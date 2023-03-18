Thanks for posting that Jason.



One of my favourite players at Liverpool. Fabinho was superb as DM in his pomp but I still think Lucas had the edge. His reading of he game was second to none and he always seemed to know where to be. He also tackled with power and force because he put his body through a challenge rather than simply waving a leg. He was also one of the best defensive headers of a ball, which was a testament to his bravery as well as his timing. Both players conceded free kicks, but that's an occupational hazard for a number 6.



Lucas always spoke about Liverpool as a fan would. And clearly he still does.



I'm really not surprised he became a favourite of the Kop.