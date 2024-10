Trent isnít good enough to win the Ballon Díor, he does a few things brilliantly but is overall not a complete player, If compare him to Beckham, heís got a few skills at which he is absolute elite and heís a better athlete than Beckham, he wouldnít stand out at Madrid and would be vilified, absolutely torn to shreds once his defensive mistakes are taken advantage of, heís at a crossroads similar to Coutinho, will go on to become a legend if he stays at Liverpool or he could go to Madrid and end up on the scrap heap with his confidence torn to shreds, letís hope he still listens to sensible people around him and makes the right decision