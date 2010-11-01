.A few videos and some info on Lucas Leiva...
'Lucas Leiva Liverpool Football Club 20072017
'Lucas Leiva | Goals, Skills, Assists
'Lucas Leiva - Liverpool Goals
'Lucas Leiva - Liverpool Best Moments
'THANK YOU LUCAS LEIVA - THOU SHALL NOT PASS
'Lucas Leiva's 1st Goal
'Lucas Leiva Comp
'Lucas Leiva - The Wonderman
'Lucas Leiva - Look at Me by ElAlonso
'Lucas the Liverpool by ElAlonso
'Lucas Leiva 2010 2011 LFC Compilation
'Liverpool's Lucas Leiva - The Samba Jugador
'Lucas Leiva - Liverpool Football Club/Brazil - HD
'Lucas Leiva - Tributo Liverpool Fc 2012
'Lucas Leiva - Skill and Goals - Liverpool - 2016/2017
'Lucas at Liverpool Compilation
'Lucas Leiva vs Everton
'Lucas Leiva - all Goals Liverpool FC
'Lucas Leiva's amazing goal
'Lucas Leiva - Stronger than Ever
'TODOS OS 7 GOLS DE LUCAS LEIVA PELO LIVERPOOL
'Lucas Leiva song
:-Lucas specials & docs and fun off-the pitch videos...
'Lucas: 10 Years A Red
'Lucas v Henderson in fairground challenge
'Lucas Leiva - Unlucky compilation (All videos)
'Lucas Leiva shouts UNLUCKY at Nathaniel Clyne (Christmas)
'Henderson and Lucas in disguise to prank shop customers
'liverpool vs atletico - Lucas goal pre season friendly
'Lucas Leiva Interview 2016
'10 Years of Lucas Leiva
'The Story Of Lucas Leiva | Redmen TV Special
'Lucas Leivas Early Days At LFC | Exclusive Interview
'Lucas Leiva On Man United 1-4 Liverpool In 08/09
'Liverpool's Zonal Marking Explained with Lucas Leiva
'Lucas Leiva Interview PART TWO (Redmen TV Exclusive)
'Saddest Moment ¤ Lucas Leiva Final Day at Anfield ¤ Goodbye Liverpool FC
'Lucas Leiva Final Interview With Liverpool
'Lucas Leiva's message for Liverpool fans
'Lucas Leiva's 5 BEST GOALS for Grêmio in fronts | Top Tricolor #19
'BATALHA DOS AFLITOS - Náutico 0 x 1 Grêmio - Melhores Momentos
- Playoff Promotion Final - Série B 2005' - 14 minute highlights (a must-watch)
'All Gremio games in 2006
'Best Moments and Goals from Lucas at Gremio
'Lucas Leiva - All Goals for Lazio (2017-2022)
'Lucas Leiva 2018 - Player Of The Year - Amazing Defensive Skills & Goals - 2018
'Lucas Leiva - S.S. Lazio - "THE GUARDIAN"
'Lucas Leiva - Skills, Passes & Tackles - 2021
^ Lucas back to his home club of Gremio in 2022 - helping them get promoted back to Brazil's Serie A...
'LUCAS LEIVA DEBUT IN GRÊMIO
'Lucas Leiva Welcome to Grêmio 2022 HD
17 years on from playing in the Batalha dos Aflitos ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Batalha_dos_Aflitos - where in 2005 Lucas was one of 7 Gremio players who held out for victory away vs 10-men Nautico for promotion to Serie A)
... Lucas is victorious again - vs the same team at the same ground - and helping Gremio secure promotion back to Serie A once more...
'First of all I want to thank Grêmio for giving me the opportunity to live a unique moment in the club's history. I was able to help go up twice and wanted the fate to be in the Aflitos. A movie flashed through my head when my kick made it two to zero.' - https://twitter.com/LucasLeiva87/status/1584320261171527683 (24th October, 2022)
'A Batalha Dos Aflitos (FILME Completo)
' - documentary on the legendary 2005 Batalha dos Aflitos ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Batalha_dos_Aflitos )
'A Roast for Lucas
' (2 hour video of Lucas talking about his footballing life - in Portuguese, but may get some luck with English subtitles)
'Lucas goal in the Brazilian national team - vs Colombia
'Lucas back in Brazil
^ Lucas captaining the Brazil team to victory in the Under-20 South American Championships in 2007.A few articles about Lucas...
