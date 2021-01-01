The only thing he can do is either sign a contract or state he's leaving at the end of the season which he is obviously not going to do even if that is his plan.



If he is going then his team would try and manage it in the way it has been. No talking about it but also not putting anyone at ease by stating a desire to stay. If he's negotiating his deal then it makes sense to leave some ambiguity for leverage. Marca's article will have only helped him if this is the case.However, if he's decided to leave and is managing his exit, Madrid won't help him look after his image and reputation with us, they'll tell the world everything and more about what is going on.It's just a feeling, but I think the difference in communication style between Virg / Salah and what Trent's team is doing means that they are managing the exit. I recall Rio Ferdinand getting shed loads of abuse from the Mancs when he was stalling / negotiating, and my belief is that Trent is trying to avoid this when a decision has already been made.