Trent Alexander-Arnold*

BTGH

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
December 27, 2024, 07:03:05 pm
Trent for me, not so much issue with his technical capabilities.  It's more what's happening between his ears during the game. Is he interested in showing up for that game? If he is, then he can defend well, he can track back, and he can provide assists for goals. But for past couple of seasons, we have seen him many times not being 'mentally present' for games, his defending would be severely lacking and his passing going astray.
He needs to sort out this aspect of his game
daveymac_4

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 02:50:00 am
Did anyone notice how close he was standing to Joe Gomez the whole game?  Like Van Dijk has the ball, he passes it to Gomez, Gomez receives it on his back foot, opens up, and Trent is literally standing three yards away from him. So many times Gomez had to "skip him out" and spray the ball out to Salah or Jones himself because Trent was in his space.  I was screaming at the telly for him to get wide when Gomez has the ball.  Either that or Gomez has to overlap and provide width himself (Matip did this in his last season with us, allowing Trent to be the playmaker from the RCB position).  Its so frustrating because Trent excels in big open spaces, so I don't understand why he wants to be so narrow the whole game.

I'm hesitant to blame Trent, because it does seem tactical, however I noticed this a lot when he played with Rice in CM for England. They'd always be in each others spaces in possession. They'd never combine with each other because they were so close together they were just trying to get out of each others way when the other had the ball. They never created any distance between each other, either vertically or horizontally.

Anyway, I don't want to be too negative about one of the best scousers to ever play football, but I guess I'm just not tactically knowledgeable enough to see the nuance behind it. I grew up on the idea that you expand with the ball and contract without it. As a fullback, if its possible to receive the ball in twenty meters of space as opposed to ten meters, then you do it. You create distance between both you and your CB, and you and the opposition pressers.
Yorkykopite

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 07:48:29 am
Quote from: daveymac_4 on Yesterday at 02:50:00 am
Did anyone notice how close he was standing to Joe Gomez the whole game?  Like Van Dijk has the ball, he passes it to Gomez, Gomez receives it on his back foot, opens up, and Trent is literally standing three yards away from him. So many times Gomez had to "skip him out" and spray the ball out to Salah or Jones himself because Trent was in his space.  I was screaming at the telly for him to get wide when Gomez has the ball.  Either that or Gomez has to overlap and provide width himself (Matip did this in his last season with us, allowing Trent to be the playmaker from the RCB position).  Its so frustrating because Trent excels in big open spaces, so I don't understand why he wants to be so narrow the whole game.

I'm hesitant to blame Trent, because it does seem tactical, however I noticed this a lot when he played with Rice in CM for England. They'd always be in each others spaces in possession. They'd never combine with each other because they were so close together they were just trying to get out of each others way when the other had the ball. They never created any distance between each other, either vertically or horizontally.

Anyway, I don't want to be too negative about one of the best scousers to ever play football, but I guess I'm just not tactically knowledgeable enough to see the nuance behind it. I grew up on the idea that you expand with the ball and contract without it. As a fullback, if its possible to receive the ball in twenty meters of space as opposed to ten meters, then you do it. You create distance between both you and your CB, and you and the opposition pressers.

This has been evident since the opening game v Ipswich. In fact before if you count the pre-season games. I remember saying in here after the Ipswich match that when in possession of the ball the back four was so close to each other - and flat - that they could practically have held hands. This is not Trent's doing. It is Slot's. Equally the pass that Gomez slides across Trent to Salah is a deliberate policy - an attempt to stretch the opposition press horizontally without incurring a risk. Indeed the alternative pass - a short pass to Trent - would be asking for trouble because it would simply invite the opposition forward. Salah's out ball, if it isn't forward or inside to Gravenberch, is however often back to Trent. The hope, I guess, is that if Trent receives the ball quickly from the flank he will have more room to operate in because the opposition's attack has been stretched sideways. 

Klopp it ain't. It can look cautious I agree. It isn't Trent's fault; nor is due it Gravenberch not being able to play "the number 6" role instinctively, as one poster on here has been saying forever. And it has been a very effective way of beating the press so far. The word is "patience".
A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 07:56:52 am
Why is Trent, one of the best crossers in world football so shite at corners..?
Red Eyed

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 09:46:44 am
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Yesterday at 07:56:52 am
Why is Trent, one of the best crossers in world football so shite at corners..?

