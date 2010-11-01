« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lucas  (Read 123883 times)

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,513
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1040 on: July 2, 2022, 05:02:23 pm »
Quote from: jackh on June 28, 2022, 12:39:27 pm
Yeah, saw this pop up on social media yesterday (at some point, I seem to have followed the Gremio account!) - no doubt he'd have liked to have won more during his career and represented his country more often (that 2011-12 injury really did seem to affect his career even if he continued to offer a lot of us & Lazio afterwards), but that's such a feel-good (presumably) final move for him. Slight shame to see that Gremio were relegated last year, as I thought they usually competed towards the sharp end - hopefully Lucas can help them secure a swift return.

Looking forward to seeing him back at Anfield representing the Legends side in the not too distant future.

Lucas could have a great career when he hangs his boots as an LFC ambassador imo.

Great player and seems a lovely guy.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,491
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1041 on: July 17, 2022, 01:15:32 pm »
.
A few videos and some info on Lucas Leiva...






Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lucas_Leiva

LFCHistory.net Play Profile page: www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/1180

Liverpool Wiki page: https://liverpoolfc.fandom.com/wiki/Lucas











'Lucas Leiva  Liverpool Football Club 20072017':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cE8b6fq3n2o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cE8b6fq3n2o</a>



'Lucas Leiva | Goals, Skills, Assists':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ODKgsL9fzsc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ODKgsL9fzsc</a>



'Lucas Leiva - Liverpool Goals':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GzYvcUDMdV0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GzYvcUDMdV0</a>



'Lucas Leiva - Liverpool Best Moments':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ha6yo-8LnyA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ha6yo-8LnyA</a>



'THANK YOU LUCAS LEIVA - THOU SHALL NOT PASS':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/23ig4jtN8RU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/23ig4jtN8RU</a>



'Lucas Leiva's 1st Goal':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4fPIwDl-UTk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4fPIwDl-UTk</a>



'Lucas Leiva Comp' (2010):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rPJ_0Og4oao" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rPJ_0Og4oao</a>



'Lucas Leiva - The Wonderman' (2010):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ukXjowejMLQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ukXjowejMLQ</a>



'Lucas Leiva - Look at Me by ElAlonso' (2010):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2Fx1rmJpeXw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2Fx1rmJpeXw</a>



'Lucas the Liverpool by ElAlonso' (2011):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VxAbyj5_sDI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VxAbyj5_sDI</a>



'Lucas Leiva 2010 2011 LFC Compilation':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/xs60ty



'Liverpool's Lucas Leiva - The Samba Jugador' (2011):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6tEWBT7E2pU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6tEWBT7E2pU</a>



'Lucas Leiva - Liverpool Football Club/Brazil - HD':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qdwLF-fXNwY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qdwLF-fXNwY</a>



'Lucas Leiva - Tributo Liverpool Fc 2012':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hPHM2EkdWTk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hPHM2EkdWTk</a>



'Lucas Leiva - Skill and Goals - Liverpool - 2016/2017':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/diMt1Fgg48s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/diMt1Fgg48s</a>



'Lucas at Liverpool Compilation':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x49414



'Lucas Leiva vs Everton':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x17k3lw




'Lucas Leiva - all Goals Liverpool FC':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x5y4y8m



'Lucas Leiva's amazing goal':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jIiSKk-FuWc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jIiSKk-FuWc</a>



'Lucas Leiva - Stronger than Ever':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/R6SWhtu87x8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/R6SWhtu87x8</a>



'TODOS OS 7 GOLS DE LUCAS LEIVA PELO LIVERPOOL' (all 7 goals for Liverpool):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Jtc5d4oFm1Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Jtc5d4oFm1Q</a>









'Lucas Leiva song':-

https://twitter.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1416652520055771138





Lucas with his Liverpool 2010/11 Player Of The Season award:-










Lucas specials & docs and fun off-the pitch videos...



