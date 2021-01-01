Trent isnt good enough to win the Ballon Dor, he does a few things brilliantly but is overall not a complete player, If compare him to Beckham, hes got a few skills at which he is absolute elite and hes a better athlete than Beckham, he wouldnt stand out at Madrid and would be vilified, absolutely torn to shreds once his defensive mistakes are taken advantage of, hes at a crossroads similar to Coutinho, will go on to become a legend if he stays at Liverpool or he could go to Madrid and end up on the scrap heap with his confidence torn to shreds, lets hope he still listens to sensible people around him and makes the right decision