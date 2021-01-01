I still think Trent is just stringing this out to get as big a deal as poss out of us



But Im often wrong about these things



This is the reason why I think that his interviews and so forth cannot be used as information: no matter what he wants, he is incentivised to play down his interest in staying at Liverpool (without overdoing it, of course).Also, people are forgetting that he would also have to negotiate his salary with Real Madrid. I am sure that Real would be want him as their next first-choice RB, but the question is at what price, given other options? If the media reports are accurate, TAA is set to breach elite midfielder/forward wage territory, as he is already earning the most one expects of a right-back, while Real Madrid will be coming off the back of a decade with six-time Champions League-winning Dani Carvajal, who supposedly was earning elite defender but not elite midfielder/forward money.I think it is not certain which way things will go and we won't know until it happens.P.S. I find the attitude of 'I want to be the best ever' and 'Ballon D'Or' stuff quite strange. I don't remember the likes of Paolo Maldini, Marcelo, Cafu, Dani Alves and co. saying things like this.