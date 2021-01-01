If you think thats bad you'll love it here
don't read the Nunez thread ...
Feel sorry for Nunez he really wants to make it here but the toxic fanbase don't make it easy abusing a 25 year old young man.
I remember people slandering Curtis Jones on instagram and twitter a guy who I had supported through thick and thin. Now everyone is a fan haha. The internet is not a real place. Imagine losing your shit cos Marca a rag reported Trent wants to go Madrid. With guys saying hes replaceable cos he let a goal go in against Fulham when we was down to 10men for 80mins. Acting like young Bradley didn't get cooked by Hudson Odoi viciously but I guess that doesn't fit with their weird narrative that Trent is lazy. Like most the people that say that don't have beer bellies with bisto gravy dripping down their chin.
If you can't run a 5k you have no right to call a pro generational footballer like Trent lazy.