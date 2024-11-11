Trent Alexander-Arnold out for two weeks with hamstring injuryDefender in race to be fit for Real Madrid and Manchester City clashes, while Arsenal pair Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice could follow him in withdrawing from Lee Carsleys England squadupdatedAlexander-Arnold was forced off in the first half of Liverpools win over VillaPaul Joyce | Gary JacobMonday November 11 2024, 11.40am, The TimesTrent Alexander-Arnold is set to be sidelined for about two weeks and will face a battle to prove his fitness before Liverpools heavyweight clashes with Real Madrid and Manchester City.The right back will withdraw from England duty after suffering a hamstring strain in Saturdays win over Aston Villa. England play Nations League matches against Greece, on Thursday, and Republic of Ireland, on Sunday, and the interim head coach Lee Carsley was braced for a spate of likely withdrawals from his squad on Monday, including from the Arsenal pair Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice.Alexander-Arnold was replaced in the 25th minute of the 2-0 victory by Conor Bradley after signalling to Liverpools medical staff that he was experiencing discomfort. By coming off early he avoided a more serious injury and will begin his rehabilitation immediately.Liverpool will not take any risks, however, especially as Alexander-Arnold was already playing through the pain barrier due to a side strain sustained playing for England against Finland last month.The Premier League leaders travel to Southampton on November 24 before facing Real Madrid in the Champions League three days later at Anfield. City then head to Merseyside on December 1 for what has the makings of a pivotal game in the title race.City, the defending champions, are five points adrift of Liverpool and host Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad before heading to Merseyside.If Alexander-Arnold, 26, is unable to return to fitness in time to make the starting line-up at St Marys that would make his participation from the outset against Real Madrid more unlikely.He has been linked with a move to the Spanish side next summer, when he could leave Liverpool on a free transfer. Liverpool are continuing discussions with Alexander-Arnold, as well as Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, whose present deals all expire at the end of the season. All three can discuss moves to foreign clubs from January 1 and agree a pre-contract.Bradley, who caught the eye last season when deputising for Alexander-Arnold and has impressed head coach Arne Slot, will be in action with Northern Ireland against Belarus and Luxembourg during the international break.
Good news. There is no need to rush him, Bradley and Gomez can step in for now.
