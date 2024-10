The number of minutes played doesn’t tell the full story. Bradley is unlucky that the player he is competing with for a place in the team is so good. In another team, he’d have broken through to be a first team regular by now. On the flip side, Trent was fortunate to get his chance so early when Clyne got his long-term injury. Lots of people questioned at the time if he was really ready for the first team. He still looked very raw.



But he took that opportunity, fought hard and earned his place. That’s why he’d already won the European Cup by the time he was the age Bradley is now.



From Bradley’s point of view, he probably needs Trent to leave if he is to have any hope of getting a similar kind of opportunity to prove himself and make the spot his own. He did well covering for Trent for a few weeks last season but was never going to keep the place long-term. That’s not a reflection on Bradley’s abilities. Trent himself seems to think Bradley is the real deal.



The ideal situation is that Trent signs a new contract and Bradley gets to establish himself in rotation as part of managing Trent’s minutes. It’s going to be a long season and we need strength in depth.



Bradley pretty much came from nowhere though. Not so long ago he was playing for Bolton in League One. If Bradley was seen as an outstanding prospect then we wouldn't have signed Ramsey who is the same age.Bradley has had an outstanding year or so. He looks like a top talent but it is far from certain that he fulfills that potential. Not so long ago Bajcetic was getting similar things said about him. Plenty of players make an initial breakthrough and look outstanding. That is just the start though. When teams start analysing your game and looking to mitigate your strengths and exploiting your weaknesses then things get much harder.Bradley is an outstanding prospect but until he does it week in week out then it is too early to say how good he will be. To compare him to Trent at this stage of his career is nuts and really unfair.