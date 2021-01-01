« previous next »
Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold*  (Read 1694256 times)

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
« Reply #16720 on: Today at 12:26:57 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:11:51 am
nope, but if you remember any goals we've conceded that you think we can blame on him or use to call him lazy that'd be great! (doesnt have to be within this decade)

Cool, let me give it a go.

I remember there was a game in 2014 when one of our players had an unfortunate slip and let the opposition player run clean through to score. An alert ball boy that was less lazy would have thrown another ball onto the pitch in that moment to stop the play continuing. Probably cost us the title to be honest. Dont know how he sleeps at night.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
« Reply #16721 on: Today at 12:39:23 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:26:57 am
Cool, let me give it a go.

I remember there was a game in 2014 when one of our players had an unfortunate slip and let the opposition player run clean through to score. An alert ball boy that was less lazy would have thrown another ball onto the pitch in that moment to stop the play continuing. Probably cost us the title to be honest. Dont know how he sleeps at night.
great shout, what a bastard of a child he was! was obvious since then that he "never really belonged at LFC" (can't believe that's an actual quote from Mac ;D)
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
« Reply #16722 on: Today at 12:40:09 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:22:49 am
All of this should be applied to Trent's free kicks, which have a really low success rate but which he still gets to take every time, even though the likes of Dom and Mac (and even Virj) have proven capable in the past.


The average xG for a direct free kick is 0.06.

Given the number of free kicks, 5 all over the pitch at home to Leicester we get. How many direct free kicks do you expect us to score?

Trent has scored 6 free kicks in the Premier League. Gerrard scored 8 in his entire career.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
« Reply #16723 on: Today at 03:09:05 am »
I love you Trent if you are reading this you are simply the best and I think you could go up so much levels with Slot. All this wing back stuff you will be doing at Madrid is old news. You been running games from rb since 2019. The way people say silly stuff like if we dont sign by such and such time we should play Bradley ahead of him is insane. You wouldnt think we was top of the league. Imagine cutting off your nose to spite your face. People say hes lazy and stuff but me I dont believe in a metronome such as Trent running. Most people are unfit and couldnt run the length of the pitch once let alone loads of times and defend. YNWA my boy. Proud of your progression into the greatest of all time. One of our own.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
« Reply #16724 on: Today at 05:34:48 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:55:21 pm
Fuck me you are now comparing Vini Jr to Hudson Odoi.

Some facts for you since Bradley broke into the team he has missed 41 games and counting through injury. That is 41 games in less than a season and a half. Trent has missed 57 games in his entire Liverpool career through injury.

Bradley at the age of 21 and a half has started 24 games for us. Yet you are quite happy to tell us Bradley is the better defender. This time last season I bet you were eulogising about Quansah.
No lad, you brought up an example of a  game where we lost a point. I brought up an example of a game where we lost the biggest game in Club football.

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
« Reply #16725 on: Today at 05:38:16 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:11:51 am
why would you want him to run into the right back position when Grav was there covering the position. if he took your notes, he'd have been defending in an hilariously stupid way!nope, but if you remember any goals we've conceded that you think we can blame on him or use to call him lazy that'd be great! (doesnt have to be within this decade)
Was outstanding in his part for Fulham scoring their second (this month).
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
« Reply #16726 on: Today at 05:39:28 am »
Quote from: luchodiaz on Today at 03:09:05 am
I love you Trent if you are reading this you are simply the best and I think you could go up so much levels with Slot. All this wing back stuff you will be doing at Madrid is old news. You been running games from rb since 2019. The way people say silly stuff like if we dont sign by such and such time we should play Bradley ahead of him is insane. You wouldnt think we was top of the league. Imagine cutting off your nose to spite your face. People say hes lazy and stuff but me I dont believe in a metronome such as Trent running. Most people are unfit and couldnt run the length of the pitch once let alone loads of times and defend. YNWA my boy. Proud of your progression into the greatest of all time. One of our own.
Well, that's a helluva first post! Welcome, mate!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
« Reply #16727 on: Today at 05:59:44 am »
Is anyone upset with Slot's post match comments about Trent?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
« Reply #16728 on: Today at 07:20:24 am »
Quote from: only6times on Today at 05:38:16 am
Was outstanding in his part for Fulham scoring their second (this month).
The same game we was down to 10 men and they was over loading the left hand side. Imagine getting on to Trent for conceding a goal when robertson got sent off. This fanbase is a shambles I hope Trent don't see this shit on social media.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
« Reply #16729 on: Today at 07:53:39 am »
Quote from: luchodiaz on Today at 07:20:24 am
The same game we was down to 10 men and they was over loading the left hand side. Imagine getting on to Trent for conceding a goal when robertson got sent off. This fanbase is a shambles I hope Trent don't see this shit on social media.

If you think thats bad you'll love it here

don't read the Nunez thread ...
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
« Reply #16730 on: Today at 08:01:04 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:53:39 am
If you think thats bad you'll love it here

don't read the Nunez thread ...
Feel sorry for Nunez he really wants to make it here but the toxic fanbase don't make it easy abusing a 25 year old young man.

I remember people slandering Curtis Jones on instagram and twitter a guy who I had supported through thick and thin. Now everyone is a fan haha. The internet is not a real place. Imagine losing your shit cos Marca a rag reported Trent wants to go Madrid. With guys saying hes replaceable cos he let a goal go in against Fulham when we was down to 10men for 80mins. Acting like young Bradley didn't get cooked by Hudson Odoi viciously but I guess that doesn't fit with their weird narrative that Trent is lazy. Like most the people that say that don't have beer bellies with bisto gravy dripping down their chin.

If you can't run a 5k you have no right to call a pro generational footballer like Trent lazy.
