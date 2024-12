The greatest right back on the planet with the ball at his feet

Not the greatest right back on the planet without the ball at his feet



I would actually say he's the greatest right back when he's got the ball 'out of his feet'. When he's got time and space to knock the ball one yard in front of him and get his head up then he's the best there ever was. However he's not great in tight spaces. Compared to Cancelo for example, or even someone like Dalot. Glen Johnson is another example of a player who was better at "getting himself out of trouble". Even Tsimikas is better at shifting the ball and making a little ten yard pass when he's under pressure.Last year Elliot would always be the one to offer width so Trent could move inside. Which was ludicrous because Elliot is much better in small half-spaces, and Trent is much better in big open space. I hope this year we can get Trent on the ball as much as possible in a wide and open position. Not in an inverted number 8 position where he struggles to shift the ball onto his right foot and give himself a yard of space.