He mentioned it in an interview earlier this year (can't remember the name, but was by a former solider, I think. From Liverpool) that he sometimes purposely said things to get a rise from his colleagues and get some traction from the viewers.Always been confrontational and direct, but now he's doing it for a different agenda rather than for the sake of winning, and I think that's what rubs Liverpool supporters the wrong way. Push comes to shove, he'll throw the club or players under the bus if it gets him more eyeballs and attention.
Years ago I heard Philly kicking off on Benitez on our coach, didn't sit well for me at the time, as I was a big Benitez fan but disagree with Carragher on his views on Benitez or Pickford but some of the posts on here are well over the top. Carragher never gave less than 100% every time he pulled on a shirt and ironically was very effective in Benitez's teams and rewriting things because you don't agree with him doesn't seem right. Every time people need someone to do something in North Liverpoool/Sefton Carragher helps out if he can, he's done it for years, been to loads of things where he's helped out for no publicity, when my then little lads judo club opens 20 odd years ago, Carragher is there having photos with all the kids giving his time helps out loads you don't hear about, he's always helped out if he could. Just recently we were raising money for cancer treatment for a friends daughter, who's the first we go to, and Jamie is on the phone to her Mum explaining he can't make event as he's working commentating on Champions league final but offering support of his foundation. I don't get too stary eyed about footballers, disagree with his views but don't rewrite history, great servant to Liverpool.
Agreed. People get far too emotional/precious with all the shite punditry they hear on Sky Sports or whatever. Still a legend for me and was one of my favourites growing up. Nothing footy-related that he says on Sky Sports is going to change that for me (probably helps that I don't really watch any of that punditry shite these days anyway)He's still a proud scouser and that for me is enough
I love this forum but it can't half be weird sometimes. Gerrard and Carragher both often get spoken of in these kind of terms in these threads. Carragher lived and breathed this club his whole career, maybe he made mistakes and errors of judgement along the way but there's no doubt the club's wellbeing was always at heart. Don't think his whole playing career was an elaborate attempt at ensuring he'd have a good punditry career off the back of it on account of playing for Liverpool. It's always the ones who cared for the club most who get targeted with stuff like this. Bit part bang average players who never won trophies for us are spoken of like kings in comparison.
basically this.I dont hate him, no time for hate, exept for those who really are hateful (hi Donald Trump!...and ABU DHABI FC!). But I went totally off him after all the Rafa stuff anyway, this is nothing new, there is just something rather xenophobic about him, and I have zero time for that.Dont get to hear his punditry much thankfully, but he is just really irritating in the media, see enough of that on twitter and here etc. Him and his bessie mate Neville get far too much air-time. Although he is now cropping up over here on Champions League coverage, which is a shame!
Spitting aside, I really can't think what Carra's done to deserve so much ire from the fans? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯He's a pundit and it's now his job to deliver a fair assessment of all teams and it's not like he's pulling a Danny Murphy on us and telling our players they're not fit to lace the boots of whatever rival player.
Article from him today saying how he'd love to see Mourinho win the league again.Absolute sell out.
Article from him today saying how he'd love to see Mourinho win the league again.Absolute sell out.
He probably hates his job, but he's doing it to put food on the table for his family.
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Yep, he's just doing his job. His role description probably makes it a requirement for him to be as 'controversial' as possible in order to generate more attention and views.He probably hates his job, but he's doing it to put food on the table for his family.Never rated him as a football player - although loved his passion. But can understand why he is the way he is. It might all just be an act as part of his job. In that case, it doesn't really bother me. That's the nature of punditry in the media.
Isn't he earning £4 million a year at Sky.Food on the table for his family, he must shop at Harrods for his groceries, daily diet of Fois Gras, Caviar, Oysters, White Truffles and Wagyu Beef and dining at 3 star Michelin restaurants.
Page created in 0.037 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.92]