'Lucas: 10 Years A Red' (49 minute documentary):-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x5z27ke



'Lucas v Henderson in fairground challenge' (unluckeeeeeey):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sVL-88_VVfs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sVL-88_VVfs</a>



'Lucas Leiva - Unlucky compilation (All videos)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IEqF2DuXZ0Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IEqF2DuXZ0Y</a>



'Lucas Leiva shouts UNLUCKY at Nathaniel Clyne (Christmas)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VX5yCRESLzk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VX5yCRESLzk</a>



'Henderson and Lucas in disguise to prank shop customers':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uicPQQ1WZgE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uicPQQ1WZgE</a>



'liverpool vs atletico - Lucas goal pre season friendly':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NbiDWiv5ctg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NbiDWiv5ctg</a>



'Lucas Leiva Interview 2016':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J-qFFEAytHU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J-qFFEAytHU</a>



'10 Years of Lucas Leiva' from RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6Oru8u5VAAw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6Oru8u5VAAw</a>



'The Story Of Lucas Leiva | Redmen TV Special':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XCWIrBLw-5Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XCWIrBLw-5Y</a>



'Lucas Leivas Early Days At LFC | Exclusive Interview' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U9OeNCgYkKg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U9OeNCgYkKg</a>



'Lucas Leiva On Man United 1-4 Liverpool In 08/09' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QxKvZa5B9fA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QxKvZa5B9fA</a>



'Liverpool's Zonal Marking Explained with Lucas Leiva' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8gDOygNWv50" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8gDOygNWv50</a>



'Lucas Leiva Interview PART TWO (Redmen TV Exclusive)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aGCzlrCxfzs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aGCzlrCxfzs</a>



'Saddest Moment ¤ Lucas Leiva Final Day at Anfield ¤ Goodbye Liverpool FC':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6yB3-EUMyh4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6yB3-EUMyh4</a>



'Lucas Leiva Final Interview With Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dtz4GuWWvbM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dtz4GuWWvbM</a>



'Lucas Leiva's message for Liverpool fans':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kfAjP6zzOTI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kfAjP6zzOTI</a>











'Lucas Leiva's 5 BEST GOALS for Grêmio in fronts | Top Tricolor #19':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DseQnwhOe0Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DseQnwhOe0Q</a>



'BATALHA DOS AFLITOS - Náutico 0 x 1 Grêmio - Melhores Momentos - Playoff Promotion Final - Série B 2005' - 14 minute highlights (a must-watch):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/b_SzgKGTceE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/b_SzgKGTceE</a>



'All Gremio games in 2006' - 34 minute video of highlights from that season:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eefsKnyc6Sw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eefsKnyc6Sw</a>



'Best Moments and Goals from Lucas at Gremio':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ksIYgrLfFvo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ksIYgrLfFvo</a>











'Lucas Leiva - All Goals for Lazio (2017-2022)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4O34YqCcwM4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4O34YqCcwM4</a>



'Lucas Leiva 2018 - Player Of The Year - Amazing Defensive Skills & Goals - 2018':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WnYUCGLX-I8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WnYUCGLX-I8</a>



'Lucas Leiva - S.S. Lazio - "THE GUARDIAN"':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F3c1NSWHyjU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F3c1NSWHyjU</a>



'Lucas Leiva - Skills, Passes & Tackles - 2021':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YgV5DhOCRL8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YgV5DhOCRL8</a>









^ Lucas back to his home club of Gremio in 2022 - helping them get promoted back to Brazil's Serie A...



'LUCAS LEIVA DEBUT IN GRÊMIO' (2022):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LoGXgnGneOg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LoGXgnGneOg</a>



'Lucas Leiva  Welcome to Grêmio 2022 HD':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QA69nMTDRP4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QA69nMTDRP4</a>



Lucas goal for Gremio vs Sport Recife - https://twitter.com/sbtrs/status/1572369103741935618 & https://twitter.com/gremiosincero_/status/1572366061034504192


Lucas goal for Gremio vs Nautico - https://twitter.com/GolsBrasilMundo/status/1584279924420276225 & https://twitter.com/tudo_degremio/status/1584283204886073344



17 years on from playing in the Batalha dos Aflitos ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Batalha_dos_Aflitos - where in 2005 Lucas was one of 7 Gremio players who held out for victory away vs 10-men Nautico for promotion to Serie A)... Lucas is victorious again - vs the same team at the same ground - and helping Gremio secure promotion back to Serie A once more...

'First of all I want to thank Grêmio for giving me the opportunity to live a unique moment in the club's history. I was able to help go up twice and wanted the fate to be in the Aflitos. A movie flashed through my head when my kick made it two to zero.' - https://twitter.com/LucasLeiva87/status/1584320261171527683 (24th October, 2022)












'A Batalha Dos Aflitos (FILME Completo)' - documentary on the legendary 2005 Batalha dos Aflitos ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Batalha_dos_Aflitos ):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/miaiWelQs_w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/miaiWelQs_w</a>



'A Roast for Lucas' (2 hour video of Lucas talking about his footballing life - in Portuguese, but may get some luck with English subtitles):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U2d4bmou6uo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U2d4bmou6uo</a>



'Lucas goal in the Brazilian national team - vs Colombia':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ziYDmygY09g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ziYDmygY09g</a>



'Lucas back in Brazil' (playing for the national team in 2011):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Dkf6f7sdSyc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Dkf6f7sdSyc</a>






^ Lucas captaining the Brazil team to victory in the Under-20 South American Championships in 2007.























