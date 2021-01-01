« previous next »
Offline killer-heels

  Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,506
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #16000 on: Today at 09:13:29 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:09:01 am
It's simultaneously underrating what we already have to suit a narrative.  For how world class he is, he wasn't missed during his layoff last season.

It is a TEAM game. Both fans and also the vice captain should not lose sight of that. The team also works hard and scarifices some things to make him shine. It explains why he found it hard to replicate his club form for England (simply because the team wasn't playing to his strengths).

So it begins. Next ill be sent a video showing Quansah and Chiesas best bits, claiming they are the replacements for Virgil and Salah.

Plus Trent is world class. We did well without Salah as well, is he not world class?
Online MonsLibpool

  Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,442
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,442
  Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #16001 on: Today at 09:18:23 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:13:29 am
So it begins. Next ill be sent a video showing Quansah and Chiesas best bits, claiming they are the replacements for Virgil and Salah.

Plus Trent is world class. We did well without Salah as well, is he not world class?
It's circular already.  A world class player should be missed if he's out for so long. If he wasn't,  maybe it's because the other player was  you know, quite good as well? ;)

Again, other players sacrifice their game to make him shine so it's a team effort. If they didn't need to restrict themselves,  they'd be better too. However,  individuals are bigger than the team and even the club these days.
Online DelTrotter

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,336
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #16002 on: Today at 09:21:46 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:18:23 am
It's circular already.  A world class player should be missed if he's out for so long. If he wasn't,  maybe it's because the other player was  you know, quite good as well? ;)


Brilliant, then let's keep both of them and have a squad.
Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 25,167
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #16003 on: Today at 09:23:00 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:21:46 am
Brilliant, then let's keep both of them and have a squad.

And if one of them wants to leave? Just as any one of us may want to change their job?
Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,309
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #16004 on: Today at 09:26:09 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:02:20 am
.and? This is a world class player we could lose who is top 3 in terms of our chance creators. He is a huge loss and you know we are not exactly going for other top quality footballers to replace him are we?

Trent is world class but Bradley isnt the same situation as Ibe replacing Sterling. At least it isnt for me.
Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,524
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #16005 on: Today at 09:30:17 am
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 11:50:42 pm

P.S. I find the attitude of 'I want to be the best ever' and 'Ballon D'Or' stuff quite strange. I don't remember the likes of Paolo Maldini, Marcelo, Cafu, Dani Alves and co. saying things like this.

To be fair those players werent sat down with a collection of stickers and someone asking them which sticker theyd prefer in the context of those questions.

I did think his response to th Liverpool captaincy a bit odd though when he said that he couldnt choose that option as it wasnt up to him but then went on to choose the Ballon DOr which is obviously an award voted for by other people?
Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,536
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #16006 on: Today at 09:40:48 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:13:29 am
So it begins. Next ill be sent a video showing Quansah and Chiesas best bits, claiming they are the replacements for Virgil and Salah.

Plus Trent is world class. We did well without Salah as well, is he not world class?

Do you not get bored posting your negative opinion as fact over and over and over? No-one on here has once said Quansah or Chiesa would replace Virgil and Salah.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,442
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #16007 on: Today at 09:46:36 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:40:48 am
Do you not get bored posting your negative opinion as fact over and over and over? No-one on here has once said Quansah or Chiesa would replace Virgil and Salah.
He's a fantastic player but IMO he relies more on the team than the team relies on him. In seasons where the system broke down (20/21 and 22/23), he struggled. I've already mentioned England.

It's a team game played by 11 players and if a player shines in a team that supports him then the team unit should get the credit.
Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,536
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #16008 on: Today at 09:49:56 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:46:36 am
He's a fantastic player but IMO he relies more on the team than the team relies on him. In seasons where the system broke down (20/21 and 22/23), he struggled. I've already mentioned England.

It's a team game played by 11 players and if a player shines in a team that supports him then the team unit should get the credit.

I think Trent is going to be a beast under Slot, I really think he'll become a complete fullback over the next year and be seen as the best in his position in world football including the international stage.

I don't think it's any coincidence since Slot came in who is has attention to detail style coaching Trent is growing again as a player, Real have managers who I don't see as training ground coaches.

At Real he'll be seen as a great attacking fullback but I think his defensive game will start to slide again.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,442
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #16009 on: Today at 09:54:07 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:49:56 am
I think Trent is going to be a beast under Slot, I really think he'll become a complete fullback over the next year and be seen as the best in his position in world football including the international stage.

At Real he'll be seen as a great attacking fullback but I think his defensive game will start to slide again.
Madrid will be like England under Southgate in the sense that they won't tailor the system to his strengths. They have other players to accommodate.

He has great this year and Slot has been flexible in how he's used him. When he's a traditional RB, the defence is more compact and hes also been good 1v1. When he inverts, Szoboszlai is always there to do the hard yards.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 79,506
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #16010 on: Today at 10:21:25 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:26:09 am
Trent is world class but Bradley isnt the same situation as Ibe replacing Sterling. At least it isnt for me.

It isnt, but its still a significant downgrade.
Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,980
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #16011 on: Today at 11:02:04 am
So, is the concensus that he's off then?
Online Legs

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,746
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #16012 on: Today at 11:08:36 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:02:04 am
So, is the concensus that he's off then?

Who knows with him saying Balon Dor you dont win that in England so 2+2 equals ?

Winning here means more though and he just becomes another player at Madrid plus you look at how they treat you as a human being if you struggle ie Hazard/Bale.