Lucas Leiva: From Gremio to Liverpool and back again the story of a cult hero: www.thisisanfield.com/2022/07/lucas-leiva-from-gremio-to-liverpool-and-back-again-the-story-of-a-cult-hero
Benítez closes on £6m Lucas, the golden-boot boy from Brazil: www.theguardian.com/football/2007/may/12/newsstory.sport4
Lucas ready to lead Brazilian charge: https://web.archive.org/web/20140809040322/http://www.fifa.com/tournaments/archive/u20worldcup/canada2007/news/newsid=122585/index.html
Lucas Leiva The Underrated Defensive Midfielder: https://worldfootballindex.com/2022/03/lucas-leiva-the-underrated-defensive-midfielder
Liverpool midfielder Lucas feared for career after knee injury: www.goal.com/en/news/1862/premier-league/2012/07/04/3220869/liverpool-midfielder-lucas-feared-for-career-after-knee
A class act for Liverpool: www.thisisanfield.com/2017/07/class-act-liverpool-carragher-garcia-supporters-pay-tribute-lucas-leiva-joins-lazio
Lucas Leiva is Liverpool FC Player of the Season for 2010-11: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/96274-lucas-scoops-2010-11-award
Lucas eyes Wembley League Cup final after missing out in 2012 with injury: www.thisisanfield.com/2015/01/lucas-eyes-wembley-final-missing-2012
'Chelsea match in 2011 changed my view of football: www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/fa-league-cups/liverpool-vs-chelsea-chelsea-match-in-2011-changed-my-view-of-football-says-lucas-leiva-9991240.html
Lucas's cup final in Tweets (2012 League Cup Final): www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/116383-lucas-s-cup-final-in-tweets
Lucas: Liverpool is my home (2013): www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/132087-lucas-liverpool-is-my-home
Anfield on Champions League nights is beautiful: https://theathletic.com/3165009/2022/03/08/lucas-leiva-anfield-on-champions-league-nights-is-beautiful-it-gives-players-10-more-motivation
LUCAS LEIVA: AND THAT IS WHY WE LIKE HIM, WE LIKE HIM, WE LIKE HIM
: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2015/11/lucas-leiva-and-that-is-why-we-like-him-we-like-him-we-like-him
TAW Classics: Lucas Leiva Interview: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2020/01/taw-classics-lucas-interview
Lucas Leiva Interview: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2017/05/lucas-leiva-interview-listen-free
a testimonial would be fitting tribute to Lucas Leiva's decade of service: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-fc-blood-red-testimonial-12199537
Lucas Leivas Lazio Move: The Brazilian Who Embraced Liverpool The Club And The City: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2017/07/lucas-leivas-lazio-move-brazilian-embraced-liverpool-club-city
7 reasons why Lucas will always be loved by Liverpool fans and players: www.planetfootball.com/quick-reads/seven-reasons-lucas-will-always-loved-liverpool-fans
A decade at LFC - 21 facts about Lucas Leiva's Reds career: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/262932-a-decade-at-lfc-21-facts-about-lucas-leiva-s-reds-career
Lucas Leiva's open letter to Liverpool fans (2017): www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/268665-lucas-leiva-s-open-letter-to-liverpool-fans
Lucas Leiva: Leaving Liverpool was the toughest decision Ive ever had to make: www.fourfourtwo.com/features/lucas-leiva-leaving-liverpool-was-toughest-decision-ive-ever-had-make
Lucas Leiva: a role model who is leaving Liverpool after 10 rollercoaster years: www.theguardian.com/football/2017/jul/18/lucas-leiva-liverpool-role-model-leaving
Liverpool fans love Lucas's brilliant reply to club's Instagram post about Brazilian: www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-lucas-leiva-instagram-post-24092712
I was sure a great moment was coming under Klopp (2020) : www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/411575-lucas-leiva-i-was-sure-a-great-moment-was-coming-under-klopp
No regrets over missing Liverpool success, says Reds fan Lucas: www.fotmob.com/news/1ejw3ao4vr0101rggphcarff04/no-regrets-over-missing-liverpool-success-says-reds-fan-lucas
Watch free today - Lucas: 10 Years a Red: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/397469-watch-free-today-lucas-10-years-a-red
CONFIRMED: Lucas Leiva completes £5 million move to Lazio: www.thisisanfield.com/2017/07/confirmed-lucas-leiva-completes-5-million-move-lazio
Lucas Leiva lifts first major trophy in first Lazio game: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-lucas-leiva-lazio-juventus-13473070
Liverpool fans help give Lucas Leiva Player of the Year award at Lazio: https://playingfor90.com/2019/06/18/liverpool-fans-help-give-lucas-leiva-player-year-award-lazio
Lucas leaves Lazio with love of Lazio fans: https://thelaziali.com/2022/05/22/leiva-leaves-lazio-with-love
Lucas reflects on 5 great years with Lazio: https://thelaziali.com/2022/05/31/leiva-reflects-five-years-lazio
Lucas agrees Gremio return (2022): https://thelaziali.com/2022/06/20/lucas-leiva-agrees-gremio-return
Liverpool cult hero returns to boyhood club: www.thisisanfield.com/2022/06/liverpool-cult-hero-returns-to-boyhood-club-in-brazil-after-15-years-away
Lucas at Gremio: https://playcrazygame.com/2022/06/27/lucas-leiva-is-introduced-at-gremio-and-explains-his-desire-to-return-to-the-club-it-doesnt-matter-where-he-is-guild
Lucas player profile in detail: www.transfermarkt.co.uk/lucas-leiva/profil/spieler/41414
Lucas fan site: www.lucasleivafan.net
^ Lucas and his son in Paris to support the Reds in the 2022 Champions League Final.
