Got to say Carraghers talk with Evra challenges how I saw the incident and made me think. At the time I believed there was there was a misunderstanding due to translation/cultural differences but listening to carragher who was in the dressing room with Suarez, knew him well, makes me think. I also thought Evra came across well and sounded persuasive and rational. I don't buy the sky influence arguments, of couse the lad wants to keep his job and can be harder on Liverpool than Neville is on the Mancs but Carra sounded 100% genuine over this and there's a difference between football bias and life principals.





I don't know what was said for certain, none of us do bar Evra and Suarez, I hope it was a misunderstanding but if it wasn't and that's a possibility, Carraghers apology was absolutely right. If Gomez, or Trent or any of our players said they'd been racially abused, I'd believe them, but you can't jjudge racism on club support. I never liked Evra but that's doesn't mean he wasn't abused and if he was, I'd owe him an apology because some things are more important the football rivalries.



I largely agree with this, and think anybody believing Suarez didn't do anything wrong is just in a fantasy world. It's likely he has used some questionable language, but it may be that it's language that is the norm for where he grew up. That still needed to be dealt with. It's different to the Silva incident, as he has said it on the pitch in an aggressive manner. The way the club managed it wasn't great either. The T-shirts were strange, and I believe he wasn't well represented in the judgement stages.What people hold over Evra is the aftermath, the changing of the story, the seemingly fake handshake and his general attitude towards it. It felt like he was using it as a way of getting one over on Liverpool.