A few articles about Lucas...


Lucas Leiva: From Gremio to Liverpool and back again  the story of a cult hero: www.thisisanfield.com/2022/07/lucas-leiva-from-gremio-to-liverpool-and-back-again-the-story-of-a-cult-hero

Benítez closes on £6m Lucas, the golden-boot boy from Brazil: www.theguardian.com/football/2007/may/12/newsstory.sport4

Lucas ready to lead Brazilian charge: https://web.archive.org/web/20140809040322/http://www.fifa.com/tournaments/archive/u20worldcup/canada2007/news/newsid=122585/index.html

Lucas Leiva  The Underrated Defensive Midfielder: https://worldfootballindex.com/2022/03/lucas-leiva-the-underrated-defensive-midfielder

Liverpool midfielder Lucas feared for career after knee injury: www.goal.com/en/news/1862/premier-league/2012/07/04/3220869/liverpool-midfielder-lucas-feared-for-career-after-knee

A class act for Liverpool: www.thisisanfield.com/2017/07/class-act-liverpool-carragher-garcia-supporters-pay-tribute-lucas-leiva-joins-lazio

Lucas Leiva is Liverpool FC Player of the Season for 2010-11: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/96274-lucas-scoops-2010-11-award

Lucas eyes Wembley League Cup final after missing out in 2012 with injury: www.thisisanfield.com/2015/01/lucas-eyes-wembley-final-missing-2012

'Chelsea match in 2011 changed my view of football: www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/fa-league-cups/liverpool-vs-chelsea-chelsea-match-in-2011-changed-my-view-of-football-says-lucas-leiva-9991240.html

Lucas's cup final in Tweets (2012 League Cup Final): www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/116383-lucas-s-cup-final-in-tweets

Lucas: Liverpool is my home (2013): www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/132087-lucas-liverpool-is-my-home

Anfield on Champions League nights is beautiful: https://theathletic.com/3165009/2022/03/08/lucas-leiva-anfield-on-champions-league-nights-is-beautiful-it-gives-players-10-more-motivation

LUCAS LEIVA: AND THAT IS WHY WE LIKE HIM, WE LIKE HIM, WE LIKE HIM: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2015/11/lucas-leiva-and-that-is-why-we-like-him-we-like-him-we-like-him

TAW Classics: Lucas Leiva Interview: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2020/01/taw-classics-lucas-interview

Plymouth Argyle 0 Liverpool 1: Match Review (a quality piece on Lucas) - www.theanfieldwrap.com/2017/01/plymouth-argyle-0-liverpool-1-match-review

Lucas Leiva Interview: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2017/05/lucas-leiva-interview-listen-free

a testimonial would be fitting tribute to Lucas Leiva's decade of service: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-fc-blood-red-testimonial-12199537

Lucas Leivas Lazio Move: The Brazilian Who Embraced Liverpool The Club And The City: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2017/07/lucas-leivas-lazio-move-brazilian-embraced-liverpool-club-city

7 reasons why Lucas will always be loved by Liverpool fans and players: www.planetfootball.com/quick-reads/seven-reasons-lucas-will-always-loved-liverpool-fans

A decade at LFC - 21 facts about Lucas Leiva's Reds career: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/262932-a-decade-at-lfc-21-facts-about-lucas-leiva-s-reds-career

Lucas Leiva's open letter to Liverpool fans (2017): www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/268665-lucas-leiva-s-open-letter-to-liverpool-fans

Lucas Leiva: Leaving Liverpool was the toughest decision Ive ever had to make: www.fourfourtwo.com/features/lucas-leiva-leaving-liverpool-was-toughest-decision-ive-ever-had-make

Lucas Leiva: a role model who is leaving Liverpool after 10 rollercoaster years: www.theguardian.com/football/2017/jul/18/lucas-leiva-liverpool-role-model-leaving

Liverpool fans love Lucas's brilliant reply to club's Instagram post about Brazilian: www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-lucas-leiva-instagram-post-24092712

