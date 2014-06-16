« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jamie Carragher  (Read 81936 times)

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 09:20:05 PM »
He's now retweeting pics of Everton fans making image of Van Dijk with he leg off. He's turned into a right twat.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 PM
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1001 on: Today at 10:15:42 PM »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 05:41:42 AM
He's becoming a very unlikable fella. Shades of Stockholm syndrome.

I take offence to that
Logged

Offline J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,497
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1002 on: Today at 10:20:00 PM »
Is it ok to prefer Michael Owen to Carragher now?
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,469
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 10:48:50 PM »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 10:20:00 PM
Is it ok to prefer Michael Owen to Carragher now?

Owen talks more sense than Carragher does. Owen is a poor commentator, but his opinions and the way he articulates them is far more reasonable than Carragher
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,985
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1004 on: Today at 10:55:12 PM »
Carragher is a divvy.

Should have been sacked for spitting incident but wasnt.

Mouths off constantly about us and then denies he says it.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,056
Re: Jamie Carragher
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 10:57:42 PM »
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 PM
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 AM
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Up
« previous next »
 