« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jamie Carragher  (Read 88539 times)

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1080 on: October 27, 2020, 01:40:01 PM »
Quote from: Doc Red on October 27, 2020, 11:47:20 AM
He mentioned it in an interview earlier this year (can't remember the name, but was by a former solider, I think. From Liverpool) that he sometimes purposely said things to get a rise from his colleagues and get some traction from the viewers.

Always been confrontational and direct, but now he's doing it for a different agenda rather than for the sake of winning, and I think that's what rubs Liverpool supporters the wrong way. Push comes to shove, he'll throw the club or players under the bus if it gets him more eyeballs and attention.

And that's where he loses goodwill and respect from fans.

I don't expect him to be as one eyed as Thommo always was on Sky, but he's a pain to the club and Klopp seems to have run out of patience with the latest nonsense last week.

It says a lot when Gary Neville is fairer to us and Souness seems to care about the club a lot more. As I said it was similar with Lawrenson who went down a lot in Liverpool fans estimations with how he was as a pundit when he was more on telly and he was a far better defender for Liverpool than Carragher was. Hansen never did even though he wasn't afraid to call it as he saw it because he was always fair and actually spoke sense, whereas they've come over like they have an axe to grind with the club.

He wasn't always the perfect professional or character either as player for us by any means. He's always had that snide/dark side to him; even though we can still recognise the good he achieved as a player and the positive charity work he's always been well renowned for. he's a complicated character.
« Last Edit: October 27, 2020, 01:47:46 PM by Fromola »
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1081 on: October 27, 2020, 01:46:43 PM »
Notice on sky when he cant get his word in sometimes he gets in a huff.
Horrible trait to have when he cant listen to others with a different opinion.

Comes across to me as a narrow minded individual
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,214
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1082 on: October 27, 2020, 03:51:56 PM »
Quote from: The 92A on October 26, 2020, 10:03:31 PM
Years ago I heard Philly kicking off on Benitez on our coach, didn't sit well for me at the time, as I was a big Benitez fan but disagree with Carragher on his views on Benitez or Pickford but some of the posts on here are well over the top. Carragher never gave less than 100% every time he pulled on a shirt and ironically was very effective in Benitez's teams and rewriting things because you don't agree with him doesn't seem right. Every time people need someone to do something in North Liverpoool/Sefton Carragher helps out if he can, he's done it for years, been to loads of things where he's helped out for no publicity, when my then little lads judo club opens 20 odd years ago, Carragher is there having photos with all the kids giving his time helps out loads you don't hear about, he's always helped out if he could. Just recently we were raising money for cancer treatment for a friends daughter, who's the first we go to, and Jamie is on the phone to her Mum explaining he can't make event as he's working commentating on Champions league final but offering support of his foundation. I don't get too stary eyed about footballers, disagree with his views but don't rewrite history, great servant to Liverpool.

Agreed. People get far too emotional/precious with all the shite punditry they hear on Sky Sports or whatever. Still a legend for me and was one of my favourites growing up. Nothing footy-related that he says on Sky Sports is going to change that for me (probably helps that I don't really watch any of that punditry shite these days anyway)

He's still a proud scouser and that for me is enough
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1083 on: October 27, 2020, 06:54:39 PM »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on October 27, 2020, 03:51:56 PM
Agreed. People get far too emotional/precious with all the shite punditry they hear on Sky Sports or whatever. Still a legend for me and was one of my favourites growing up. Nothing footy-related that he says on Sky Sports is going to change that for me (probably helps that I don't really watch any of that punditry shite these days anyway)

He's still a proud scouser and that for me is enough

Success comes with amnesia, a lot of the times, dont it.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1084 on: November 10, 2020, 11:20:21 AM »
He's on talkshite with Durham from 4.

Dumb and Dumber.
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,579
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1085 on: November 11, 2020, 12:10:09 AM »
Quote from: alonsoisared on October 23, 2020, 07:01:40 PM
  ;D ;D

I love this forum but it can't half be weird sometimes. Gerrard and Carragher both often get spoken of in these kind of terms in these threads. Carragher lived and breathed this club his whole career, maybe he made mistakes and errors of judgement along the way but there's no doubt the club's wellbeing was always at heart. Don't think his whole playing career was an elaborate attempt at ensuring he'd have a good punditry career off the back of it on account of playing for Liverpool. It's always the ones who cared for the club most who get targeted with stuff like this. Bit part bang average players who never won trophies for us are spoken of like kings in comparison.

Spot on, mate
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,579
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1086 on: November 11, 2020, 12:19:48 AM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on October 23, 2020, 08:29:42 PM
basically this.

I dont hate him, no time for hate, exept for those who really are hateful (hi Donald Trump!...and ABU DHABI FC!).  But I went totally off him after all the Rafa stuff anyway, this is nothing new, there is just something rather xenophobic about him, and I have zero time for that.