He's better when he takes them quickly
Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 12:41:20 pm
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Yesterday at 07:56:52 am
Why is Trent, one of the best crossers in world football so shite at corners..?

maybe he watched Gerrard too closely.
DHRED

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 01:34:03 pm
Trent lad if youre reading, make sure you stay. Get that statue outside Anfield after you retire with numerous leagues and champions leagues.
classycarra

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 01:40:43 pm
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Yesterday at 07:56:52 am
Why is Trent, one of the best crossers in world football so shite at corners..?
based on previous character assassinations, i'm guessing you think it's down to lack of effort! ;)

he's also not shite at corners, that's just kneejerking from one game.

a game where his and Robbo's and some of Macs were mostly crap (and it looked like we'd come with a plan for Ward playing, before he was dropped)
Eeyore

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 01:43:36 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:48:29 am
This has been evident since the opening game v Ipswich. In fact before if you count the pre-season games. I remember saying in here after the Ipswich match that when in possession of the ball the back four was so close to each other - and flat - that they could practically have held hands. This is not Trent's doing. It is Slot's. Equally the pass that Gomez slides across Trent to Salah is a deliberate policy - an attempt to stretch the opposition press horizontally without incurring a risk. Indeed the alternative pass - a short pass to Trent - would be asking for trouble because it would simply invite the opposition forward. Salah's out ball, if it isn't forward or inside to Gravenberch, is however often back to Trent. The hope, I guess, is that if Trent receives the ball quickly from the flank he will have more room to operate in because the opposition's attack has been stretched sideways. 

Klopp it ain't. It can look cautious I agree. It isn't Trent's fault; nor is due it Gravenberch not being able to play "the number 6" role instinctively, as one poster on here has been saying forever. And it has been a very effective way of beating the press so far. The word is "patience".

Patience is great until you come up against teams that refuse to engage. Teams that refuse to press you high up the pitch. The obvious examples would be teams like Forest or Villa. When that happens then you need players who are capable of receiving the ball inside the opposition shape. Otherwise, you end up with the keeper, the two centrebacks and the two fullbacks passing to each other in front of the opposition.

What good is patience at 0-0 at home? Practically every team on the planet will accept that and walk away with a point.
jepovic

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 02:30:04 pm
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Yesterday at 07:56:52 am
Why is Trent, one of the best crossers in world football so shite at corners..?
I disagree, but it's not unheard of. Xabi Alonso was pretty poor on set pieces, despite being one of the best long passers I have seen
A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 02:47:31 pm
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Yesterday at 12:41:20 pm
maybe he watched Gerrard too closely.
Fingers crossed he gets the same message about staying Gerrard did and I can forgive him hitting the first man :D
Yorkykopite

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 05:01:19 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:43:36 pm
Patience is great ;D ;D until you come up against teams that refuse to engage. Teams that refuse to press you high up the pitch. The obvious examples would be teams like Forest or Villa. When that happens then you need players who are capable of receiving the ball inside the opposition shape. Otherwise, you end up with the keeper, the two centrebacks and the two fullbacks passing to each other in front of the opposition.

What good is patience at 0-0 at home? Practically every team on the planet will accept that and walk away with a point.

It must be agony for you. Every match sees yet another of your hobby horses carted off to the glue factory. You must be dying for the day we fuck up so you can say told you so. Hope you continue to have a miserable time Eeyore!
cptrios

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 05:09:23 pm
Quote from: DHRED on Yesterday at 01:34:03 pm
Trent lad if youre reading, make sure you stay. Get that statue outside Anfield after you retire with numerous leagues and champions leagues.

Personally, I think he made the decision to go to Madrid at whatever point they first contacted his agent after Klopp announced he was leaving. I doubt the club has ever had any real chance of re-signing him at all. I do more or less hope I'm wrong, but I hit the acceptance phase a while ago.

I can't muster up much bitterness toward Trent (apart from the fact that leaving this way is denying his childhood club a large payday), but my intense dislike of Real has...well, intensified.

Eeyore

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 05:09:38 pm
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Yesterday at 07:56:52 am
Why is Trent, one of the best crossers in world football so shite at corners..?

Because corners are very difficult to take properly.

Every team expects their team to score far more goals from corners than they do. Even Arsenal who try every trick in the book and have a team of giants rarely score from corners. Arsenal are miles ahead of everyone else but have only scored 22 goals from 382 corners since the start of last season in the League.

The perfect corner is either flicked on by one of your own players or just about clears the first man with huge amounts of pace, swerve and dip on it. Anyone can chip a ball into the box. That isn't good enough. We are a team with very few attacking threats from corners. VVD and Ibou are pretty much our biggest threats and we rarely win a flick on at the near post.

