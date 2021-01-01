



Trent isnt good enough to win the Ballon Dor, he does a few things brilliantly but is overall not a complete player, If compare him to Beckham, hes got a few skills at which he is absolute elite and hes a better athlete than Beckham, he wouldnt stand out at Madrid and would be vilified, absolutely torn to shreds once his defensive mistakes are taken advantage of, hes at a crossroads similar to Coutinho, will go on to become a legend if he stays at Liverpool or he could go to Madrid and end up on the scrap heap with his confidence torn to shreds, lets hope he still listens to sensible people around him and makes the right decision