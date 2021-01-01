« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold*

The holly and the jillc

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
Reply #16760 on: Today at 01:28:45 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 01:26:13 pm
Is Marca the source, or have others reported it?

Something from AS has also been reported in the contract thread. Another mouth piece though.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Raaphael

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
Reply #16761 on: Today at 01:44:42 pm
Quote from: Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man on Today at 11:51:39 am
How's he letting it go on

What's he going to do stop itchy fingered journos do write ups?

It's a shame people can't stop pushing players out the door when this happens. His shirt will be going on fire soon and he's done nothing

Both Salah and Van Dijk have said they want to stay. When has Trent said the same lately?
Raaphael

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
Reply #16762 on: Today at 01:52:30 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 12:08:05 pm
I can understand why Trent would want to go, hes won everything here, will probably be paid crazy money, and its a new challenge etc. But he cant complain about any fan hostility or anger - theres a real rivalry with Madrid and the club is losing a massive asset due to him leaving on a free.

I don`t understand how any Liverpool supporter can "understand" why Trent would want to go. Liverpool right now is a better football team than Real Madrid. He has every opportunity to get any sporting ambition fullfilled here. If he at 26 wants to live in the sun, if that`s the key, he`s not a serious athlete. 

And this ballon d`or talk. Get a grip. We have Salah in our team. Trent is not at that level. He may be our 4th best player at best. 

If he leaves he`s up there with Owen and Sterling as one of the biggest snakes who has played for Liverpool.
DTRed

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
Reply #16763 on: Today at 01:53:00 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:58:02 pm
The only thing he can do is either sign a contract or state he's leaving at the end of the season which he is obviously not going to do even if that is his plan.

If he is going then his team would try and manage it in the way it has been. No talking about it but also not putting anyone at ease by stating a desire to stay. If he's negotiating his deal then it makes sense to leave some ambiguity for leverage. Marca's article will have only helped him if this is the case.

However, if he's decided to leave and is managing his exit, Madrid won't help him look after his image and reputation with us, they'll tell the world everything and more about what is going on. 

It's just a feeling, but I think the difference in communication style between Virg / Salah and what Trent's team is doing means that they are managing the exit. I recall Rio Ferdinand getting shed loads of abuse from the Mancs when he was stalling / negotiating, and my belief is that Trent is trying to avoid this when a decision has already been made.
Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
Reply #16764 on: Today at 02:03:44 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 12:08:05 pm
I can understand why Trent would want to go, hes won everything here, will probably be paid crazy money, and its a new challenge etc. But he cant complain about any fan hostility or anger - theres a real rivalry with Madrid and the club is losing a massive asset due to him leaving on a free.

do you remember last season when he got loads of shit for saying in an interview that it means more to win a trophy here? Do you think he's forgotten that or he didn't mean it? Michael Owen got to watch us lift the European cup from his house in the sun in Madrid, it's a big risk.
Samie

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
Reply #16765 on: Today at 02:08:30 pm
He thinks he's a midfielder, well good luck trying to break into a midfield that has Camavinga, Tchoo Tchoo, Bellingham and Valverde.  ??? ::)
rafathegaffa83

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
Reply #16766 on: Today at 02:14:17 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 12:08:05 pm
I can understand why Trent would want to go, hes won everything here, will probably be paid crazy money, and its a new challenge etc. But he cant complain about any fan hostility or anger - theres a real rivalry with Madrid and the club is losing a massive asset due to him leaving on a free.

As a Liverpool fan, Alexander-Arnold would be well aware of the moves involving McManaman and Owen going to Madrid, and what their respective legacies were afterwards. Even Mac Allister, with no ties to Brighton, at least gave them a chance to get some money.  He isn''t winning the Ballon d'Or at Real Madrid and it seems like they would have less interest in him if he a) wasn't available on a free and b) wasn't Bellingham's mate. I know people are expecting hostility towards him if it is announced he is leaving before the season is complete, but if he isn't a success at Real Madrid, I am already anticipating an unprecedented level of in-fighting among the fanbase when they look to sell him back to a PL club.
