckon I'm about half way through.

Literally in terms of gameplay it's 10x better than the original, the level designs are better and the AI, while not perfect still are so much better. You kill people in the first Last of Us II but cos you play axe a dog or people have names now people have got their knickers in a twist about it. Just don't get that- it's still a video game and not real life.

I've avoided all the spoilers, but having read the Chapter List I know exactly where the story is going. I'm enjoying the pacing and trying to work out where it's going and filling in the gaps with what happened before the game. Judging from the comments on Metacritic people are pissed because of what happens in the first Act of the game.
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,304
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
« Reply #215 on: June 28, 2020, 07:47:56 PM »
Quote from: buttersstotch on June 28, 2020, 07:27:06 PM
I think you're looking way too deep in to it mate. Industries things and games adapt. Personally i am a very, very casual gamer and what attracts me to a game is something story driven and something that I can invest my time in to. The Last of Us did this perfectly and the Last of Us Part II does it also. I'm taking my time and playing a couple of hours every day and I reckon I'm about half way through.

Literally in terms of gameplay it's 10x better than the original, the level designs are better and the AI, while not perfect still are so much better. You kill people in the first Last of Us II but cos you play axe a dog or people have names now people have got their knickers in a twist about it. Just don't get that- it's still a video game and not real life.

I've avoided all the spoilers, but having read the Chapter List I know exactly where the story is going. I'm enjoying the pacing and trying to work out where it's going and filling in the gaps with what happened before the game. Judging from the comments on Metacritic people are pissed because of what happens in the first Act of the game.
Don't get me wrong. I think it's a brilliant game. I'm the same as yourself when it comes to casually playing games these days, but then again, my attitude towards games these days is a lot more cynical than what it's been in the past, so I'll refuse to buy into all the usual industry bullshit and hype. The issue I have is that when you go and make a game like this and have it as a narrative driven experience, then the narrative itself has to be held under scrutiny in the same way any game wanting to be an interactive film should. You then have to assess it in the same way you would a film or a book or TV show. In that regard, calling TLoU2 a masterpiece based on that perspective is absurd. It's a good game, with a superfluous plot that really doesn't matter. The plot is just a vehicle for you to have fun murdering people and mushroom zombies. Oh, and dogs.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,069
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
« Reply #216 on: June 29, 2020, 10:56:50 AM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on June 28, 2020, 07:47:56 PM
Don't get me wrong. I think it's a brilliant game. I'm the same as yourself when it comes to casually playing games these days, but then again, my attitude towards games these days is a lot more cynical than what it's been in the past, so I'll refuse to buy into all the usual industry bullshit and hype. The issue I have is that when you go and make a game like this and have it as a narrative driven experience, then the narrative itself has to be held under scrutiny in the same way any game wanting to be an interactive film should. You then have to assess it in the same way you would a film or a book or TV show. In that regard, calling TLoU2 a masterpiece based on that perspective is absurd. It's a good game, with a superfluous plot that really doesn't matter. The plot is just a vehicle for you to have fun murdering people and mushroom zombies. Oh, and dogs.

Industry bullshit and hype are not exclusively a video game problem though, it's the same in any medium. I personally think this is better than the first game in every way possible and I've had a lot of fun with it which is primarily the reason to play video games in my opinion.
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,376
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
« Reply #217 on: June 30, 2020, 08:58:10 PM »
This game is relentless. Im exhausted after every session. Im a sensitive guy but I cant be the only one who gets frightened while playing?
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
« Reply #218 on: June 30, 2020, 10:52:15 PM »
There's definitely a few areas I felt uncomfortable. But then again I don't like hospitals in real life...
Logged

Offline GiorgosCarraGoonies

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 785
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
« Reply #219 on: July 1, 2020, 09:23:20 AM »
Quote from: dalarr on June 30, 2020, 08:58:10 PM
This game is relentless. Im exhausted after every session. Im a sensitive guy but I cant be the only one who gets frightened while playing?
Oh, no - I'm a coward.  A 6 foot 2, 19 stone coward.

I'm only fucking 3 hours in, there have only been limited interactions with the infected so far, but I am on edge literally the whole time.

It's mad - I'm usually pretty much OK when I'm actually fighting the fuckers  and I know that they're there, it's the time when I'm exploring and can't yet see any of them that puts me on edge  ;D

So yeah - you're not the only coward.  I wasn't always like this, either.  I played the first two Resi's when I was 10/11 years old - pretty sure I finished the first one, and I got as far in the 2nd as I could before I had to leave it back to the video shop (rental days!).  I bought Resi 2 remake a few months ago and I've managed less than 2 hours over 2 sessions and can't bring myself to go back to it  :boxhead
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,069
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
« Reply #220 on: July 1, 2020, 09:30:39 AM »
Quote from: dalarr on June 30, 2020, 08:58:10 PM
This game is relentless. Im exhausted after every session. Im a sensitive guy but I cant be the only one who gets frightened while playing?

