Jamie Carragher

Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1000 on: Yesterday at 09:20:05 PM »
He's now retweeting pics of Everton fans making image of Van Dijk with he leg off. He's turned into a right twat.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 PM
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1001 on: Yesterday at 10:15:42 PM »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on October 19, 2020, 05:41:42 AM
He's becoming a very unlikable fella. Shades of Stockholm syndrome.

I take offence to that
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1002 on: Yesterday at 10:20:00 PM »
Is it ok to prefer Michael Owen to Carragher now?
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1003 on: Yesterday at 10:48:50 PM »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Yesterday at 10:20:00 PM
Is it ok to prefer Michael Owen to Carragher now?

Owen talks more sense than Carragher does. Owen is a poor commentator, but his opinions and the way he articulates them is far more reasonable than Carragher
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1004 on: Yesterday at 10:55:12 PM »
Carragher is a divvy.

Should have been sacked for spitting incident but wasnt.

Mouths off constantly about us and then denies he says it.
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1005 on: Yesterday at 10:57:42 PM »
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1006 on: Yesterday at 11:13:49 PM »
Carragher was no great . apart from 2 seasons he ranged from average to being utterly useless at the end of his career.

Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1007 on: Yesterday at 11:19:59 PM »
Weirdest thing for me is the way he aims digs at Benitez, but without Rafa what would his career have been?
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1008 on: Yesterday at 11:24:01 PM »
Quote from: Zizou on Yesterday at 11:19:59 PM
Weirdest thing for me is the way he aims digs at Benitez, but without Rafa what would his career have been?

Would have the all time record for own goals at least..
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1009 on: Yesterday at 11:34:25 PM »
he's not a good pundit, he's learnt nothing from his suspension from Sky it seems. Far too cocky and self-indulged, will get into trouble again sooner or later.
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1010 on: Yesterday at 11:37:50 PM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on October 19, 2020, 12:10:47 PM
Becoming? Always been. Giving him a microphone has just made it more obvious.

True. Coward never spoke out against the cancers and it was reported in some circles he stabbed Rafa in the back which I can well believe.

In saying that, I'm not arsed about his recent comments. It's his opinion and immaterial imo.

Just wish he had been more vocal in the past when the club was in danger of going under. Rafa put his neck on the line, he on the other hand kept his mouth shut and signed a new contract.
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1011 on: Yesterday at 11:38:03 PM »
John Henry should tweet that his banned from Anfield and Melwood. See how he reacts to that.  ;D
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1012 on: Yesterday at 11:40:08 PM »
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1013 on: Yesterday at 11:55:17 PM »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:13:49 PM
Carragher was no great . apart from 2 seasons he ranged from average to being utterly useless at the end of his career.


yep agree with that, he doesn't make the top 10 of best CBs to have played for the club or top 20 of best defenders
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1014 on: Today at 12:03:53 AM »
There's about 20 players who have won everything with us the last 2 years who will be regarded as bigger legends of our club than he was or is.  Joe Gomez is a bigger  legend than Carra for fucks sake and he's got a  decade of playing left.. ;D
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1015 on: Today at 12:19:55 AM »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:13:49 PM
Carragher was no great . apart from 2 seasons he ranged from average to being utterly useless at the end of his career.

The things that I remember of Carragher the player - the own goals, the hoofs and being made to look like a fool by Thierry Henry all the time

He manufactured himself to become a figure of certain pedigree at this club. But he is no Dalglish, Souness or Barnes. He is not even Owen. The fact that he stayed so long and played the number of games that he played speaks volume of the standard of the Liverpool during those days. In a Shankly team or Paisley team ... he would probably be remembered like Phil Boersma (no disrespect to Boersma though)

Love it that Klopp called him out ...
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1016 on: Today at 12:33:18 AM »
Quote from: TALBERT on October 19, 2020, 10:11:10 PM
He's becoming an uncontrollable bellend of the highest order


Just basically asked Coady to sign for Liverpool in a live interview on MNF...


Should have been sent packed when he spat at that little girl

Not a bad shout. He'd be the best squad player you could have. He'd crawl back to Liverpool
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1017 on: Today at 08:31:42 AM »
He's an absolute c*nt, this job has brought out the worst in him. Probably bitter that he doesn't have the brains to become a manager like Gerrard did.
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1018 on: Today at 08:32:01 AM »
Remember when he wrote about putting a hot out on Lucas Neil.
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1019 on: Today at 08:40:32 AM »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Yesterday at 10:20:00 PM
Is it ok to prefer Michael Owen to Carragher now?
Despite everything, you can tell Owen genuinely loves the club.  Carragher cares about Carragher and his Sky pay cheque.  He's a stooge.
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1020 on: Today at 08:43:32 AM »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:13:49 PM
Carragher was no great . apart from 2 seasons he ranged from average to being utterly useless at the end of his career.
He was well above average in my opinion, but that was down to giving 100% not particularly talent. He put his body on the line constantly.  He was a bit of a dick when he played though, we cut him slack because he 'was one of us', turns out we were wrong.
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1021 on: Today at 08:51:00 AM »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:13:49 PM
Carragher was no great . apart from 2 seasons he ranged from average to being utterly useless at the end of his career.

