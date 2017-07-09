« previous next »
Jamie Carragher

Re: Jamie Carragher
November 25, 2019, 12:01:41 PM
Quote from: The 92A on November 25, 2019, 11:54:29 AM
Got to say Carraghers talk with Evra challenges how I saw the incident and made me think. At the time  I believed there was there was a misunderstanding due to translation/cultural differences but listening to carragher who was in the dressing room with Suarez, knew him well, makes me think. I also thought Evra came across well and sounded persuasive and rational. I don't buy the sky influence arguments, of couse the lad wants to keep his job and can be harder on Liverpool than Neville is on the Mancs but Carra sounded 100% genuine over this and there's a difference between football bias and life principals.


I don't know what was said for certain, none of us do bar Evra and Suarez, I hope it was a misunderstanding but if it wasn't and that's a possibility, Carraghers apology was absolutely right. If Gomez, or Trent or any of our players said they'd been racially abused, I'd believe them, but you can't jjudge racism on club support. I never liked Evra but that's doesn't mean he wasn't abused and if he was, I'd owe him an apology because some things are more important the football rivalries.

I largely agree with this, and think anybody believing Suarez didn't do anything wrong is just in a fantasy world. It's likely he has used some questionable language, but it may be that it's language that is the norm for where he grew up. That still needed to be dealt with. It's different to the Silva incident, as he has said it on the pitch in an aggressive manner. The way the club managed it wasn't great either. The T-shirts were strange, and I believe he wasn't well represented in the judgement stages.

What people hold over Evra is the aftermath, the changing of the story, the seemingly fake handshake and his general attitude towards it. It felt like he was using it as a way of getting one over on Liverpool.
Re: Jamie Carragher
November 25, 2019, 04:28:01 PM
Quote from: The 92A on November 25, 2019, 11:54:29 AM
Got to say Carraghers talk with Evra challenges how I saw the incident and made me think. At the time  I believed there was there was a misunderstanding due to translation/cultural differences but listening to carragher who was in the dressing room with Suarez, knew him well, makes me think. I also thought Evra came across well and sounded persuasive and rational. I don't buy the sky influence arguments, of couse the lad wants to keep his job and can be harder on Liverpool than Neville is on the Mancs but Carra sounded 100% genuine over this and there's a difference between football bias and life principals.
What did Carra say about Suarez?
Re: Jamie Carragher
November 26, 2019, 08:51:14 AM
Named a PL team of the decade last night and only Liverpool player in it was VVD.

I know Gerrard left us at the end of the 2015 season, but in the 6 seasons this decade (09/10 on) he started 158 PL games (13 on as sub) and scored 49 goals, assisting 37 more. Bizarre he wouldn't make that team.
Re: Jamie Carragher
November 26, 2019, 08:58:46 AM
Dont think gerrard would even get in our team of the decade to be honest
Re: Jamie Carragher
November 26, 2019, 09:40:36 AM
yeah he was shit
Re: Jamie Carragher
November 26, 2019, 12:03:39 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on November 26, 2019, 08:51:14 AM
Named a PL team of the decade last night and only Liverpool player in it was VVD.

I know Gerrard left us at the end of the 2015 season, but in the 6 seasons this decade (09/10 on) he started 158 PL games (13 on as sub) and scored 49 goals, assisting 37 more. Bizarre he wouldn't make that team.
Not that bizarre to chose David Silva and Yaya Toure over him, is it? Niether is a greater player overall, but Gerrard's best football was played in the previous decade, even if 09/10 is included here.
Re: Jamie Carragher
November 26, 2019, 01:24:44 PM
Quote from: Roger Federer on November 26, 2019, 12:03:39 PM
Not that bizarre to chose David Silva and Yaya Toure over him, is it? Niether is a greater player overall, but Gerrard's best football was played in the previous decade, even if 09/10 is included here.

I'd personally put Gerrard from 09 on wards over Toure of 09 on wards (although the latter had one exceptional season).
Re: Jamie Carragher
November 26, 2019, 10:21:55 PM
Quote from: The 92A on November 25, 2019, 11:54:29 AM
Got to say Carraghers talk with Evra challenges how I saw the incident and made me think. At the time  I believed there was there was a misunderstanding due to translation/cultural differences but listening to carragher who was in the dressing room with Suarez, knew him well, makes me think. I also thought Evra came across well and sounded persuasive and rational. I don't buy the sky influence arguments, of couse the lad wants to keep his job and can be harder on Liverpool than Neville is on the Mancs but Carra sounded 100% genuine over this and there's a difference between football bias and life principals.


I don't know what was said for certain, none of us do bar Evra and Suarez, I hope it was a misunderstanding but if it wasn't and that's a possibility, Carraghers apology was absolutely right. If Gomez, or Trent or any of our players said they'd been racially abused, I'd believe them, but you can't jjudge racism on club support. I never liked Evra but that's doesn't mean he wasn't abused and if he was, I'd owe him an apology because some things are more important the football rivalries.

