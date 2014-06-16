I don't get it how people can go from idolising him like we did around 2005, where he was holding our defence together at the time. To now suddenly hating him.



He was always gobby and reckless as we saw with Nani tackle and he always clearly had a temper, so the spitting incident was never a big surprise.



But I don't have an issue with his opinions on the team at the moment. He got criticised the other day for agreeing that Pickford should have got sent off.



Might not agree with everything he says, but that probably goes for the same with every other person in the world. We give opinions it's just everything he says gets heavily scrutinised.



I was never a huge fan of him as I didn't really like his aggressive character. But to question his love for LFC is a bit far fetched. We saw this with Souness, Owen and others. They love the club, we might just not agree with everything they say.



No need to say they hate us if that's the case.