Carragher was no great . apart from 2 seasons he ranged from average to being utterly useless at the end of his career.



He was useless as soon as Hyypia left, who he was lost without, and resorted to dark arts and help of media pals to keep his place/get a new contract which for me lost him the goodwill from those great seasons he did have (he was outstanding in the 2005 CL run). While appreciating the good spell he did have, it's telling that someone as limited as Carragher played over 500 PL games for the club in an era we didn't win it. It's not like had great leadership qualities either (like Henderson for example or even Hyypia at the time) as he was often a prick to other players, especially if his place was under threat.Now, he's the pain in the neck in the media to LFC that Lawrenson used to be. But he has a huge profile on Sky. He's like this now on Sky when we have Klopp, imagine what he'll be like to the next man? He'll only cut us slack if Gerrard's manager (i.e. Redknapp and Lampard's Chelsea) but then his loyalty would be with Gerrard and not the club.You know with Gerrard he genuinely loves the club.