Dont get to hear his punditry much thankfully, but he is just really irritating in the media, see enough of that on twitter and here etc. Him and his bessie mate Neville get far too much air-time. Although he is now cropping up over here on Champions League coverage, which is a shame!

Fixed Dim
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline exiledinyorkshire

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,686
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1087 on: November 13, 2020, 01:03:37 PM »
Ex professional footballer - is actually a bit of a prick sometimes.

who would have thought it?
Logged

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,613
  • We're not English we're Scouse!
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1088 on: November 13, 2020, 01:09:24 PM »
I don't mind him as a pundit, sometimes disagree with his views but name one pundit that you consistently agree with? He's a footy enthusiast, lives and breathes the game and is a proud Scouser, cant ask for much more than that.

I tell you what though, I would have loved his effort on his last game (against QPR) to have gone in instead of hitting the woodwork.

Logged
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."

Offline eddiedingle

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1089 on: November 13, 2020, 01:52:38 PM »
Gobshite
Logged

Offline fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,702
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1090 on: November 13, 2020, 01:55:00 PM »
Good thing Carragher doesn't divide opinion on these boards...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Pradan

  • Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,036
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1091 on: November 14, 2020, 11:55:06 AM »
He's sure plugging this new book of his!
Logged

Offline Elliemental

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1092 on: November 14, 2020, 12:24:39 PM »
Spitting aside, I really can't think what Carra's done to deserve so much ire from the fans? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

He's a pundit and it's now his job to deliver a fair assessment of all teams and it's not like he's pulling a Danny Murphy on us and telling our players they're not fit to lace the boots of whatever rival player.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,143
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1093 on: November 14, 2020, 01:47:22 PM »
Quote from: Elliemental on November 14, 2020, 12:24:39 PM
Spitting aside, I really can't think what Carra's done to deserve so much ire from the fans? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

He's a pundit and it's now his job to deliver a fair assessment of all teams and it's not like he's pulling a Danny Murphy on us and telling our players they're not fit to lace the boots of whatever rival player.

Surely the stuff with Rafa is the first thing that turned a lot off people of him no?  It was a real true colours moment.
Logged

Offline eddiedingle

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1094 on: November 14, 2020, 02:23:44 PM »
Just read his autobiography. He's a complete dipstick.
Logged

Offline Elliemental

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1095 on: November 15, 2020, 08:32:32 PM »
Ah yes, he helped give Rafa the push, didn't he? NGL, I've never read any footballer's autobiographies. I love what they do, but can't be bringing myself to plough through ghost-written bios. I just judge him on his actions as a pundit, these days.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1096 on: November 15, 2020, 09:30:29 PM »
Quote from: Elliemental on November 14, 2020, 12:24:39 PM
Spitting aside, I really can't think what Carra's done to deserve so much ire from the fans? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

He's a pundit and it's now his job to deliver a fair assessment of all teams and it's not like he's pulling a Danny Murphy on us and telling our players they're not fit to lace the boots of whatever rival player.

He said Alisson was like having Mignolet in goal recently. I don't buy the 'tell it like it is' punditry which you'd get from someone like Hansen. He's clueless.

I used to really like Carragher until I read his book though. He came across as a total knobhead and soon after that there was all the Rafa stuff, going on Sky sitting there laughing while Merson was ripping into his team mates, the Arbeloa fight.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1097 on: November 20, 2020, 12:20:29 PM »
Article from him today saying how he'd love to see Mourinho win the league again.

Absolute sell out.
Logged

Offline Sorted!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,684
  • Bosso Ngenkani.
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1098 on: November 20, 2020, 01:05:55 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on November 20, 2020, 12:20:29 PM
Article from him today saying how he'd love to see Mourinho win the league again.

Absolute sell out.

I read that article. I see where you are coming from, but Carra has to sell himself to more than just the LFC audience now. His paymasters wouldn't want to see him beating the pro-LFC drum constantly now.

I'm all for a draw tomorrow between Jose and pep, loads of red cards and injuries ;-)
Logged
We'll visit the Folies Bergeres,
They like to see the Scousers there,
The women are lovely with skin like a peach,
But no one can move it like Kenny Dalglish.

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,419
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1099 on: November 20, 2020, 04:33:49 PM »
Quote from: Doc Red on October 27, 2020, 11:47:20 AM
He mentioned it in an interview earlier this year (can't remember the name, but was by a former solider, I think. From Liverpool) that he sometimes purposely said things to get a rise from his colleagues and get some traction from the viewers.

Always been confrontational and direct, but now he's doing it for a different agenda rather than for the sake of winning, and I think that's what rubs Liverpool supporters the wrong way. Push comes to shove, he'll throw the club or players under the bus if it gets him more eyeballs and attention.
Yep, he's just doing his job. His role description probably makes it a requirement for him to be as 'controversial' as possible in order to generate more attention and views.

