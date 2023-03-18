« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lucas  (Read 135768 times)

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,991
Re: Lucas Leiva Retires
« Reply #1080 on: March 18, 2023, 11:13:27 pm »
Love him. Fallow period when he was here but gave it his all and rightfully endeared himself to the fans.
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,021
Re: Lucas Leiva Retires
« Reply #1081 on: March 19, 2023, 12:02:54 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on March 18, 2023, 11:13:27 pm
Love him. Fallow period when he was here but gave it his all and rightfully endeared himself to the fans.
👍
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lucas Leiva Retires
« Reply #1082 on: March 19, 2023, 12:25:52 am »
Developed into a world class player with us. Intelligence coupled with tenacity.  That knee injury took a lot from him.  Hope it's an easily managed condition he has, always came across as a top lad.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,937
Re: Lucas Leiva Retires
« Reply #1083 on: March 19, 2023, 12:29:34 am »
One of the most memorable players we've had. I still use his "unluckeeee" line whenever I see something funny
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lucas Leiva Retires
« Reply #1084 on: March 19, 2023, 03:08:43 am »
Quote from: groove on March 18, 2023, 04:31:34 pm
Kinda think he deserves a thread outside of the ex-players one? I don't like this "ah, we love Lucas, he's a great lad, loves the club, stuck around forever" thing because it maybe diminishes the fact of what a good player he was?

Yea but some nice posts in there from Jason.
At his peak he was a great 6. Absolutely one of the best.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,103
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Lucas Leiva Retires
« Reply #1085 on: March 19, 2023, 03:25:16 am »
Hope he still has the flag I gave him..

YNWA Lucas.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline mickl

  • many mickls makes a muckl
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 418
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1086 on: March 19, 2023, 09:51:16 am »
That lad just gets it - like Rafa before him he just loves this city and properly gets it

Yep, that sums him up nicely.
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,171
Re: Lucas Leiva Retires
« Reply #1087 on: March 19, 2023, 05:03:11 pm »
Lucas was a top notch midfielder and professional. Had an excellent career to be proud of and Id imagine has an exciting post- playing future as hes clearly a really smart and articulate chap. Hope his health problems arent too serious and that he lives a long, happy and healthy life. YNWA Lucas
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,315
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1088 on: August 2, 2023, 12:14:44 pm »

'Lucas Leiva interview: I had a scar on my heart. Liverpool gave me comfort' - by James Pearce:-

https://theathletic.com/4736157/2023/08/02/lucas-leiva-liverpool-heart-scar - or in full, here: https://archive.li/xiEar


Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,202
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1089 on: August 2, 2023, 01:26:04 pm »
Love the guy to bits <3
Quote from: Lucas
Pedro was born in Liverpool and theyre still his first team. Our daughter was born in Wirral. Pedro has asked me to get the Dominik (Szoboszlai) shirt. I also need to make a photo with Dominik for him. Hes already got Trent (Alexander-Arnold) and Virgil (van Dijk) shirts. Trent is his No 1.
What a thing it would be if Pedro also went on to be a legend with us <3
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,299
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1090 on: August 2, 2023, 08:38:46 pm »
Only just seen that Allan has signed for Flamengo and taken the number 21 as a tribute to Lucas for all the help he gave him when he moved to Liverpool



https://twitter.com/goleada_info/status/1678506388887044103
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,122
  • The first five yards........
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1091 on: August 3, 2023, 10:54:48 am »
Thanks for posting that Jason.

One of my favourite players at Liverpool. Fabinho was superb as DM in his pomp but I still think Lucas had the edge. His reading of he game was second to none and he always seemed to know where to be. He also tackled with power and force because he put his body through a challenge rather than simply waving a leg. He was also one of the best defensive headers of a ball, which was a testament to his bravery as well as his timing. Both players conceded free kicks, but that's an occupational hazard for a number 6.

Lucas always spoke about Liverpool as a fan would. And clearly he still does.

I'm really not surprised he became a favourite of the Kop.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,598
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1092 on: August 4, 2023, 07:56:29 am »
Class that.
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,028
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1093 on: August 4, 2023, 08:10:59 pm »
Nothing but love for the wee lad... <3
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,580
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1094 on: November 12, 2023, 09:14:26 pm »
Boss seeing and hearing from him at half-time, always be one of my favourite players just for his sheer determination and how he just seemed to get what representing the club should mean.
Logged
AHA!

Offline grinchgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,020
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1095 on: November 12, 2023, 10:28:02 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on November 12, 2023, 09:14:26 pm
Boss seeing and hearing from him at half-time, always be one of my favourite players just for his sheer determination and how he just seemed to get what representing the club should mean.

Didn't realise he'd be there, gutted to have been on the concourse and miss him.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1096 on: November 12, 2023, 11:47:18 pm »
The fucker hasn't aged.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,906
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1097 on: November 13, 2023, 11:24:11 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on November 12, 2023, 11:47:18 pm
The fucker hasn't aged.

He hasn't, but then he looked 35 when he was 21 so that probably helps a bit :D
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,315
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1098 on: Yesterday at 02:55:36 pm »

'Lucas Leiva on High & Lows, Klopp and Retirement | We Are Liverpool Podcast' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kVkYePM9bCE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kVkYePM9bCE</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/kVkYePM9bCE
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,256
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1099 on: Yesterday at 05:37:58 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 02:55:36 pm
'Lucas Leiva on High & Lows, Klopp and Retirement | We Are Liverpool Podcast' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kVkYePM9bCE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kVkYePM9bCE</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/kVkYePM9bCE

I need to listen to this tonight, thanks for reminding me Jase.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,013
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1100 on: Today at 12:02:01 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Yesterday at 05:37:58 pm
I need to listen to this tonight, thanks for reminding me Jase.
Watched it last night, it's boss.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,122
  • The first five yards........
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1101 on: Today at 02:03:34 pm »
It's a great conversation. He's a little regretful he wasn't a couple of years younger when Jurgen arrived. I bet Jurgen is too. One of the best readers of the game we've had in modern times.

It pleased me no end hearing what he had to say about Kenny too.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Up
« previous next »
 