I was sure a great moment was coming under Klopp (2020) : www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/411575-lucas-leiva-i-was-sure-a-great-moment-was-coming-under-klopp

No regrets over missing Liverpool success, says Reds fan Lucas: www.fotmob.com/news/1ejw3ao4vr0101rggphcarff04/no-regrets-over-missing-liverpool-success-says-reds-fan-lucas

Watch free today - Lucas: 10 Years a Red: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/397469-watch-free-today-lucas-10-years-a-red


CONFIRMED: Lucas Leiva completes £5 million move to Lazio: www.thisisanfield.com/2017/07/confirmed-lucas-leiva-completes-5-million-move-lazio

Lucas Leiva lifts first major trophy in first Lazio game: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-lucas-leiva-lazio-juventus-13473070

Liverpool fans help give Lucas Leiva Player of the Year award at Lazio: https://playingfor90.com/2019/06/18/liverpool-fans-help-give-lucas-leiva-player-year-award-lazio

Lucas leaves Lazio with love of Lazio fans: https://thelaziali.com/2022/05/22/leiva-leaves-lazio-with-love

Lucas reflects on 5 great years with Lazio: https://thelaziali.com/2022/05/31/leiva-reflects-five-years-lazio


Lucas agrees Gremio return (2022): https://thelaziali.com/2022/06/20/lucas-leiva-agrees-gremio-return

Liverpool cult hero returns to boyhood club: www.thisisanfield.com/2022/06/liverpool-cult-hero-returns-to-boyhood-club-in-brazil-after-15-years-away

Lucas at Gremio: https://playcrazygame.com/2022/06/27/lucas-leiva-is-introduced-at-gremio-and-explains-his-desire-to-return-to-the-club-it-doesnt-matter-where-he-is-guild


Lucas player profile in detail: www.transfermarkt.co.uk/lucas-leiva/profil/spieler/41414

Lucas fan site: www.lucasleivafan.net

Lucas official social media: https://twitter.com/LucasLeiva87 & www.instagram.com/leivalucas . Gremio: https://twitter.com/Gremio















^ Lucas and his son in Paris to support the Reds in the 2022 Champions League Final.






-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0

« Last Edit: Today at 02:01:27 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,491
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1042 on: September 21, 2022, 12:35:28 am »

Lucas just scored for Gremio - https://twitter.com/sbtrs/status/1572369103741935618https://twitter.com/gremiosincero_/status/1572366061034504192

^ some 16 years to the day since his last league goal for Gremio (in a 4-0 win vs Ponte Preta) ;D

« Last Edit: September 21, 2022, 12:37:16 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline daggerdoo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1043 on: September 21, 2022, 10:07:33 am »
What an epic celebration after the goal. Really good to see. Thanks for that mate, cheered me up
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,491
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1044 on: October 23, 2022, 09:31:43 pm »
.
He's at it again ;D

Lucas goal tonight, away vs Nautico - https://twitter.com/GolsBrasilMundo/status/1584279924420276225 & https://twitter.com/tudo_degremio/status/1584283204886073344


Gremio won 3-0 and are promoted back to Serie A  :wellin









^ a whole lotta love for Lucas on social media tonight - fans there love him ;D

« Last Edit: October 23, 2022, 09:59:47 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1045 on: October 23, 2022, 11:00:08 pm »
As they should,he's one of the nicest and most likeable people to have ever played for us.

Amazing that he's still playing really.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,342
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1046 on: October 23, 2022, 11:03:15 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on October 23, 2022, 11:00:08 pm
As they should,he's one of the nicest and most likeable people to have ever played for us.

Amazing that he's still playing really.

Can he get a plane over to Amsterdam by Wednesday?
Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,496
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1047 on: December 13, 2022, 05:59:01 pm »
Still playing for Gremio at the age of 35, but he's having some medical issues at present:

O Departamento Médico do Grêmio comunica que o atleta Lucas Leiva apresentou, nos exames de rotina da pré-temporada, um quadro de alteração do ritmo cardíaco sendo, por consequência, afastado de atividades físicas até a conclusão de exames complementares e tratamento do quadro.