The modern corner is very similar to a 25 yard free kick. You have to get the ball up and down with loads of pace and swerve and even then you are relying on your players winning the ball. The major difference is that from corners you can crowd the keeper but we don't really have the players with the physicality to do that.
smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 05:20:36 pm
Quote from: DHRED on Yesterday at 01:34:03 pm
Trent lad if youre reading, make sure you stay. Get that statue outside Anfield after you retire with numerous leagues and champions leagues.

Footballers aren't really arsed about sentimental stuff like that. He just wants the biggest contract, that's it.
Original

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 05:31:24 pm
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Yesterday at 05:20:36 pm
Footballers aren't really arsed about sentimental stuff like that. He just wants the biggest contract, that's it.

He's not just a footballer though, he's a Scouse Liverpool fan who grew up about 3 miles from the ground. If that doesn't count for something then that's a crying shame
RedEire

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 07:24:46 pm
If true, I'd play Bradley for the rest of the season, give him a  proper run in the side and have him firing on all cylinders for next year. What would be the point in stalling his development even further for a player on the way out.
killer-heels

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 07:31:30 pm
Quote from: RedEire on Yesterday at 07:24:46 pm
If true, I'd play Bradley for the rest of the season, give him a  proper run in the side and have him firing on all cylinders for next year. What would be the point in stalling his development even further for a player on the way out.


We have a title to win and Trent is a world class player. Bradley isnt better than him.
west_london_red

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 07:57:12 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:31:30 pm
We have a title to win and Trent is a world class player. Bradley isnt better than him.

Not just a title, but also the champions league and cups. And if such a scenario did take place I would imagine the other players at the club would be absolutely fuming if we deliberately decided to hamstring our own chances of winning trophies to make some kind of point.
Kurisumasu Keki!

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 08:51:37 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:01:19 pm
It must be agony for you. Every match sees yet another of your hobby horses carted off to the glue factory. You must be dying for the day we fuck up so you can say told you so. Hope you continue to have a miserable time Eeyore!

It's incredibly hard not to get the feeling that that's what some on here want. Our unlucky run last season post-injuries seemed to be greeted with unreserved glee on here. Meanwhile in other threads 20/21 and 22/23 are *still* being discussed. Joylessness seems to be all that some know.
JerseyKloppite

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
Yesterday at 09:36:49 pm
Posted on the contract renewal thread but the same applies here to anyone writing poisonous shite about TAA, based on Marca articles and online tittle tattle.

If and when Trent decides to leave LFC, it will be a huge shame, both given his attributes as a player and what he means to this club as a local lad. But he's given LFC two decades of his life and won every trophy going whilst revolutionising the full back position. If posters don't post respectfully about him, they can leave the site.
Eeyore

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
Yesterday at 10:30:26 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:01:19 pm
It must be agony for you. Every match sees yet another of your hobby horses carted off to the glue factory. You must be dying for the day we fuck up so you can say told you so. Hope you continue to have a miserable time Eeyore!

The agony is watching posters who I thought were decent posters refusing to engage like the Villa press. If all you want to do is to constantly attack people's views online then may I suggest the use of social media sites like X. You can then leave the grown-up debates to people who are capable of putting together a coherent argument.

Questioning someone's argument should lead to coherent counter-arguments, not personal abuse. Take the ball, not the man.
Eeyore

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
Yesterday at 10:35:36 pm
Quote from: Kurisumasu Keki! on Yesterday at 08:51:37 pm
It's incredibly hard not to get the feeling that that's what some on here want. Our unlucky run last season post-injuries seemed to be greeted with unreserved glee on here. Meanwhile in other threads 20/21 and 22/23 are *still* being discussed. Joylessness seems to be all that some know.

I think lemmings marching toward the cliff edge would be a more fitting analogy. You can enjoy what is happening at the moment and still keep an eye on what is looming in the distance. Being an elite club or individual is about enjoying the moment whilst preparing for the future.

Here is Klopp talking about Trent.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said: "Trent is one of the most relentless professionals I have met when it comes to focusing on getting better each and every day.

"This is not to compare with any legend past or present, because he will make his own story. As a player for LFC he is the embodiment of the sentiment: 'We're never gonna stop.'"
only6times

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
Yesterday at 11:04:46 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:31:30 pm
We have a title to win and Trent is a world class player. Bradley isnt better than him.
Defensively he is.
only6times

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
Yesterday at 11:05:55 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:09:38 pm
Because corners are very difficult to take properly.

