« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 391 392 393 394 395 [396]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1592530 times)

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,513
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15800 on: Today at 03:40:26 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:39:12 pm
How long did he have left in comparison to Trent though?  That's the biggest indicator for me, we're halfway through October and there's no noise about him re-signing.  Seems pretty obvious he's leaving at the end of this season.

We know from the usual journos conversations are still ongoing with all 3 of the players including Trent(After we went a long while hearing how the club hadn't even talked to VVD or Salah).

Tap-In Romano goes further by saying all of the players including Trent's preference is to stay.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,634
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15801 on: Today at 03:41:49 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 03:40:26 pm
We know from the usual journos conversations are still ongoing with all 3 of the players including Trent.

Tap-In Romano goes further by saying all of the players including Trent's preference is to stay.

Didn't he just say the players are giving Liverpool their priority?  Which could just mean they're happy to hear offers from the club until they can talk to other clubs in January.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,850
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15802 on: Today at 03:50:30 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 03:37:56 pm
Salah in 2022 was fairly similar in that there was lots of external noise about him potentially not renewing, fans losing their heads and suddenly signs a new deal without warning.

It wasnt similar at all, as he signed a new deal with a season left. The clamour was in the season before - were well, well past that point with Trent.

Said it before on here but its very rare for a player to allow their contract to run down to this stage and then sign a new deal. Think Ozil is the only notable one in recent years. Theres a clear reason he hasnt already signed, because there will have been dialogue with the club for a while.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,373
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15803 on: Today at 04:06:49 pm »
Yeah he's signed up with us.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,808
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15804 on: Today at 04:23:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:06:49 pm
Yeah he's signed up with us.

?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,730
  • YNWA
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #15805 on: Today at 04:25:43 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 391 392 393 394 395 [396]   Go Up
« previous next »
 