The Grêmio Medical Department communicates that the athlete Lucas Leiva presented, in the pre-season routine exams, a picture of alteration of the cardiac rhythm and, consequently, is removed from physical activities until the conclusion of complementary exams and treatment of the picture.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,046
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1048 on: December 13, 2022, 06:50:38 pm »
Shit, hope it's nothing serious.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,414
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1049 on: December 14, 2022, 09:23:42 am »
Good that they caught whatever it is, hope he's alright.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,308
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1050 on: December 14, 2022, 09:53:27 pm »
Just read about this. Hope he can recover and play again, or at least theres no long term effects
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,491
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1051 on: Yesterday at 05:48:02 pm »
.
Lucas just gave a press conference where he has announced his retirement from football due to issues with his heart (in Portuguese):-


'AO VIVO | Coletiva sobre situação clínica do volante Lucas Leiva' - from the official Gremio FC youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CIDeQ_pjYJQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CIDeQ_pjYJQ</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/CIDeQ_pjYJQ



Gremio posted this in tribute to him:-



^ from https://twitter.com/Gremio/status/1636776510127489024?s=20

"Success was always and will always be your game. At our most challenging moments, you were there. Now, it's Grêmio and the club's supporters that will be with you."



There'll be more news and articles up soon - in English. Meanwhile...

https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/11txm8r/gr%C3%AAmio_lucas_leiva_officially_retires_due_to_his
https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/11txp1y/lucas_leiva_retires_due_to_health_condition
https://twitter.com/TNTSportsBR/status/1636780181602942992 - with 90 second video of a clearly upset Lucas announcing his decision to reitire from football.


Edit: 'Tearful Lucas Leiva confirms early retirement: My health comes first':-

www.thisisanfield.com/2023/03/tearful-lucas-leiva-confirms-early-retirement-my-health-comes-first
www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lucas-leiva-announces-retirement-football
www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64996779
www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/18/lucas-leiva-retires-heart-condition-liverpool-lazio-brazil
www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/lucas-leiva-retires-lazio-heart-29488872
https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1636804354345672704

« Last Edit: Today at 01:59:56 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,428
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1052 on: Yesterday at 06:53:13 pm »
Well its sad news, but hes had his career and earned his corn, so it could have been worse.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,342
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1053 on: Yesterday at 06:55:41 pm »
Thats sad but at least the problem has been detected and he can modify his life to cope.

Good luck to him.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,934
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1054 on: Yesterday at 06:58:55 pm »
I think he's reached the best decision for himself and he's had quite a good innings all in all. Good luck to him.  :)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1055 on: Yesterday at 07:04:35 pm »
All the best to him and what a career he's had.  I doubt he'll put his feet up as I'm sure he's got his eye on a coaching career.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,647
  • Bam!
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1056 on: Yesterday at 07:06:22 pm »
Hope he has a great retirement, great player for us, completely changed his game to adapt to the league and became a really good reliable midfielder.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,046
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1057 on: Yesterday at 07:19:59 pm »
:(

Sad news. Its good that that his condition has been identified, hopefully can look after it.

I'm still bitter about Phil Neville robbing him off a winner in the Derby too. Fine player though, will always have a soft spot for him after the initial criticism he got when he arrived.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1058 on: Yesterday at 08:10:45 pm »
to be honest this is good news. he is 36 and very lucky that his condition was caught. most of us would be devastated if he died suddenly while playing.

had a solid career and always gave his all. cant believe he is 36 though. doesnt seem like that long ago when he signed for us as a young player.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,258
  • Seis Veces
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1059 on: Yesterday at 11:27:27 pm »
Top player and a top lad. All the best Lucas  :wave
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,416
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1060 on: Today at 12:14:23 am »
No fucking idea, what was said in that press conference, but nothing but love for the lad... And no, I'm not crying... :( Having said that, he had a great career and hopefully he can now enjoy his retirement and stay healthy.
Logged

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,312
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1061 on: Today at 01:03:00 am »
Enjoy retirement Lucas.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,333
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1062 on: Today at 01:57:34 am »
Top lad Lucas... wish him and his family nothing but absolute best.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1063 on: Today at 06:06:50 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 05:48:02 pm

"Success was always and will always be your game. At our most challenging moments, you were there. Now, it's Grêmio and the club's supporters that will be with you."


Thanks Jason - very moving - such a good guy and quality player for us.
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,577
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1064 on: Today at 06:45:04 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on December 14, 2022, 09:53:27 pm
Just read about this. Hope he can recover and play again, or at least theres no long term effects

Yep, sure he will be ok. fine player and fella. Hope he comes back to play at Anfield again, sure he will do in a legends game and we can give him some love.
Logged

Online Ultimate Bromance

  • The Crab
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,453
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1065 on: Today at 07:07:57 am »
Wish him a long and healthy life after football
Logged
Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can't Lose.
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 