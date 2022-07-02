« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lucas  (Read 118053 times)

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,231
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1040 on: July 2, 2022, 05:02:23 pm »
Quote from: jackh on June 28, 2022, 12:39:27 pm
Yeah, saw this pop up on social media yesterday (at some point, I seem to have followed the Gremio account!) - no doubt he'd have liked to have won more during his career and represented his country more often (that 2011-12 injury really did seem to affect his career even if he continued to offer a lot of us & Lazio afterwards), but that's such a feel-good (presumably) final move for him. Slight shame to see that Gremio were relegated last year, as I thought they usually competed towards the sharp end - hopefully Lucas can help them secure a swift return.

Looking forward to seeing him back at Anfield representing the Legends side in the not too distant future.

Lucas could have a great career when he hangs his boots as an LFC ambassador imo.

Great player and seems a lovely guy.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,674
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1041 on: July 17, 2022, 01:15:32 pm »
.
A few videos and info on Lucas Leiva...






Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lucas_Leiva

LFCHistory.net Play Profile page: www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/1180

Liverpool Wiki page: https://liverpoolfc.fandom.com/wiki/Lucas











'Lucas Leiva  Liverpool Football Club 20072017':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cE8b6fq3n2o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cE8b6fq3n2o</a>



'Lucas Leiva | Goals, Skills, Assists':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ODKgsL9fzsc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ODKgsL9fzsc</a>



'Lucas Leiva - Liverpool Goals':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GzYvcUDMdV0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GzYvcUDMdV0</a>



'Lucas Leiva - Liverpool Best Moments':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ha6yo-8LnyA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ha6yo-8LnyA</a>



'THANK YOU LUCAS LEIVA - THOU SHALL NOT PASS':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/23ig4jtN8RU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/23ig4jtN8RU</a>



'Lucas Leiva's 1st Goal':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4fPIwDl-UTk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4fPIwDl-UTk</a>



'Lucas Leiva Comp' (2010):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rPJ_0Og4oao" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rPJ_0Og4oao</a>



'Lucas Leiva - The Wonderman' (2010):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ukXjowejMLQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ukXjowejMLQ</a>



'Lucas Leiva - Look at Me by ElAlonso' (2010):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2Fx1rmJpeXw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2Fx1rmJpeXw</a>



'Lucas the Liverpool by ElAlonso' (2011):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VxAbyj5_sDI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VxAbyj5_sDI</a>



'Lucas Leiva 2010 2011 LFC Compilation':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/xs60ty



'Liverpool's Lucas Leiva - The Samba Jugador' (2011):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6tEWBT7E2pU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6tEWBT7E2pU</a>



'Lucas Leiva - Liverpool Football Club/Brazil - HD':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qdwLF-fXNwY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qdwLF-fXNwY</a>



'Lucas Leiva - Tributo Liverpool Fc 2012':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hPHM2EkdWTk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hPHM2EkdWTk</a>



'Lucas Leiva - Skill and Goals - Liverpool - 2016/2017':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/diMt1Fgg48s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/diMt1Fgg48s</a>



'Lucas: 10 Years A Red':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x5z27ke



'Lucas Leiva - all Goals Liverpool FC':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x5y4y8m



'TODOS OS 7 GOLS DE LUCAS LEIVA PELO LIVERPOOL':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Jtc5d4oFm1Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Jtc5d4oFm1Q</a>



'Lucas Leiva Final Interview With Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dtz4GuWWvbM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dtz4GuWWvbM</a>



'Lucas at Liverpool Compilation':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x49414



'Lucas Leiva vs Everton':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x17k3lw



'Lucas v Henderson in fairground challenge' (unluckeeeeeey):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sVL-88_VVfs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sVL-88_VVfs</a>



'Lucas Leiva - Unlucky compilation (All videos)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IEqF2DuXZ0Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IEqF2DuXZ0Y</a>



'Lucas Leiva shouts UNLUCKY at Nathaniel Clyne (Christmas)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VX5yCRESLzk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VX5yCRESLzk</a>



'Henderson and Lucas in disguise to prank shop customers':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uicPQQ1WZgE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uicPQQ1WZgE</a>



'Lucas Leiva's amazing goal':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jIiSKk-FuWc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jIiSKk-FuWc</a>



'liverpool vs atletico - Lucas goal pre season friendly':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NbiDWiv5ctg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NbiDWiv5ctg</a>



'Lucas Leiva Interview 2016':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J-qFFEAytHU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J-qFFEAytHU</a>



'10 Years of Lucas Leiva' from RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6Oru8u5VAAw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6Oru8u5VAAw</a>



'The Story Of Lucas Leiva | Redmen TV Special':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XCWIrBLw-5Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XCWIrBLw-5Y</a>