He probably hates his job, but he's doing it to put food on the table for his family.

Never rated him as a football player - although loved his passion. But can understand why he is the way he is. It might all just be an act as part of his job. In that case, it doesn't really bother me. That's the nature of punditry in the media.
Logged
Dalglish - Barnes - Beardsley - McManaman - Fowler - Owen - Gerrard - Torres - Suarez - Salah - Mane - Firmino

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1100 on: November 20, 2020, 04:54:40 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on November 20, 2020, 12:20:29 PM
Article from him today saying how he'd love to see Mourinho win the league again.

Absolute sell out.

He literally said in his book he loves Alex Ferguson (and at the time Owen signed for them how he was excited for Owen to play for him). What do you expect?
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,336
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1101 on: Yesterday at 11:26:10 AM »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on November 20, 2020, 04:33:49 PM

He probably hates his job, but he's doing it to put food on the table for his family.

Carragher employed by Sky being described as modern slavery, Ive seen it all now.

As for being an act, wrong again. Hes always been a c*nt.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 PM
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1102 on: Yesterday at 12:32:45 PM »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on November 20, 2020, 04:33:49 PM
Yep, he's just doing his job. His role description probably makes it a requirement for him to be as 'controversial' as possible in order to generate more attention and views.

He probably hates his job, but he's doing it to put food on the table for his family.

Never rated him as a football player - although loved his passion. But can understand why he is the way he is. It might all just be an act as part of his job. In that case, it doesn't really bother me. That's the nature of punditry in the media.
Food on the table, do me a fucking favour. He wont need to work again.
One thing that really gets me is people almost queuing up to defend the ridiculous money people earn from the game.
I bet youre one of those people who will make out some players are hard done by because they only earn 50 grand a week when a team mate earns more.

A 15 year premier league career and youre talking like hes out there at the coal face supporting his family, whats more youre saying it at a time when there are millions facing genuine hardship.
Food on the table, fucking hell.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,647
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1103 on: Yesterday at 12:46:02 PM »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on November 20, 2020, 04:33:49 PM
Yep, he's just doing his job. His role description probably makes it a requirement for him to be as 'controversial' as possible in order to generate more attention and views.

He probably hates his job, but he's doing it to put food on the table for his family.

Never rated him as a football player - although loved his passion. But can understand why he is the way he is. It might all just be an act as part of his job. In that case, it doesn't really bother me. That's the nature of punditry in the media.

Please this is bullshit of the highest order.

A single mother working 2 jobs as a waitress and a factory worker, hates their job and is just working to put food on table. Carragher was a professional footballer for 15 years earn 100k+ a week and is earning 4mil+ a year at sky.

He's fucking nowhere near just putting food on the table.

What an utter ridiculous assertion to make.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:15:12 PM by Chakan »
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1104 on: Yesterday at 12:59:09 PM »
Isn't he earning £4 million a year at Sky.

Food on the table for his family, he must shop at Harrods for his groceries, daily diet of  Fois Gras, Caviar, Oysters, White Truffles and Wagyu Beef and dining at 3 star Michelin restaurants.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1105 on: Yesterday at 07:17:32 PM »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on November 20, 2020, 04:33:49 PM
Yep, he's just doing his job. His role description probably makes it a requirement for him to be as 'controversial' as possible in order to generate more attention and views.

He probably hates his job, but he's doing it to put food on the table for his family.

Never rated him as a football player - although loved his passion. But can understand why he is the way he is. It might all just be an act as part of his job. In that case, it doesn't really bother me. That's the nature of punditry in the media.

He talked just as much shite in his book while he was still playing for us.

He's only doing punditry (like Murphy and Owen and the rest) as an easy gig because he doesn't fancy sticking his neck out and coaching like Gerrard is.
Logged

Online God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1106 on: Today at 09:00:41 AM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 12:59:09 PM
Isn't he earning £4 million a year at Sky.

Food on the table for his family, he must shop at Harrods for his groceries, daily diet of  Fois Gras, Caviar, Oysters, White Truffles and Wagyu Beef and dining at 3 star Michelin restaurants.

Look, it's a fucking big table, ok?
Logged
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,217
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1107 on: Today at 09:03:59 AM »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on November 20, 2020, 04:33:49 PM
Yep, he's just doing his job. His role description probably makes it a requirement for him to be as 'controversial' as possible in order to generate more attention and views.

He probably hates his job, but he's doing it to put food on the table for his family.

Never rated him as a football player - although loved his passion. But can understand why he is the way he is. It might all just be an act as part of his job. In that case, it doesn't really bother me. That's the nature of punditry in the media.

 :lmao
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Up
« previous next »
 