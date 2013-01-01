« previous next »
Jamie Carragher

Re: Jamie Carragher
Reply #960
More shite analysis by him- comparing the team now to when Klopp took over on how we will miss Van Dijk. As if we don't now have a far better team
Re: Jamie Carragher
Reply #961
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 07:15:11 PM
More shite analysis by him- comparing the team now to when Klopp took over on how we will miss Van Dijk. As if we don't now have a far better team

Yeah, the massive upgrade in goalkeeper might just have played a part in improving those stats too (as great as Virg is).
Re: Jamie Carragher
Reply #962
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 07:16:27 PM
Yeah, the massive upgrade in goalkeeper might just have played a part in improving those stats too (as great as Virg is).

That, plus teams don't attack us really anymore as they are frightened of our attack and our levels of control in a game are at another level
Re: Jamie Carragher
Reply #963
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 04:47:19 PM
What's been said the last day or two?  Must have missed it.  Saw some Twitter comments that seemed to infer a spat with Ian Broudie, but it seems posts were deleted.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uFPbUE4EKo4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uFPbUE4EKo4</a>
[/quote]
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Re: Jamie Carragher
Reply #964
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 07:16:27 PM
Yeah, the massive upgrade in goalkeeper might just have played a part in improving those stats too (as great as Virg is).

Carragher was saying the other week Alisson is just like having Mignolet in goal.
Re: Jamie Carragher
Reply #965
The more he talks the more his BS bias comes out of him, just not bothered about him anymore. He arrived at LFC in an Everton kit remember its never truly left him.
Re: Jamie Carragher
Reply #966
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 05:33:12 PM
I'm all for respecting our players past and present, especially the good servants. But it's a 2 way street. Once they've finished, they need to understand their responsibilities to the club that paid them well and gave them a profile.

Kenny needs to have a quiet word.

Kenny needs to give him a fucking slap.  To think people touted him as a potential manager one day.  Should be out on his ear, less welcome here than Michael Owen.
Re: Jamie Carragher
Reply #967
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:30:13 PM
The more he talks the more his BS bias comes out of him, just not bothered about him anymore. He arrived at LFC in an Everton kit remember its never truly left him.

I would assume his family are Bitters so it's not surprising really.

And having an ex Liverpool player chatting shite is great for Sky.

Phil Thompson is back on LFCTV. Decent and enthusiastic unlike Carragher who has to play the miserable Scouser to the gallery.
Re: Jamie Carragher
Reply #968
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:32:49 PM
I would assume his family are Bitters so it's not surprising really.

And having an ex Liverpool player chatting shite is great for Sky.

Phil Thompson is back on LFCTV. Decent and enthusiastic unlike Carragher who has to play the miserable Scouser to the gallery.

There are a few good ones on LFCTV, I love Gary Gillespie just sticks to making sensible comments not saying anything contentious. A man who understands football without agendas and the need to slander or be outlandish.
Re: Jamie Carragher
Reply #969
I've always felt Lucas Neill was unjustly maligned for breaking Jamie's leg. He clearly went studs up with no intention of hurting him.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4CEyTHbllwU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4CEyTHbllwU</a>
Re: Jamie Carragher
Reply #970
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 07:36:30 PM
I've always felt Lucas Neill was unjustly maligned for breaking Jamie's leg. He clearly went studs up with no intention of hurting him.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4CEyTHbllwU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4CEyTHbllwU</a>

https://thespoiler.co.uk/jamie-carragher-nearly-lucas-neill-assaulted/
Re: Jamie Carragher
Reply #971
So he almost had someone assaulted for a football foul but a retrospective ban is a step too far.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:51:51 PM by Lastrador »
Re: Jamie Carragher
Reply #972
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:35:07 PM
There are a few good ones on LFCTV, I love Gary Gillespie just sticks to making sensible comments not saying anything contentious. A man who understands football without agendas and the need to slander or be outlandish.

I like Gillespie but he does try a bit too hard being a dour Scot. ;D

Jason Mcateer is pretty decent as well. They both obviously love the club but will criticise when necessary.
Re: Jamie Carragher
Reply #973
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 07:45:14 PM
So he almost had someone assaulted for a football foul but a retrospective ban is a step too far.

Yes a retrospective ban is out of order but a retrospective beating is fine.

