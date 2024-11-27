Over the past few weeks the media narrative has shifted quite heavily to him leaving which does surprise me. I genuinely thought that he might be the first ones to get sorted and done early and given the situation now, it seems likely that negotiations haven't progressed nearly as well. I just feel he will regret the move quite badly if he leaves. He wont get the same kind of support or protection that he gets here because he will have those games wherever he goes and if its one of the big ones, he'll get slaughtered like never before. Anyone else in the side, I can get myself to seeing how they might benefit from a move but Trent is a very unique player and we have built our side accounting for his strengths and protecting his deficiencies. Most teams/managers wont do that for him. I just don't think it's a wise decision for him, especially if they get him for free. He'll be sold again as quickly as a manager finds him too unorthodox for the way they want to play and he may live to regret it if it does happens. Here he is royalty, anywhere else, he'll be a tradeable asset, no more.