He was useless as soon as Hyypia left, who he was lost without, and resorted to dark arts and help of media pals to keep his place/get a new contract which for me lost him the goodwill from those great seasons he did have (he was outstanding in the 2005 CL run). While appreciating the good spell he did have, it's telling that someone as limited as Carragher played over 500 PL games for the club in an era we didn't win it. It's not like had great leadership qualities either (like Henderson for example or even Hyypia at the time) as he was often a prick to other players, especially if his place was under threat.

Now, he's the pain in the neck in the media to LFC that Lawrenson used to be. But he has a huge profile on Sky. He's like this now on Sky when we have Klopp, imagine what he'll be like to the next man? He'll only cut us slack if Gerrard's manager (i.e. Redknapp and Lampard's Chelsea) but then his loyalty would be with Gerrard and not the club.

You know with Gerrard he genuinely loves the club.
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1022 on: Today at 09:28:36 AM »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:15:42 PM
I take offence to that

I apologise  ;D

Yeah, i agree with everyone in here - he's a shite pundit, and he should stop rolling his fucking eyes and looking at the ceiling all the time while he's speaking. That really annoys me for some reason.
I'm a knob

Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1023 on: Today at 10:37:36 AM »
I don't get it how people can go from idolising him like we did around 2005, where he was holding our defence together at the time.  To now suddenly hating him.

He was always gobby and reckless as we saw with Nani tackle and he always clearly had a temper, so the spitting incident was never a big surprise.

But I don't have an issue with his opinions on the team at the moment.  He got criticised the other day for agreeing that Pickford should have got sent off.   

Might not agree with everything he says, but that probably goes for the same with every other person in the world.  We give opinions it's just everything he says gets heavily scrutinised.

I was never a huge fan of him as I didn't really like his aggressive character.  But to question his love for LFC is a bit far fetched.  We saw this with Souness, Owen and others.  They love the club, we might just not agree with everything they say. 

No need to say they hate us if that's the case.
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1024 on: Today at 10:44:03 AM »
Hell always have his gobshite moments purely because hes employed by Sky, living in that 24/7 world of sensationalism is bound to rub off on him.
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1025 on: Today at 10:50:08 AM »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 10:37:36 AM
I don't get it how people can go from idolising him like we did around 2005, where he was holding our defence together at the time.  To now suddenly hating him.

He was always gobby and reckless as we saw with Nani tackle and he always clearly had a temper, so the spitting incident was never a big surprise.

But I don't have an issue with his opinions on the team at the moment.  He got criticised the other day for agreeing that Pickford should have got sent off.   

Might not agree with everything he says, but that probably goes for the same with every other person in the world.  We give opinions it's just everything he says gets heavily scrutinised.

I was never a huge fan of him as I didn't really like his aggressive character.  But to question his love for LFC is a bit far fetched.  We saw this with Souness, Owen and others.  They love the club, we might just not agree with everything they say. 

No need to say they hate us if that's the case.

He was still an Evertonian into his 20s. Admitted in his book to dancing around the street when Michael Thomas scored in 89.

Said on Twitter only the other week if it was Everton and Liverpool both at the top he couldn't lose.

How can anyone take him seriously as a red? He outstayed his welcome as a player by several years with the aid of the darker side of his character.

We can be thankful for Istanblul etc, sure. But why do we have to put up with him bad mouthing the club on Sky, when the likes of Richards and Neville are used as cheerleaders for the Mancs.
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1026 on: Today at 10:52:20 AM »
It's the prominence that his and Neville's views get. They are more interested in making the news than reporting it. That dickhead Vinny O'Connor in the first question of the press conference referenced Carragher saying that the title race is now wide open as a result of the VVD injury.

It's all self-serving bullshit and all of them just want the sound bite to keep the "news" rolling and their individual profiles high. Virtually every page of Reaches output quotes either of them.

I'm not interested in anything that Neville and Carragher have to say, largely because it's usually rubbish and full of hindsight rather than insight, and I object to them latching onto our club's profile for their own ends.
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1027 on: Today at 11:04:55 AM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:50:08 AM
He was still an Evertonian into his 20s. Admitted in his book to dancing around the street when Michael Thomas scored in 89.

Said on Twitter only the other week if it was Everton and Liverpool both at the top he couldn't lose.

How can anyone take him seriously as a red? He outstayed his welcome as a player by several years with the aid of the darker side of his character.

We can be thankful for Istanblul etc, sure. But why do we have to put up with him bad mouthing the club on Sky, when the likes of Richards and Neville are used as cheerleaders for the Mancs.

People are different.

Not every idolise one club.  I love NFL but I don't support any team.

I don't see him bad mouth the club.
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1028 on: Today at 11:08:25 AM »
I always thought it was strange how he mocked some of our squad players ( Josemi, Nunez ) who celebrated  us winning the Champions League  in 2005...


It's not really the actions of a leader or someone that's care's about his teammates.
