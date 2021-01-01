« previous next »
The problem is we'd never sell him for 100m.

He was always going to sign or leave on a free no in between.
Except for the sportswashers nobody would pay that fee either.  Real's interest seems primarily because they can get another very good player on a free transfer.  If they had £100m to spend then I doubt right back is where they'd be spending it.

Real could potentially have over a third of their team made up with free transfers if rumours are to be believed.  Rudiger, Mbappe, Trent and Alphonso Davies for no fees would be some business (albeit they'll have spent hundreds of millions on signing fees and salaries but that's not money their rivals can spend to improve themselves!).  I'm not sure Alaba will play for Real again after his injury but he's another they scalped for nothing.
If he wants to win the Balon D'or he's never going to do it at Madrid. Mbappe, Jude, Vini are the faces of that project. If Madrid do well, they will get the plaudits.

With Salah and VVD winding down here, he has the opportunity to get individual plaudits here for team performance. Which is basically what wins you the Balon D'or.
Except for the sportswashers nobody would pay that fee either.  Real's interest seems primarily because they can get another very good player on a free transfer.  If they had £100m to spend then I doubt right back is where they'd be spending it.

Real could potentially have over a third of their team made up with free transfers if rumours are to be believed.  Rudiger, Mbappe, Trent and Alphonso Davies for no fees would be some business (albeit they'll have spent hundreds of millions on signing fees and salaries but that's not money their rivals can spend to improve themselves!).  I'm not sure Alaba will play for Real again after his injury but he's another they scalped for nothing.

Yeh theres not a chance they are bidding 100m for Trent, this is what they do.

Identify players and run their contracts down its almost asif this hasn't happened before.
You have to wonder if it really is the case that we hadn't started contract negotiations with Trent a year or two ago and left it this late. Maybe Real have been buttering him up over that time and Trent decided to stall any negotiations?

I think it would be absolutely terrible to lose him on a free. Yes, we never paid a transfer fee for him as he's an academy graduate, but he's also one of our biggest assets.

I don't begrudge someone that wants a new challenge, and going to Spain is not the same as Torres going to Chelsea, Gerrard nearly going to Chelsea, Sterling going to City or Suarez nearly going to Arsenal. However, there is a way to do things and I reckon if he left on a free it would leave a really bitter taste for most fans.

Yes, Madrid are the biggest club in the world, he will win more there than he will here, but Liverpool is his boyhood club and we are still competing at the top end. This isn't even a case of Liverpool in 2010 when Torres left when we were way off being able to compete for the league and the Champions League. Trent will become a small fish in a big pond over there.

I hope he sees some sense and signs a contract.