I wonder what Sky would think about his part in a conspiracy to commit GBH?
Re: Jamie Carragher
Reply #974
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:35:07 PM
There are a few good ones on LFCTV, I love Gary Gillespie just sticks to making sensible comments not saying anything contentious. A man who understands football without agendas and the need to slander or be outlandish.

Love Gary Gillespie. Scores a hat trick in the first game I ever saw us win!

Prize for the first person to guess the game.
Re: Jamie Carragher
Reply #975
Even taking out the nonsense he spouts about LFC, hes just a complete and utter bullshitter. Articulate? No. Knowledgeable about the game beyond obvious platitudes? No. Not sure what made Sky place him as their centrepiece when he retired.

At least Owen seems to have a genuine affection towards us. And doesnt come across as a spiteful shithouse.
Re: Jamie Carragher
Reply #976
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:17:21 PM
Love Gary Gillespie. Scores a hat trick in the first game I ever saw us win!

Prize for the first person to guess the game.

Coventry.
Re: Jamie Carragher
Reply #977
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 08:12:47 PM
I like Gillespie but he does try a bit too hard being a dour Scot. ;D

Jason Mcateer is pretty decent as well. They both obviously love the club but will criticise when necessary.

Just being himself then? I like that.  ;D

Yes, Jason can be quite amusing I like Spackman as well he is on quite often. I like the humour of it more than anything, everything else is far too serious for my liking.

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:17:21 PM
Love Gary Gillespie. Scores a hat trick in the first game I ever saw us win!

Prize for the first person to guess the game.

He was a good defender, sure he played a few games in midfield as well from memory. He was a really graceful player. He also seemed to be quicker when you watched him live, then what you watched him on the television, if that makes any sense.  ;D



Re: Jamie Carragher
Reply #978
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:17:21 PM
Love Gary Gillespie. Scores a hat trick in the first game I ever saw us win!

Prize for the first person to guess the game.

Birmingham City
Re: Jamie Carragher
Reply #979
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 08:49:35 PM
Even taking out the nonsense he spouts about LFC, hes just a complete and utter bullshitter. Articulate? No. Knowledgeable about the game beyond obvious platitudes? No. Not sure what made Sky place him as their centrepiece when he retired.

At least Owen seems to have a genuine affection towards us. And doesnt come across as a spiteful shithouse.

Souness as well.

It's one thing his general twattishness, but he's fucking clueless to go with it.  I remember at the back end of his playing days when he was weighing up management and modelling himself as some kind of 'student of the game'. Maybe the John Smiths 'Ave it' advert with Peter Kay.

He'd have been a joke as a manager and he had the nerve to give Gary Neville shit over failing at Valencia.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:57:22 PM by Fromola »
Re: Jamie Carragher
Reply #980
He's becoming an uncontrollable bellend of the highest order


Just basically asked Coady to sign for Liverpool in a live interview on MNF...


Should have been sent packed when he spat at that little girl
Re: Jamie Carragher
Reply #981
Re: Jamie Carragher
Reply #982
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:31:37 PM
https://twitter.com/monkey_sponge/status/1318300208170762240


really weird this

This is what happens when someone is drunk off their own bullshit. That or hes sniffed one too many lines in the Sky toilets.
Re: Jamie Carragher
Reply #983
Quote from: TheCunningScorpion on Yesterday at 09:08:21 PM
Birmingham City

Winner Winner! 1986 on the way to the Double.
Re: Jamie Carragher
Reply #984
Re: Jamie Carragher
Reply #985
Re: Jamie Carragher
Reply #986
Carra's a nob, a total fucking nob.
Where was he when the cancers tried to kill this club.
More worried about Pickford than VVD.
More involved with the Toffees than with the club that made him.
He's not a red he's a fucking bitter.
Go put on your fucking Everton shirt you ball bag.
Hopefully he spits on someone soon so he's off our screens for good.
Re: Jamie Carragher
Reply #987
Quote from: TALBERT on Yesterday at 10:11:10 PM
He's becoming an uncontrollable bellend of the highest order


Just basically asked Coady to sign for Liverpool in a live interview on MNF...


Should have been sent packed when he spat at that little girl

So cringey. Cudos to Coady for handling it well
Re: Jamie Carragher
Reply #988
I'll never forget the hoofs to opposition players he used to do. Scarred me for life they have.
Re: Jamie Carragher
Reply #989
It's amazing how sensitive people are over different opinions