I'm the same. They really nailed the horror side of it in this one I think.
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,376
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
« Reply #221 on: July 1, 2020, 11:19:54 AM »
Thats good to know. Just like you, its not necessarily the enemies but the suspense. You never know whats coming, or when. There are no safe places anywhere. Even the beautiful scenery is scary at times.
Logged

Offline Joseph-Immanuel Queen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,303
  • Reina es el rey (de Milán)
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
« Reply #222 on: July 1, 2020, 12:41:46 PM »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on June 30, 2020, 10:52:15 PM
There's definitely a few areas I felt uncomfortable. But then again I don't like hospitals in real life...

Did it yesterday. Fucking hell.
Logged

Offline Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,263
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
« Reply #223 on: July 1, 2020, 10:09:17 PM »
Quote from: dalarr on June 30, 2020, 08:58:10 PM
This game is relentless. Im exhausted after every session. Im a sensitive guy but I cant be the only one who gets frightened while playing?
The moment before getting the bow, I knew what was going to be coming and it still scared me shitless.
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 AM
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,069
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
« Reply #224 on: July 1, 2020, 11:51:00 PM »
Just finished it. Wow, what a fucking journey that was! Im exhausted.
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
« Reply #225 on: July 2, 2020, 10:37:48 AM »
I've read a few reviews since I've completed the game, but this one here is probably the best one I've seen. HUGE spoilers.

https://youtu.be/bh5gzGs-63Y
Logged

Offline J-Mc-

  • Just a wanker on a wind-up
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,087
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
« Reply #226 on: July 2, 2020, 03:40:23 PM »
It’s an incredible bit of story telling.

Logged

Offline Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,263
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
« Reply #227 on: Yesterday at 04:16:15 PM »
Sold more in the UK in June than the rest of the top 10 combined lol
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 AM
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Offline Dynasty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 90
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
« Reply #228 on: Yesterday at 08:49:51 PM »
God forbid some one says anything bad about a AAA game, really hate the video.game review industry not even allowed your own opinion if it does not fit in.

https://www.altchar.com/game-news/sony-contacts-website-over-negative-the-last-of-us-part-2-review-aMeDH5F1BrLB
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
« Reply #229 on: Today at 09:01:58 AM »
Quote from: Dynasty on Yesterday at 08:49:51 PM
God forbid some one says anything bad about a AAA game, really hate the video.game review industry not even allowed your own opinion if it does not fit in.

https://www.altchar.com/game-news/sony-contacts-website-over-negative-the-last-of-us-part-2-review-aMeDH5F1BrLB

Yeah they contacted Vice seeking clarification. Infact if you actually read the tweet you would see how it was done amicably and not demanding a change or a pull. For the record this is what PR do, like it's their job and it happens all the time. Vice isn't even counted on metacritic, there is a lot of questionable takes in the review which questions if you've even played the game..

Why aren't you posting this....https://twitter.com/LauraBaileyVO/status/1279173199918292992?s=09

Or all the death threats Neil has been getting. This isn't about oh the story isn't as good as people say is it lol

It's about some right wing bigotry. Clear as day.

You give a shit about Sony contacting vice over a review but not the thousands of death threats, rape threats etc that the writers and actors got.

You find a single issue ie this, or you find one reference to shindlers list (how's that even on Naughty Dog btw like it's used as some kind of small minded way of throwing shade on a game lol) to justify why your in a different camp to other people. Like you don't have to justify why you sit over there, nobody cares but you feel like it's your mission to let everyone know the game isn't as good as people make it out to be.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:11:54 AM by naYoRHa2b »
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,069
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
« Reply #230 on: Today at 09:16:30 AM »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 09:01:58 AM
Yeah they contacted Vice seeking clarification. Infact if you actually read the tweet you would see how it was done amicably and not demanding a change or a pull. For the record this is what PR do, like it's their job and it happens all the time. Vice isn't even counted on metacritic, there is a lot of questionable takes in the review which questions if you've even played the game..

Why aren't you posting this....https://twitter.com/LauraBaileyVO/status/1279173199918292992?s=09

Or all the death threats Neil has been getting. This isn't about oh the story isn't as good as people say is it lol

It's about some right wing bigotry. Clear as day.

You give a shit about Sony contacting vice over a review but not the thousands of death threats, rape threats etc that the writers and actors got.

You find a single issue ie this, or you find one reference to shindlers list (how's that even on Naughty Dog btw like it's used as some kind of small minded way of throwing shade on a game lol) to justify why your in a different camp to other people. Like you don't have to justify why you sit over there, nobody cares but you feel like it's your mission to let everyone know the game isn't as good as people make it out to be.

Fucking nerds man. Either enjoy the game or dont but dont be sending death threats for fuck sake.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 