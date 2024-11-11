« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #16440 on: Today at 11:35:01 am
He was injured on the previous international duty, so hoping this break can help him recover properly.

Hopefully he is fully fit for City and Real (and to sign a new contract on the pitch before the game)
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #16441 on: Today at 12:32:58 pm
https://www.thetimes.com/sport/football/article/bukayo-saka-and-declan-rice-join-list-of-injury-doubts-for-england-0r8b29cd7

Quote

Trent Alexander-Arnold out for two weeks with hamstring injury
Defender in race to be fit for Real Madrid and Manchester City clashes, while Arsenal pair Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice could follow him in withdrawing from Lee Carsleys England squad
updated
Alexander-Arnold was forced off in the first half of Liverpools win over Villa
Paul Joyce | Gary Jacob
Monday November 11 2024, 11.40am, The Times

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be sidelined for about two weeks and will face a battle to prove his fitness before Liverpools heavyweight clashes with Real Madrid and Manchester City.

The right back will withdraw from England duty after suffering a hamstring strain in Saturdays win over Aston Villa. England play Nations League matches against Greece, on Thursday, and Republic of Ireland, on Sunday, and the interim head coach Lee Carsley was braced for a spate of likely withdrawals from his squad on Monday, including from the Arsenal pair Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice.

Alexander-Arnold was replaced in the 25th minute of the 2-0 victory by Conor Bradley after signalling to Liverpools medical staff that he was experiencing discomfort. By coming off early he avoided a more serious injury and will begin his rehabilitation immediately.

Liverpool will not take any risks, however, especially as Alexander-Arnold was already playing through the pain barrier due to a side strain sustained playing for England against Finland last month.

The Premier League leaders travel to Southampton on November 24 before facing Real Madrid in the Champions League three days later at Anfield. City then head to Merseyside on December 1 for what has the makings of a pivotal game in the title race.

City, the defending champions, are five points adrift of Liverpool and host Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad before heading to Merseyside.

If Alexander-Arnold, 26, is unable to return to fitness in time to make the starting line-up at St Marys that would make his participation from the outset against Real Madrid more unlikely.

He has been linked with a move to the Spanish side next summer, when he could leave Liverpool on a free transfer. Liverpool are continuing discussions with Alexander-Arnold, as well as Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, whose present deals all expire at the end of the season. All three can discuss moves to foreign clubs from January 1 and agree a pre-contract.

Bradley, who caught the eye last season when deputising for Alexander-Arnold and has impressed head coach Arne Slot, will be in action with Northern Ireland against Belarus and Luxembourg during the international break.

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #16442 on: Today at 12:53:59 pm
Good news. There is no need to rush him, Bradley and Gomez can step in for now.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #16443 on: Today at 01:17:12 pm
Totally agree.