Every team expects their team to score far more goals from corners than they do. Even Arsenal who try every trick in the book and have a team of giants rarely score from corners. Arsenal are miles ahead of everyone else but have only scored 22 goals from 382 corners since the start of last season in the League.

The perfect corner is either flicked on by one of your own players or just about clears the first man with huge amounts of pace, swerve and dip on it. Anyone can chip a ball into the box. That isn't good enough. We are a team with very few attacking threats from corners. VVD and Ibou are pretty much our biggest threats and we rarely win a flick on at the near post.

The modern corner is very similar to a 25 yard free kick. You have to get the ball up and down with loads of pace and swerve and even then you are relying on your players winning the ball. The major difference is that from corners you can crowd the keeper but we don't really have the players with the physicality to do that.
That is the greatest opening sentence ever typed on any football forum, EVER.
Kurisumasu Keki!

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
Yesterday at 11:06:20 pm
Not sure what the fuck what Klopp thinks of Trent has to do with what I posted ;D

The facts are laid bare, since Klopp arrived there has only been one club more successful than us, and that is a City propped up with oil money and fraud. Look forwards, backwards, or fucking swivel-eyed sideways, that is fact.

Listening to this forum, you'd think every club in the land was run better than us. Yet they've not come near us.

It's not 6 months since you were predicting it would all fall apart when Klopp left, yet here we are, top of the pile at Christmas.

I don't mean to be churlish but whether he stays or not will not kill Liverpool Football Club. He's a fantastic player at his best, you can read my posts in this thread for that and for that money he was outstanding against Spurs too. But if he doesn't want to stay, so be it. Liverpool Football Club has lost players before and will again.
Eeyore

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
Yesterday at 11:40:51 pm
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 11:04:46 pm
Defensively he is.

Try watching the Forest game then.
Hazell

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
Yesterday at 11:45:04 pm
Quote from: Kurisumasu Keki! on Yesterday at 11:06:20 pm
Not sure what the fuck what Klopp thinks of Trent has to do with what I posted ;D

The facts are laid bare, since Klopp arrived there has only been one club more successful than us, and that is a City propped up with oil money and fraud. Look forwards, backwards, or fucking swivel-eyed sideways, that is fact.

Listening to this forum, you'd think every club in the land was run better than us. Yet they've not come near us.

It's not 6 months since you were predicting it would all fall apart when Klopp left, yet here we are, top of the pile at Christmas.

I don't mean to be churlish but whether he stays or not will not kill Liverpool Football Club. He's a fantastic player at his best, you can read my posts in this thread for that and for that money he was outstanding against Spurs too. But if he doesn't want to stay, so be it. Liverpool Football Club has lost players before and will again.

Funnily enough, I was thinking the same thing the other day. The club hasn't been run perfectly since 2010, and the contract situation is one of the things I think could maybe have been handled better but if I hadn't been watching us this season, I'd think we were in League 2 or something, based on a lot of the comments in here.
only6times

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
Yesterday at 11:48:01 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:40:51 pm
Try watching the Forest game then.
I was there. Any more examples of a young lad new to the team struggling as opposed to a player who has been in the team for years?

Vini Jr couldn't believe his luck in Paris, VVD and Alisson regularly turn towards Trent and rightly Bollock him for switching off.
Eeyore

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
Yesterday at 11:48:56 pm
Quote from: Kurisumasu Keki! on Yesterday at 11:06:20 pm
Not sure what the fuck what Klopp thinks of Trent has to do with what I posted ;D

The facts are laid bare, since Klopp arrived there has only been one club more successful than us, and that is a City propped up with oil money and fraud. Look forwards, backwards, or fucking swivel-eyed sideways, that is fact.

Listening to this forum, you'd think every club in the land was run better than us. Yet they've not come near us.

It's not 6 months since you were predicting it would all fall apart when Klopp left, yet here we are, top of the pile at Christmas.

I don't mean to be churlish but whether he stays or not will not kill Liverpool Football Club. He's a fantastic player at his best, you can read my posts in this thread for that and for that money he was outstanding against Spurs too. But if he doesn't want to stay, so be it. Liverpool Football Club has lost players before and will again.

You seem a tad confused.

Amazing how you only start counting from when Klopp arrived but then want to include a team apart from Gomez and Chiesa that was built on Klopp's watch.