Great post as always, my thoughts exactly.
Re: Jamie Carragher
December 5, 2019, 07:19:02 AM
Quote from: "Albie Home For Christmas!" (via the 92A bus) on November 25, 2019, 11:54:29 AM
Got to say Carraghers talk with Evra challenges how I saw the incident and made me think. At the time  I believed there was there was a misunderstanding due to translation/cultural differences but listening to carragher who was in the dressing room with Suarez, knew him well, makes me think. I also thought Evra came across well and sounded persuasive and rational. I don't buy the sky influence arguments, of couse the lad wants to keep his job and can be harder on Liverpool than Neville is on the Mancs but Carra sounded 100% genuine over this and there's a difference between football bias and life principals.


I don't know what was said for certain, none of us do bar Evra and Suarez, I hope it was a misunderstanding but if it wasn't and that's a possibility, Carraghers apology was absolutely right. If Gomez, or Trent or any of our players said they'd been racially abused, I'd believe them, but you can't jjudge racism on club support. I never liked Evra but that's doesn't mean he wasn't abused and if he was, I'd owe him an apology because some things are more important the football rivalries.

There is a thread on Redcafe that pretty much mirrors the worst comments on Jaime on this one. It's called "Gary Neville is dead to me".

But other than that, I agree with everything.
Re: Jamie Carragher
January 8, 2020, 08:37:24 PM
Been listening to his podcast and have quite enjoyed it. Loved listening to Hendo's interview gives a real insight into the club over the last five seasons. It's amazing when you think how Hendo could have left when Brendan came in. So glad he chose to fight the decision. An interview with Steven Gerrard on now.
Re: Jamie Carragher
January 9, 2020, 08:58:07 AM
Quote from: L8Craig on November 25, 2019, 12:33:08 AM
Enjoying the podcasts he does.

Henrys was great. Didnt realise how intelligent he was about the game.
Henderson was good.
Currently listening to Bellews.

Havent touched Paddy McGuinesses.

https://open.spotify.com/show/0mFXogvwNzQZqZX8M52VBO?si=MCU2C_0HTFyOoNWlq7ixiQ

Gerrards out today

https://audioboom.com/posts/7473262-steven-gerrard
Re: Jamie Carragher
January 9, 2020, 09:40:08 AM
Quote from: L8Craig on January  9, 2020, 08:58:07 AM
Gerrards out today

https://audioboom.com/posts/7473262-steven-gerrard

Looking forward to it will listen to it on drive home. Hoping its not a hour long chat about Rangers.
Re: Jamie Carragher
January 9, 2020, 09:42:27 AM
Quote from: ScottishKopite on January  9, 2020, 09:40:08 AM
Looking forward to it will listen to it on drive home. Hoping its not a hour long chat about Rangers.

It's good, he's still not as open as you'd like as he still doesn't want to upset the wrong people, but he talks a lot about his career, how each manager might have changed him and how he looks back and thinks he could have done somethings differently. He also talks about what he wants out of his managerial career.
Re: Jamie Carragher
January 9, 2020, 11:10:26 AM
Quote from: Elzar on January  9, 2020, 09:42:27 AM
It's good, he's still not as open as you'd like as he still doesn't want to upset the wrong people, but he talks a lot about his career, how each manager might have changed him and how he looks back and thinks he could have done somethings differently. He also talks about what he wants out of his managerial career.

I hope someone in England comes in for him cant stand either of the arsecheeks (old firm) and hate seeing him at Rangers hoping his ambition Is to manage in England even if its not Liverpool next.
Re: Jamie Carragher
February 16, 2020, 05:58:40 PM
Good podcast with Carra from Andy Grant.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDueflY767o

Re: Jamie Carragher
February 18, 2020, 12:16:14 AM
Quote from: The 92A on November 25, 2019, 11:54:29 AM
Got to say Carraghers talk with Evra challenges how I saw the incident and made me think. At the time  I believed there was there was a misunderstanding due to translation/cultural differences but listening to carragher who was in the dressing room with Suarez, knew him well, makes me think. I also thought Evra came across well and sounded persuasive and rational. I don't buy the sky influence arguments, of couse the lad wants to keep his job and can be harder on Liverpool than Neville is on the Mancs but Carra sounded 100% genuine over this and there's a difference between football bias and life principals.


I don't know what was said for certain, none of us do bar Evra and Suarez, I hope it was a misunderstanding but if it wasn't and that's a possibility, Carraghers apology was absolutely right. If Gomez, or Trent or any of our players said they'd been racially abused, I'd believe them, but you can't jjudge racism on club support. I never liked Evra but that's doesn't mean he wasn't abused and if he was, I'd owe him an apology because some things are more important the football rivalries.