As fans no point worrying about it if he goes then he goes.
Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,980
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #16013 on: Today at 11:15:06 am
Quote from: Legs on Today at 11:08:36 am
Who knows with him saying Balon Dor you dont win that in England so 2+2 equals ?

Winning here means more though and he just becomes another player at Madrid plus you look at how they treat you as a human being if you struggle ie Hazard/Bale.

As fans no point worrying about it if he goes then he goes.

The biggest issue for me, is losing him for nothing.

I wouldn't be that arsed, if he wanted to leave and we were getting paid.
Offline Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,559
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #16014 on: Today at 11:16:37 am


Trent isnt good enough to win the Ballon Dor, he does a few things brilliantly but is overall not a complete player, If compare him to Beckham, hes got a few skills at which he is absolute elite and hes a better athlete than Beckham, he wouldnt stand out at Madrid and would be vilified, absolutely torn to shreds once his defensive mistakes are taken advantage of, hes at a crossroads similar to Coutinho, will go on to become a legend if he stays at Liverpool or he could go to Madrid and end up on the scrap heap with his confidence torn to shreds, lets hope he still listens to sensible people around him and makes the right decision
Offline Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,559
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #16015 on: Today at 11:17:31 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:15:06 am
The biggest issue for me, is losing him for nothing.

I wouldn't be that arsed, if he wanted to leave and we were getting paid.

congratulations youve just demonstrated youre more qualified to be in our recruitment team than half the people in there who let this situation develop
Online mullyred94

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,147
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #16016 on: Today at 11:21:10 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:02:04 am
So, is the concensus that he's off then?

Reckons LFC vs city is English  el Classico  why leave then?
Offline Chris~

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,938
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #16017 on: Today at 11:45:51 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:00:37 am
His deep lying creative abilities will be huge for that Madrid side. Hell be amazing for them. Camavinga/ Valverde will be Henderson 2.0 in terms of energy and legs to provide cover for him.
Aren't they already providing cover for Bellingham/Mbappe/Vinicius? Add in Davies as well and it'll be interesting to see them running for 5.
Online Legs

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,746
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #16018 on: Today at 11:48:53 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:15:06 am
The biggest issue for me, is losing him for nothing.

I wouldn't be that arsed, if he wanted to leave and we were getting paid.

Yeah that is a ballache for us but not much we can do about it.

Trent may have decided to do this himself who knows he basically has two choices stay here or go to Madrid.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,442
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #16019 on: Today at 11:51:25 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:45:51 am
Aren't they already providing cover for Bellingham/Mbappe/Vinicius? Add in Davies as well and it'll be interesting to see them running for 5.
Real Madrid leave their their defenders alone with no structural support. They are expected to be independent and manage their zones themselves.

It's the expensive players up front that get pampered.
Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,497
  • Save us Fowler
    Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #16020 on: Today at 12:13:28 pm
What did he actually say to prompt this hysterical overreaction?

I'll be honest, pretty bored of it now, if he doesn't want to be here, the club will survive just as it has before. Any discussion on what the club 'should' have done or etc is conjecture as no one (to my knowledge anyway) has been involved in the negotiations and acting on what's reported in the press is a fools errand when favourable stories to their positions are leaked by both club and player to suit their own agendas.
Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,531
  • Meh sd f
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #16021 on: Today at 12:20:20 pm
I think he would do fine at Real. The league is slower and less physical, and that would suit him. Of course he wouldnt be a star there.

I also dont think LFC fans would hate him, but he would just be remembered as another very good Liverpool player among many others.

Sometimes I see the argument that Gerrard would have been a bigger hero if he won more titles. I kind of feel the opposite. Gerrard carried us through many seasons with a weak squad and chaos off the pitch, and that made him a bigger hero and a brighter star.
Online smutchin

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,270
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #16022 on: Today at 12:20:36 pm
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 09:36:46 pm
If we're still in the hunt for major honours in the New Year, then selling Trent is complete lunacy.

It would be ridiculous to sell him in January regardless of our situation. We will need him all the way to the end of this season.
Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,531
  • Meh sd f
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #16023 on: Today at 12:20:59 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:13:28 pm
What did he actually say to prompt this hysterical overreaction?

I'll be honest, pretty bored of it now, if he doesn't want to be here, the club will survive just as it has before. Any discussion on what the club 'should' have done or etc is conjecture as no one (to my knowledge anyway) has been involved in the negotiations and acting on what's reported in the press is a fools errand when favourable stories to their positions are leaked by both club and player to suit their own agendas.
He should just shut up and play football IMO. We're in the middle of the season.
Online smutchin

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,270
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #16024 on: Today at 12:23:49 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 11:08:36 am
Who knows with him saying Balon Dor you dont win that in England so 2+2 equals ?

Seven, obviously.

You can read what you like into answers he gives in an interview but unless it's a direct answer to a direct question, its not actually evidence of anything.
Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,497
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #16025 on: Today at 12:24:55 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 12:20:59 pm
He should just shut up and play football IMO. We're in the middle of the season.

To be fair having (still) not seen this interview or his comments he can't really help what he's being asked.  In some ways he reminds me of Gerrard though in terms of what he does say seems to come out as doublespeak.  People would respect honesty more.  Equally the conceit that 'the club have fucked up' is based on the idea that they've had any encouragement he wants to stay.  It could've been clear a while ago he wants to move on.