'Lucas Leivas Early Days At LFC | Exclusive Interview' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U9OeNCgYkKg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U9OeNCgYkKg</a>



'Lucas Leiva On Man United 1-4 Liverpool In 08/09' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QxKvZa5B9fA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QxKvZa5B9fA</a>



'Liverpool's Zonal Marking Explained with Lucas Leiva' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8gDOygNWv50" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8gDOygNWv50</a>



'Lucas Leiva Interview PART TWO (Redmen TV Exclusive)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aGCzlrCxfzs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aGCzlrCxfzs</a>



'Saddest Moment ¤ Lucas Leiva Final Day at Anfield ¤ Goodbye Liverpool FC':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6yB3-EUMyh4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6yB3-EUMyh4</a>



'Lucas Leiva's message for Liverpool fans':-

https://www.youtube.com/v/kfAjP6zzOTI[/flash]






'Lucas Leiva - All Goals for Lazio (2017-2022)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4O34YqCcwM4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4O34YqCcwM4</a>



'Lucas Leiva 2018 - Player Of The Year - Amazing Defensive Skills & Goals - 2018':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WnYUCGLX-I8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WnYUCGLX-I8</a>



'Lucas Leiva - Skills, Passes & Tackles - 2021':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YgV5DhOCRL8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YgV5DhOCRL8</a>



'LUCAS LEIVA DEBUT IN GRÊMIO' (2022):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LoGXgnGneOg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LoGXgnGneOg</a>





















A few articles about Lucas...


Lucas Leiva: From Gremio to Liverpool and back again  the story of a cult hero: www.thisisanfield.com/2022/07/lucas-leiva-from-gremio-to-liverpool-and-back-again-the-story-of-a-cult-hero

Lucas Leiva  The Underrated Defensive Midfielder: https://worldfootballindex.com/2022/03/lucas-leiva-the-underrated-defensive-midfielder

Liverpool midfielder Lucas feared for career after knee injury: www.goal.com/en/news/1862/premier-league/2012/07/04/3220869/liverpool-midfielder-lucas-feared-for-career-after-knee

A class act for Liverpool: www.thisisanfield.com/2017/07/class-act-liverpool-carragher-garcia-supporters-pay-tribute-lucas-leiva-joins-lazio

Lucas eyes Wembley League Cup final after missing out in 2012 with injury: www.thisisanfield.com/2015/01/lucas-eyes-wembley-final-missing-2012

'Chelsea match in 2011 changed my view of football: www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/fa-league-cups/liverpool-vs-chelsea-chelsea-match-in-2011-changed-my-view-of-football-says-lucas-leiva-9991240.html

Lucas's cup final in Tweets (2012 League Cup Final): www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/116383-lucas-s-cup-final-in-tweets

Lucas: Liverpool is my home (2013): www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/132087-lucas-liverpool-is-my-home

Anfield on Champions League nights is beautiful: https://theathletic.com/3165009/2022/03/08/lucas-leiva-anfield-on-champions-league-nights-is-beautiful-it-gives-players-10-more-motivation

LUCAS LEIVA: AND THAT IS WHY WE LIKE HIM, WE LIKE HIM, WE LIKE HIM: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2015/11/lucas-leiva-and-that-is-why-we-like-him-we-like-him-we-like-him

TAW Classics: Lucas Leiva Interview: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2020/01/taw-classics-lucas-interview

Lucas Leiva Interview: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2017/05/lucas-leiva-interview-listen-free

Lucas Leivas Lazio Move: The Brazilian Who Embraced Liverpool The Club And The City: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2017/07/lucas-leivas-lazio-move-brazilian-embraced-liverpool-club-city

7 reasons why Lucas will always be loved by Liverpool fans and players: www.planetfootball.com/quick-reads/seven-reasons-lucas-will-always-loved-liverpool-fans

A decade at LFC - 21 facts about Lucas Leiva's Reds career: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/262932-a-decade-at-lfc-21-facts-about-lucas-leiva-s-reds-career

Lucas Leiva's open letter to Liverpool fans (2017): www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/268665-lucas-leiva-s-open-letter-to-liverpool-fans

Lucas Leiva: Leaving Liverpool was the toughest decision Ive ever had to make: www.fourfourtwo.com/features/lucas-leiva-leaving-liverpool-was-toughest-decision-ive-ever-had-make

Lucas Leiva: a role model who is leaving Liverpool after 10 rollercoaster years: www.theguardian.com/football/2017/jul/18/lucas-leiva-liverpool-role-model-leaving

Liverpool fans love Lucas's brilliant reply to club's Instagram post about Brazilian: www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-lucas-leiva-instagram-post-24092712

