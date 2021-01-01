« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

They can't sign the likes of Trent and Davies. The team is unbalanced enough as it is.

I still think Trent is just stringing this out to get as big a deal as poss out of us

But Im often wrong about these things
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:58:45 pm
I still think Trent is just stringing this out to get as big a deal as poss out of us

But Im often wrong about these things

At this stage his team would be foolish to not use the looming free agent to Madrid as tactic to get the deal as big as possible.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 09:57:41 pm
They can't sign the likes of Trent and Davies. The team is unbalanced enough as it is.



Not under Ancelotti. However, I think if you had a really attacking innovative coach then you might possibly pull it off. Madrid are creating a F1 car of a team then getting grandad to drive it at 30 MPH in second gear.
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:58:45 pm
I still think Trent is just stringing this out to get as big a deal as poss out of us

But Im often wrong about these things
I really hope you're right.
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 10:01:48 pm
At this stage his team would be foolish to not use the looming free agent to Madrid as tactic to get the deal as big as possible.

Hopefully, it is just a game of poker. The club was banking on Trent being a local lad, a red and desperate to become club Captain as a reason to get a lower wage packet agreed. Trent is just flexing his muscles and a compromise can be agreed.
Quote from: sonnyred on Yesterday at 10:06:01 pm
I really hope you're right.
Its quite rare :) but so do I
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:58:45 pm
I still think Trent is just stringing this out to get as big a deal as poss out of us

But Im often wrong about these things
This is the reason why I think that his interviews and so forth cannot be used as information: no matter what he wants, he is incentivised to play down his interest in staying at Liverpool (without overdoing it, of course).

Also, people are forgetting that he would also have to negotiate his salary with Real Madrid. I am sure that Real would be want him as their next first-choice RB, but the question is at what price, given other options? If the media reports are accurate, TAA is set to breach elite midfielder/forward wage territory, as he is already earning the most one expects of a right-back, while Real Madrid will be coming off the back of a decade with six-time Champions League-winning Dani Carvajal, who supposedly was earning elite defender but not elite midfielder/forward money.

I think it is not certain which way things will go and we won't know until it happens.

P.S. I find the attitude of 'I want to be the best ever' and 'Ballon D'Or' stuff quite strange. I don't remember the likes of Paolo Maldini, Marcelo, Cafu, Dani Alves and co. saying things like this.
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 11:50:42 pm
P.S. I find the attitude of 'I want to be the best ever' and 'Ballon D'Or' stuff quite strange. I don't remember the likes of Paolo Maldini, Marcelo, Cafu, Dani Alves and co. saying things like this.
That feels like a more modern thing to me. Like you have people who follow players more than teams now. Youve got players like Ronaldo where its clearly all about him not the   team. I think this generation are more likely to look at things from an individual perspective.

Sad really.

The Balon Dor seems much higher profile now then it used to be as well and players see it as a way of their own greatness being recognised. In a way nothing wrong with that but I couldnt give a flying fuck who wins it, as its just a few peoples opinions and seems fairly rigged anyway, which in my view makes it meaningless and lacking in credibility.
Trent won't get ballon Dor at Real. With jude Vini Jr Mbappe all chasing that. Trent has more chance of winning by staying at Liverpool and lifting a trophy with us as club captain
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 11:50:42 pm
P.S. I find the attitude of 'I want to be the best ever' and 'Ballon D'Or' stuff quite strange. I don't remember the likes of Paolo Maldini, Marcelo, Cafu, Dani Alves and co. saying things like this.

I reckon if you'd have put them in a situation of "which of these would you like" they'd have answered similarly.

Those players simply weren't subject to the same modern media as a 26yr old, won it all, local lad as Trent is now. He shouldn't be judged next to those in terms of media.
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:06:51 pm
Hopefully, it is just a game of poker. The club was banking on Trent being a local lad, a red and desperate to become club Captain as a reason to get a lower wage packet agreed. Trent is just flexing his muscles and a compromise can be agreed.

