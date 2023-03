.

Lucas Leiva

Liverpool 2010/11 Player Of The Season

Lucas specials & docs and fun off-the pitch videos...

A few articles about Lucas...

Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lucas_Leiva LFCHistory.net Play Profile page: www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/1180 Liverpool Wiki page: https://liverpoolfc.fandom.com/wiki/Lucas ':-':-':-':-':-':-' (2010):-' (2010):-' (2010):-' (2011):-':-' (2011):-':-':-':-':-':-':-':-':-' (all 7 goals for Liverpool):-':-:-' (49 minute documentary):-' (unluckeeeeeey):-':-':-':-':-':-' from RedMen TV:-':-' - RedMen TV:-' - RedMen TV:-' - RedMen TV:-':-':-':-':-':-- Playoff Promotion Final - Série B 2005' - 14 minute highlights (a must-watch):-' - 34 minute video of highlights from that season:-':-':-':-':-':-^ Lucas back to his home club of Gremio in 2022 - helping them get promoted back to Brazil's Serie A...' (2022):-':-Lucas goal for Gremio vs Sport Recife - https://twitter.com/sbtrs/status/1572369103741935618 Lucas goal for Gremio vs Nautico - https://twitter.com/GolsBrasilMundo/status/1584279924420276225 17 years on from playing in the Batalha dos Aflitos ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Batalha_dos_Aflitos - where in 2005 Lucas was one of 7 Gremio players who held out for victory away vs 10-men Nautico for promotion to Serie A)... Lucas is victorious again - vs the same team at the same ground - and helping Gremio secure promotion back to Serie A once more...'First of all I want to thank Grêmio for giving me the opportunity to live a unique moment in the club's history. I was able to help go up twice and wanted the fate to be in the Aflitos. A movie flashed through my head when my kick made it two to zero.' - https://twitter.com/LucasLeiva87/status/1584320261171527683 (24th October, 2022)' - documentary on the legendary 2005 Batalha dos Aflitos ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Batalha_dos_Aflitos ):-' (2 hour video of Lucas talking about his footballing life - in Portuguese, but may get some luck with English subtitles):-':-' (playing for the national team in 2011):-^ Lucas captaining the Brazil team to victory in the Under-20 South American Championships in 2007.Lucas Leiva: From Gremio to Liverpool and back again – the story of a cult hero: www.thisisanfield.com/2022/07/lucas-leiva-from-gremio-to-liverpool-and-back-again-the-story-of-a-cult-hero Benítez closes on £6m Lucas, the golden-boot boy from Brazil: www.theguardian.com/football/2007/may/12/newsstory.sport4 Lucas ready to lead Brazilian charge: https://web.archive.org/web/20140809040322/http://www.fifa.com/tournaments/archive/u20worldcup/canada2007/news/newsid=122585/index.html Lucas Leiva – The Underrated Defensive Midfielder: https://worldfootballindex.com/2022/03/lucas-leiva-the-underrated-defensive-midfielder Liverpool midfielder Lucas feared for career after knee injury: www.goal.com/en/news/1862/premier-league/2012/07/04/3220869/liverpool-midfielder-lucas-feared-for-career-after-knee “A class act for Liverpool”: www.thisisanfield.com/2017/07/class-act-liverpool-carragher-garcia-supporters-pay-tribute-lucas-leiva-joins-lazio Lucas Leiva is Liverpool FC Player of the Season for 2010-11: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/96274-lucas-scoops-2010-11-award Lucas eyes Wembley League Cup final after missing out in 2012 with injury: www.thisisanfield.com/2015/01/lucas-eyes-wembley-final-missing-2012 'Chelsea match in 2011 changed my view of football: www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/fa-league-cups/liverpool-vs-chelsea-chelsea-match-in-2011-changed-my-view-of-football-says-lucas-leiva-9991240.html Lucas's cup final in Tweets (2012 League Cup Final): www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/116383-lucas-s-cup-final-in-tweets Lucas: Liverpool is my home (2013): www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/132087-lucas-liverpool-is-my-home Anfield on Champions League nights is beautiful: https://theathletic.com/3165009/2022/03/08/lucas-leiva-anfield-on-champions-league-nights-is-beautiful-it-gives-players-10-more-motivation LUCAS LEIVA: AND THAT IS WHY WE LIKE HIM, WE LIKE HIM, WE LIKE HIM…: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2015/11/lucas-leiva-and-that-is-why-we-like-him-we-like-him-we-like-him TAW Classics: Lucas Leiva Interview: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2020/01/taw-classics-lucas-interview Lucas Leiva Interview: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2017/05/lucas-leiva-interview-listen-free a testimonial would be fitting tribute to Lucas Leiva's decade of service: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-fc-blood-red-testimonial-12199537 Lucas Leiva’s Lazio Move: The Brazilian Who Embraced Liverpool The Club And The City: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2017/07/lucas-leivas-lazio-move-brazilian-embraced-liverpool-club-city 7 reasons why Lucas will always be loved by Liverpool fans and players: www.planetfootball.com/quick-reads/seven-reasons-lucas-will-always-loved-liverpool-fans A decade at LFC - 21 facts about Lucas Leiva's Reds career: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/262932-a-decade-at-lfc-21-facts-about-lucas-leiva-s-reds-career Lucas Leiva's open letter to Liverpool fans (2017): www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/268665-lucas-leiva-s-open-letter-to-liverpool-fans Lucas Leiva: Leaving Liverpool was the toughest decision I’ve ever had to make: www.fourfourtwo.com/features/lucas-leiva-leaving-liverpool-was-toughest-decision-ive-ever-had-make Lucas Leiva: a role model who is leaving Liverpool after 10 rollercoaster years: www.theguardian.com/football/2017/jul/18/lucas-leiva-liverpool-role-model-leaving Liverpool fans love Lucas's brilliant reply to club's Instagram post about Brazilian: www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-lucas-leiva-instagram-post-24092712 I was sure a great moment was coming under Klopp (2020) : www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/411575-lucas-leiva-i-was-sure-a-great-moment-was-coming-under-klopp No regrets over missing Liverpool success, says Reds fan Lucas: www.fotmob.com/news/1ejw3ao4vr0101rggphcarff04/no-regrets-over-missing-liverpool-success-says-reds-fan-lucas Watch free today - Lucas: 10 Years a Red: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/397469-watch-free-today-lucas-10-years-a-red CONFIRMED: Lucas Leiva completes £5 million move to Lazio: www.thisisanfield.com/2017/07/confirmed-lucas-leiva-completes-5-million-move-lazio Lucas Leiva lifts first major trophy in first Lazio game: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-lucas-leiva-lazio-juventus-13473070 Liverpool fans help give Lucas Leiva Player of the Year award at Lazio: https://playingfor90.com/2019/06/18/liverpool-fans-help-give-lucas-leiva-player-year-award-lazio Lucas leaves Lazio with love of Lazio fans: https://thelaziali.com/2022/05/22/leiva-leaves-lazio-with-love Lucas reflects on 5 great years with Lazio: https://thelaziali.com/2022/05/31/leiva-reflects-five-years-lazio Lucas agrees Gremio return (2022): https://thelaziali.com/2022/06/20/lucas-leiva-agrees-gremio-return Liverpool cult hero returns to boyhood club: www.thisisanfield.com/2022/06/liverpool-cult-hero-returns-to-boyhood-club-in-brazil-after-15-years-away Lucas at Gremio: https://playcrazygame.com/2022/06/27/lucas-leiva-is-introduced-at-gremio-and-explains-his-desire-to-return-to-the-club-it-doesnt-matter-where-he-is-guild Lucas player profile in detail: www.transfermarkt.co.uk/lucas-leiva/profil/spieler/41414 Lucas fan site: www.lucasleivafan.net Lucas official social media: https://twitter.com/LucasLeiva87 www.instagram.com/leivalucas . Gremio: https://twitter.com/Gremio ^ Lucas and his son in Paris to support the Reds in the 2022 Champions League Final.