He mentioned it in an interview earlier this year (can't remember the name, but was by a former solider, I think. From Liverpool) that he sometimes purposely said things to get a rise from his colleagues and get some traction from the viewers.



Always been confrontational and direct, but now he's doing it for a different agenda rather than for the sake of winning, and I think that's what rubs Liverpool supporters the wrong way. Push comes to shove, he'll throw the club or players under the bus if it gets him more eyeballs and attention.



And that's where he loses goodwill and respect from fans.I don't expect him to be as one eyed as Thommo always was on Sky, but he's a pain to the club and Klopp seems to have run out of patience with the latest nonsense last week.It says a lot when Gary Neville is fairer to us and Souness seems to care about the club a lot more. As I said it was similar with Lawrenson who went down a lot in Liverpool fans estimations with how he was as a pundit when he was more on telly and he was a far better defender for Liverpool than Carragher was. Hansen never did even though he wasn't afraid to call it as he saw it because he was always fair and actually spoke sense, whereas they've come over like they have an axe to grind with the club.He wasn't always the perfect professional or character either as player for us by any means. He's always had that snide/dark side to him; even though we can still recognise the good he achieved as a player and the positive charity work he's always been well renowned for. he's a complicated character.