Could well be right - nobody in this situation are mugs. The club aren't going to just agree to all Trent's demands or break our wage structure for him, and Trent isn't going to settle for the preferable small pay bump when he's arguably the best in the world in his position. They'll both be using all the leverage they have, and Henderson seemed to show previously how some well-timed media interviews could swing things in your favour in negotiations.
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:29:00 am
That feels like a more modern thing to me. Like you have people who follow players more than teams now. Youve got players like Ronaldo where its clearly all about him not the   team. I think this generation are more likely to look at things from an individual perspective.

Sad really.

The Balon Dor seems much higher profile now then it used to be as well and players see it as a way of their own greatness being recognised. In a way nothing wrong with that but I couldnt give a flying fuck who wins it, as its just a few peoples opinions and seems fairly rigged anyway, which in my view makes it meaningless and lacking in credibility.
To be honest, I was being mild when I called it 'strange'. Being the best ever means being better than all of the players I just named, and better than a bunch of others that I didn't name. How about matching up to them first? Fair enough if you say, "It's my dream to be at their level or even higher, but I know I have lots to learn from them first, and to even be compared to them at the end of my career would be special etc."
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:29:00 am
That feels like a more modern thing to me. Like you have people who follow players more than teams now. Youve got players like Ronaldo where its clearly all about him not the   team. I think this generation are more likely to look at things from an individual perspective.

Sad really.

The Balon Dor seems much higher profile now then it used to be as well and players see it as a way of their own greatness being recognised. In a way nothing wrong with that but I couldnt give a flying fuck who wins it, as its just a few peoples opinions and seems fairly rigged anyway, which in my view makes it meaningless and lacking in credibility.

Yeah, would guess that the Ballon D'Or has been supercharged by the internet-driven phenomenon of fanboying over players and those high-profile stars valuing further personal recognition from the football 'intelligentsia' to match what they're getting from the wider football community.

As you say, it's so dependent on subjective factors, prevailing narratives and arbitrary valuation of talent (see: virtually no defensive players ever winning, the whole Ronaldo vs Messi competition that meant Lewandowski and others couldn't get a look in, etc.), and you suspect that if an unglamorous CDM for Frankfurt put in 50 MOTM performances as they won an unprecedented treble, Messi would still beat him to the award if Argentina won the World Cup.
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Today at 12:59:01 am
Yeah, would guess that the Ballon D'Or has been supercharged by the internet-driven phenomenon of fanboying over players and those high-profile stars valuing further personal recognition from the football 'intelligentsia' to match what they're getting from the wider football community.

As you say, it's so dependent on subjective factors, prevailing narratives and arbitrary valuation of talent (see: virtually no defensive players ever winning, the whole Ronaldo vs Messi competition that meant Lewandowski and others couldn't get a look in, etc.), and you suspect that if an unglamorous CDM for Frankfurt put in 50 MOTM performances as they won an unprecedented treble, Messi would still beat him to the award if Argentina won the World Cup.

TBF he acknowledges this, but what do you want him to do? He's genuinely changed what full backs were expected to do, he's beaten record after record from full back, beating his own record at times.... and he is only just 26.... and he's a local lad through and through from being 6.

If Gerrard had said at the height of his game he wanted the Ballon d'Or not one of us would have questioned it, in fact, most of us knew he should have been up for it. As should have Van Dijk, who was bewildered when he lost, we all were.
Quote from: sonnyred on Yesterday at 09:28:36 pm
Hey I love Trent, he's one of the best players in the world. He's helped us win a lot a trophies. But he's off to Madrid, and no amount of wishing that wasn't true is going to change it. Best to do what's right for LFC, and keeping a sulking player is not one of them. But each to their own.
No one can beat that kind of post. If Trent goes, it will be "I told you so", if he stays, "I love him, I'm glad he'll help us win trophies".
I just read a BBC report about his interview on Sky about winning the Ballon d'Or and I think Trent is not signing an extension.
If he does go, then good luck to him. I'd rather remember all his previous contributions to the team, especially THAT quick corner against Barca, than fume over what might have been. 