I was sure a great moment was coming under Klopp (2020) : www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/411575-lucas-leiva-i-was-sure-a-great-moment-was-coming-under-klopp

No regrets over missing Liverpool success, says Reds fan Lucas: www.fotmob.com/news/1ejw3ao4vr0101rggphcarff04/no-regrets-over-missing-liverpool-success-says-reds-fan-lucas

Watch free today - Lucas: 10 Years a Red: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/397469-watch-free-today-lucas-10-years-a-red


CONFIRMED: Lucas Leiva completes £5 million move to Lazio: www.thisisanfield.com/2017/07/confirmed-lucas-leiva-completes-5-million-move-lazio

Lucas Leiva lifts first major trophy in first Lazio game: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-lucas-leiva-lazio-juventus-13473070

Liverpool fans help give Lucas Leiva Player of the Year award at Lazio: https://playingfor90.com/2019/06/18/liverpool-fans-help-give-lucas-leiva-player-year-award-lazio

Lucas leaves Lazio with love of Lazio fans: https://thelaziali.com/2022/05/22/leiva-leaves-lazio-with-love

Lucas reflects on 5 great years with Lazio: https://thelaziali.com/2022/05/31/leiva-reflects-five-years-lazio


Lucas agrees Gremio return (2022): https://thelaziali.com/2022/06/20/lucas-leiva-agrees-gremio-return

Liverpool cult hero returns to boyhood club: www.thisisanfield.com/2022/06/liverpool-cult-hero-returns-to-boyhood-club-in-brazil-after-15-years-away

Lucas at Gremio: https://playcrazygame.com/2022/06/27/lucas-leiva-is-introduced-at-gremio-and-explains-his-desire-to-return-to-the-club-it-doesnt-matter-where-he-is-guild


Lucas player profile in detail: www.transfermarkt.co.uk/lucas-leiva/profil/spieler/41414

Lucas fan site: www.lucasleivafan.net

Lucas official social media: https://twitter.com/LucasLeiva87 & www.instagram.com/leivalucas . Gremio: https://twitter.com/Gremio




















-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0



Some 'older' League Titles : 1989/90 : 1987/88 : 1985/86 : 1983/84 : 1982/83 : 1981/82 : 1979/80 : 1978/79 : 1976/77 : 1975/76 : 1972/73 : 1965/66 : 1963/64.

Shankly : Paisley : Fagan : Houllier : Rafa : Klopp. | Clemence : Neal : Thompson : Hansen : A. Kennedy : Barnes : Callaghan : Souness : R. Kennedy : Rush : Dalglish.

Lawrence : Yeats : Hughes : Smith : St John : Hunt : Keegan : Toshack : Heighway : Case : McDermott : Fairclough : Johnson : Whelan : Johnston : Nicol : Lawrenson

Grobbelaar : Molby : McMahon : Beardsley : Aldridge. | McManaman : Fowler : Berger : Carragher : Owen : Gerrard : Smicer : Hyypia : Heskey : Biscan : Riise : Baros.

Cisse : Garcia : Alonso : Reina : Crouch : Agger : Aurelio : Sissoko : Kuyt : Lucas : Mascherano : Torres : Suarez : Sturridge : Coutinho : Henderson : Origi : Firmino.

'Season Review' videos (from 1987/88 onwards) & some older 'Club History' videos : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641

« Last Edit: October 8, 2022, 04:14:21 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,674
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1042 on: September 21, 2022, 12:35:28 am »

Lucas just scored for Gremio - https://twitter.com/sbtrs/status/1572369103741935618https://twitter.com/gremiosincero_/status/1572366061034504192

^ some 16 years to the day since his last league goal for Gremio (in a 4-0 win vs Ponte Preta) ;D

« Last Edit: September 21, 2022, 12:37:16 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline daggerdoo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1043 on: September 21, 2022, 10:07:33 am »
What an epic celebration after the goal. Really good to see. Thanks for that mate, cheered me up
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,674
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 09:31:43 pm »
.
He's at it again ;D

Lucas goal tonight, away vs Nautico - https://twitter.com/GolsBrasilMundo/status/1584279924420276225 & https://twitter.com/tudo_degremio/status/1584283204886073344


Gremio won 3-0 and are promoted back to Serie A  :wellin









^ a whole lotta love for Lucas on social media tonight - fans there love him ;D

« Last Edit: Today at 09:59:47 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1045 on: Today at 11:00:08 pm »
As they should,he's one of the nicest and most likeable people to have ever played for us.

Amazing that he's still playing really.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,986
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Lucas
« Reply #1046 on: Today at 11:03:15 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:00:08 pm
As they should,he's one of the nicest and most likeable people to have ever played for us.

Amazing that he's still playing really.

Can he get a plane over to Amsterdam by Wednesday?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 