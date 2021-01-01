You have to wonder if it really is the case that we hadn't started contract negotiations with Trent a year or two ago and left it this late. Maybe Real have been buttering him up over that time and Trent decided to stall any negotiations?



I think it would be absolutely terrible to lose him on a free. Yes, we never paid a transfer fee for him as he's an academy graduate, but he's also one of our biggest assets.



I don't begrudge someone that wants a new challenge, and going to Spain is not the same as Torres going to Chelsea, Gerrard nearly going to Chelsea, Sterling going to City or Suarez nearly going to Arsenal. However, there is a way to do things and I reckon if he left on a free it would leave a really bitter taste for most fans.



Yes, Madrid are the biggest club in the world, he will win more there than he will here, but Liverpool is his boyhood club and we are still competing at the top end. This isn't even a case of Liverpool in 2010 when Torres left when we were way off being able to compete for the league and the Champions League. Trent will become a small fish in a big pond over there.



I hope he sees some sense and signs a contract.