I will state my point again. You can enjoy the present moment and have great joy at the present situation whilst still having an eye on the future. That is what cost us when we never progressed from 18/19 and 19/20. A huge part of this season's success is Trent, Virg and Mo who for me are the best players in their positions on the planet.

 
only6times

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
Yesterday at 11:49:07 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:40:51 pm
Try watching the Forest game then.
Try watching the Leicester game.
only6times

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
Yesterday at 11:51:08 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:45:04 pm
Funnily enough, I was thinking the same thing the other day. The club hasn't been run perfectly since 2010, and the contract situation is one of the things I think could maybe have been handled better but if I hadn't been watching us this season, I'd think we were in League 2 or something, based on a lot of the comments in here.
I honestly think someone walked in to find Richard Hughes 3 blocks up their partner.
classycarra

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
Yesterday at 11:53:31 pm
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 11:48:01 pm
Vini Jr couldn't believe his luck in Paris, VVD and Alisson regularly turn towards Trent and rightly Bollock him for switching off.
weird to blame a Robbo mistake on Trent, but not surprising given the lash out people have been having about Trent recently (plus he's always been held to different standards cos he's local - same as Jones)
Eeyore

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
Yesterday at 11:55:21 pm
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 11:48:01 pm
I was there. Any more examples of a young lad new to the team struggling as opposed to a player who has been in the team for years?

Vini Jr couldn't believe his luck in Paris, VVD and Alisson regularly turn towards Trent and rightly Bollock him for switching off.

Fuck me you are now comparing Vini Jr to Hudson Odoi.

Some facts for you since Bradley broke into the team he has missed 41 games and counting through injury. That is 41 games in less than a season and a half. Trent has missed 57 games in his entire Liverpool career through injury.

Bradley at the age of 21 and a half has started 24 games for us. Yet you are quite happy to tell us Bradley is the better defender. This time last season I bet you were eulogising about Quansah.
amir87

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
Yesterday at 11:57:19 pm
Is this the right place to say I love Trent and all the great times hes given us?
Eeyore

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
Today at 12:00:07 am
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 11:49:07 pm
Try watching the Leicester game.

The game we conceded when Robbo failed to deal with Ayew.

You seem to be confused between the two. Trent is the Scouser who wears 66. Robbo is the Scottish guy who wears 26.
only6times

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
Today at 12:08:07 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:00:07 am
The game we conceded when Robbo failed to deal with Ayew.

You seem to be confused between the two. Trent is the Scouser who wears 66. Robbo is the Scottish guy who wears 26.
The game where Trent missed a ball and then jogged back.
classycarra

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
Today at 12:11:51 am
Quote from: only6times on Today at 12:08:07 am
The game where Trent missed a ball and then jogged back.
why would you want him to run into the right back position when Grav was there covering the position. if he took your notes, he'd have been defending in an hilariously stupid way!
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:57:19 pm
Is this the right place to say I love Trent and all the great times he’s given us?
nope, but if you remember any goals we've conceded that you think we can blame on him or use to call him lazy that'd be great! (doesnt have to be within this decade)
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:22:49 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:09:38 pm
Because corners are very difficult to take properly.

Every team expects their team to score far more goals from corners than they do. Even Arsenal who try every trick in the book and have a team of giants rarely score from corners. Arsenal are miles ahead of everyone else but have only scored 22 goals from 382 corners since the start of last season in the League.

The perfect corner is either flicked on by one of your own players or just about clears the first man with huge amounts of pace, swerve and dip on it. Anyone can chip a ball into the box. That isn't good enough. We are a team with very few attacking threats from corners. VVD and Ibou are pretty much our biggest threats and we rarely win a flick on at the near post.

The modern corner is very similar to a 25 yard free kick. You have to get the ball up and down with loads of pace and swerve and even then you are relying on your players winning the ball. The major difference is that from corners you can crowd the keeper but we don't really have the players with the physicality to do that.
All of this should be applied to Trent's free kicks, which have a really low success rate but which he still gets to take every time, even though the likes of Dom and Mac (and even Virj) have proven capable in the past.
Eeyore

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold*
Today at 12:24:29 am
Quote from: only6times on Today at 12:08:07 am
The game where Trent missed a ball and then jogged back.

Trent pushed into midfield and Grav covered. Tactically that means they have swapped positions. That means it is then Grav's job to stop the cross and it is Trent's job to cover late midfield runs.

trent" border="0

Trent got back into position and we were in perfect shape.

To blame Trent for that goal is ludicrous.