We usually concur on most stuff down the years but fuck me Albie I couldn't disagree with you more diametrically on this. Evra was/is a lying c*nt and Jamie blows with the wind and talks shite much of the time, most especially on this occasion.
Re: Jamie Carragher
March 30, 2020, 09:40:30 PM
Every time I see a clip pop up on Youtube involving Carragher I think of him spitting. It's such an odious thing to do no matter what the provocation. I respect the service he gave Liverpool but as a person I would have little regard for him after that incident.
Re: Jamie Carragher
March 31, 2020, 07:30:50 AM
Quote from: norecat on March 30, 2020, 09:40:30 PM
Every time I see a clip pop up on Youtube involving Carragher I think of him spitting. It's such an odious thing to do no matter what the provocation. I respect the service he gave Liverpool but as a person I would have little regard for him after that incident.
lets say carragher was in a bar fight, less aggro would have been made over it. If you ask me when it comes to acts of aggression spitting is way below punching. In fact its not even in the same ball park. Carragher throwing a coin into the crowd at highbury is worse than spitting for example yet the spitting thing referred to a lot
Re: Jamie Carragher
March 31, 2020, 09:46:45 AM
In terms of physical hurt spitting doesnt register on the scale I agree. But it is just lowest of the low thing to do. For the amount of money sky are paying him he should have smiled it off and turned the other cheek. High rewards bring high responsibility.
Re: Jamie Carragher
April 2, 2020, 06:11:44 PM
Quote from: aggerdid on March 31, 2020, 07:30:50 AM
lets say carragher was in a bar fight, less aggro would have been made over it. If you ask me when it comes to acts of aggression spitting is way below punching. In fact its not even in the same ball park. Carragher throwing a coin into the crowd at highbury is worse than spitting for example yet the spitting thing referred to a lot
I think it's how spitting is viewed in our society.

Maybe it goes back to Victorian times? When one way to sort out differences was to roll your sleeves up and have a tear up on the cobbles. Sort of a manly thing to do.

Whereas spitting is the kind of thing that you might do once or twice as a kid, get bollocked by yer ma for doing it, and never do it again.

So the implication is that if you're caught spitting as an adult then you're either very immature or weren't raised proper.
Hence it is frowned on more than fist fighting.

It also comes across a bit low and crude if you eject your bodily fluids on someone.
Re: Jamie Carragher
April 2, 2020, 06:58:34 PM
Quote from: aggerdid on March 31, 2020, 07:30:50 AM
lets say carragher was in a bar fight, less aggro would have been made over it. If you ask me when it comes to acts of aggression spitting is way below punching. In fact its not even in the same ball park. Carragher throwing a coin into the crowd at highbury is worse than spitting for example yet the spitting thing referred to a lot
because its nasty as fuck and he did it to a young girl

scumbag
Re: Jamie Carragher
April 2, 2020, 07:48:47 PM
Obviously it turned out he gozzied on a fairly innocent girl and that was unfortunate. But I do personally believe any c*nt who try to harass and record people deserve spitting on. It's a fitting punishment. I would gladly do the same if I was me and it wasn't going to make headlines. Play a scummy game win a scummy prize.
Re: Jamie Carragher
April 2, 2020, 10:31:53 PM
Their is simply no defending what Carragher did irrespective of the provocation. The rag was waved and Carragher offered to be the bull. I loved Carragher as a player but as a person he said a lot about himself in how he handled this incident. To spit on someone is pissing on them aside, the lowest thing you could do. Of course the numpty rising him was a prat no getting away from that. In handling the situation like he did Carragher left himself open to humiliation. Both on an account of spitting, the publicity and having to apologize.

I can appreciate others may see the whole incident differently to me. The problem for Carra and his family is when his obituary is written this is going to be mentioned.
Re: Jamie Carragher
April 19, 2020, 07:00:01 AM
Why has this thread just become a Sticky?

Sponsored by Carra??

 ;D
Re: Jamie Carragher
June 25, 2020, 11:37:37 PM
He's having a belter now with the champagne, fucking hilarious. Carra 24 legend!
Re: Jamie Carragher
June 25, 2020, 11:47:47 PM
Fucking hilarious watching him on Sky Sports News tonight.  Lad.
Re: Jamie Carragher
June 25, 2020, 11:59:20 PM
Quote from: astowell1 on June 25, 2020, 11:47:47 PM
Fucking hilarious watching him on Sky Sports News tonight.  Lad.

So funny!  ;D
Re: Jamie Carragher
June 26, 2020, 12:32:17 AM
I've moaned about his punditry in the past but seeing him with the champagne made me so happy! Still liverpool through and through
Re: Jamie Carragher
Today at 05:41:42 AM
He's becoming a very unlikable fella. Shades of Stockholm syndrome.
