Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1691063 times)

Trent for me, not so much issue with his technical capabilities.  It's more what's happening between his ears during the game. Is he interested in showing up for that game? If he is, then he can defend well, he can track back, and he can provide assists for goals. But for past couple of seasons, we have seen him many times not being 'mentally present' for games, his defending would be severely lacking and his passing going astray.
He needs to sort out this aspect of his game
Did anyone notice how close he was standing to Joe Gomez the whole game?  Like Van Dijk has the ball, he passes it to Gomez, Gomez receives it on his back foot, opens up, and Trent is literally standing three yards away from him. So many times Gomez had to "skip him out" and spray the ball out to Salah or Jones himself because Trent was in his space.  I was screaming at the telly for him to get wide when Gomez has the ball.  Either that or Gomez has to overlap and provide width himself (Matip did this in his last season with us, allowing Trent to be the playmaker from the RCB position).  Its so frustrating because Trent excels in big open spaces, so I don't understand why he wants to be so narrow the whole game.

I'm hesitant to blame Trent, because it does seem tactical, however I noticed this a lot when he played with Rice in CM for England. They'd always be in each others spaces in possession. They'd never combine with each other because they were so close together they were just trying to get out of each others way when the other had the ball. They never created any distance between each other, either vertically or horizontally.

Anyway, I don't want to be too negative about one of the best scousers to ever play football, but I guess I'm just not tactically knowledgeable enough to see the nuance behind it. I grew up on the idea that you expand with the ball and contract without it. As a fullback, if its possible to receive the ball in twenty meters of space as opposed to ten meters, then you do it. You create distance between both you and your CB, and you and the opposition pressers.
Quote from: daveymac_4 on Today at 02:50:00 am
Did anyone notice how close he was standing to Joe Gomez the whole game?  Like Van Dijk has the ball, he passes it to Gomez, Gomez receives it on his back foot, opens up, and Trent is literally standing three yards away from him. So many times Gomez had to "skip him out" and spray the ball out to Salah or Jones himself because Trent was in his space.  I was screaming at the telly for him to get wide when Gomez has the ball.  Either that or Gomez has to overlap and provide width himself (Matip did this in his last season with us, allowing Trent to be the playmaker from the RCB position).  Its so frustrating because Trent excels in big open spaces, so I don't understand why he wants to be so narrow the whole game.

I'm hesitant to blame Trent, because it does seem tactical, however I noticed this a lot when he played with Rice in CM for England. They'd always be in each others spaces in possession. They'd never combine with each other because they were so close together they were just trying to get out of each others way when the other had the ball. They never created any distance between each other, either vertically or horizontally.

Anyway, I don't want to be too negative about one of the best scousers to ever play football, but I guess I'm just not tactically knowledgeable enough to see the nuance behind it. I grew up on the idea that you expand with the ball and contract without it. As a fullback, if its possible to receive the ball in twenty meters of space as opposed to ten meters, then you do it. You create distance between both you and your CB, and you and the opposition pressers.

This has been evident since the opening game v Ipswich. In fact before if you count the pre-season games. I remember saying in here after the Ipswich match that when in possession of the ball the back four was so close to each other - and flat - that they could practically have held hands. This is not Trent's doing. It is Slot's. Equally the pass that Gomez slides across Trent to Salah is a deliberate policy - an attempt to stretch the opposition press horizontally without incurring a risk. Indeed the alternative pass - a short pass to Trent - would be asking for trouble because it would simply invite the opposition forward. Salah's out ball, if it isn't forward or inside to Gravenberch, is however often back to Trent. The hope, I guess, is that if Trent receives the ball quickly from the flank he will have more room to operate in because the opposition's attack has been stretched sideways. 

Klopp it ain't. It can look cautious I agree. It isn't Trent's fault; nor is due it Gravenberch not being able to play "the number 6" role instinctively, as one poster on here has been saying forever. And it has been a very effective way of beating the press so far. The word is "patience".
Why is Trent, one of the best crossers in world football so shite at corners..?
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 07:56:52 am
Why is Trent, one of the best crossers in world football so shite at corners..?

He's better when he takes them quickly
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 07:56:52 am
Why is Trent, one of the best crossers in world football so shite at corners..?

maybe he watched Gerrard too closely.
Trent lad if youre reading, make sure you stay. Get that statue outside Anfield after you retire with numerous leagues and champions leagues.
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 07:56:52 am
Why is Trent, one of the best crossers in world football so shite at corners..?
based on previous character assassinations, i'm guessing you think it's down to lack of effort! ;)

he's also not shite at corners, that's just kneejerking from one game.

a game where his and Robbo's and some of Macs were mostly crap (and it looked like we'd come with a plan for Ward playing, before he was dropped)
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:48:29 am
This has been evident since the opening game v Ipswich. In fact before if you count the pre-season games. I remember saying in here after the Ipswich match that when in possession of the ball the back four was so close to each other - and flat - that they could practically have held hands. This is not Trent's doing. It is Slot's. Equally the pass that Gomez slides across Trent to Salah is a deliberate policy - an attempt to stretch the opposition press horizontally without incurring a risk. Indeed the alternative pass - a short pass to Trent - would be asking for trouble because it would simply invite the opposition forward. Salah's out ball, if it isn't forward or inside to Gravenberch, is however often back to Trent. The hope, I guess, is that if Trent receives the ball quickly from the flank he will have more room to operate in because the opposition's attack has been stretched sideways. 

Klopp it ain't. It can look cautious I agree. It isn't Trent's fault; nor is due it Gravenberch not being able to play "the number 6" role instinctively, as one poster on here has been saying forever. And it has been a very effective way of beating the press so far. The word is "patience".

Patience is great until you come up against teams that refuse to engage. Teams that refuse to press you high up the pitch. The obvious examples would be teams like Forest or Villa. When that happens then you need players who are capable of receiving the ball inside the opposition shape. Otherwise, you end up with the keeper, the two centrebacks and the two fullbacks passing to each other in front of the opposition.

What good is patience at 0-0 at home? Practically every team on the planet will accept that and walk away with a point.
