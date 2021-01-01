Did anyone notice how close he was standing to Joe Gomez the whole game? Like Van Dijk has the ball, he passes it to Gomez, Gomez receives it on his back foot, opens up, and Trent is literally standing three yards away from him. So many times Gomez had to "skip him out" and spray the ball out to Salah or Jones himself because Trent was in his space. I was screaming at the telly for him to get wide when Gomez has the ball. Either that or Gomez has to overlap and provide width himself (Matip did this in his last season with us, allowing Trent to be the playmaker from the RCB position). Its so frustrating because Trent excels in big open spaces, so I don't understand why he wants to be so narrow the whole game.



I'm hesitant to blame Trent, because it does seem tactical, however I noticed this a lot when he played with Rice in CM for England. They'd always be in each others spaces in possession. They'd never combine with each other because they were so close together they were just trying to get out of each others way when the other had the ball. They never created any distance between each other, either vertically or horizontally.



Anyway, I don't want to be too negative about one of the best scousers to ever play football, but I guess I'm just not tactically knowledgeable enough to see the nuance behind it. I grew up on the idea that you expand with the ball and contract without it. As a fullback, if its possible to receive the ball in twenty meters of space as opposed to ten meters, then you do it. You create distance between both you and your CB, and you and the opposition pressers.